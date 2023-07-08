What if the final frontier is not up in space but down below in our marine animal forests?

Though we think have not experienced a catastrophic cataclysm in our lifetime, on 26 April 1986, the world actually witnessed a near apocalypse: a series of human mistakes and failures leading to the world’s worst-ever civil nuclear incident. But, what about the lives under the sea: are the marine forests as untouched as we imagined?

Deadly radioactivity set off alarms at the Forsmark Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden over 1,000 kilometres away, instantly depopulating entire towns, a city, and affecting ecological systems disastrously for decades. For those flora, fauna or human life that survived, they coped with cancers, mutations and physiological barrenness.

A similar disaster is taking place not over the course of a few days, but instead across a steady progression of years with the consequences of a global catastrophe instead of a regional one. Rolex launched the Perpetual Planet Initiative in 2019 supporting individuals and organisations using science to understand the world’s environmental challenges and devise solutions that will restore balance to our ecosystems and explorers like Rolex Laureate Luiz Rocha and Under The Pole’s Ghislain Bardout and Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout are fast discovering that our oceans are not quite as vast (and untouched) as we imagined.

Seeking New Life, New frontiers

Today’s explorers are increasingly concerned about the balance of the Earth’s ecosystems. Phytoplankton at the ocean’s surface and immense forests have helped balance the atmosphere by keeping carbon in check. Mangroves and coral reefs around miles of coastline provide safe harbour for species of aquatic life that when mature return to open waters, adding to the rich biodiversity of the oceans. For 10,000 years, the average temperature on earth has not wavered by more than 1 degree celsius up or down underscoring the interconnectivity of the eco-system. The UTP team (DEEPLIFE project) and Luiz Rocha both work in the mesophotic zone of the oceans, studying Marine Animal Forests and the rich biodiversity that keeps everything running smoothly.

Accordingly, the purpose of scientific expeditions and projects like those of Rocha’s and UTP’s have transitioned from discovery to drawing attention to the planet’s fragility, as well as catalysing and designing solutions to environmental challenges. Through its partnerships, relationships and programmes, Rolex is championing these explorers as part of its commitment to a Perpetual Planet – Scientists like Rocha, Ghislain and Emmanuelle’s pioneering work give us a semblance of hope.

The UTP underwater exploration programme has been exploring the depths of the world’s seas for the past fifteen years, combining scientific research, innovation and awareness for knowledge and the preservation of the oceans. The husband and wife pair of Ghislain and Emmanuelle sold their home and purchased the WHY, an expedition boat, moving their children aboard the aluminium schooner.

Rocha is the Curator and Follett Chair of Ichthyology at the California Academy of Sciences. He is a frequent visitor to the ocean’s mysterious and seldom-visited “Twilight Zone” whose wondrous corals and strange life remain unexplored. Rolex Awards for Enteprise Laureates like Rocha go beyond merely venturing into the unknown and discovering uncharted lands, this new breed of scientist-explorers are committed to protecting the planet, this time, the Perpetual Planet Initiative joins their talents, bringing together a rare combination of diving talent and scientific minds.

The first UTP expedition in 2010 saw a crew of 8 and a Husky (a work dog turned family pet) led by Ghislain into the heart of the geographic north pole, carrying 51 dives in 45 days, revealing a world in distress due to global warming. UTP 2, taking place from January 2014 to October 2015 saw an intrepid crew of 55 undertake a North-South study of the underwater environment between the North Pole and the Polar Circle. The systemic exploration of the seabed throughout the Greenland west coast over one season cycle brought never before seen images of the mysterious Greenland shark and the first rebreather dives down to 112 metres depth beneath the ice. From 2017 to 2021, the Rolex supported partner navigated every sea from the tropics to polar regions in an adventure of global scope, making tremendous discoveries about the secret life of the oceans and new technology for underwater exploration, much of it dedicated to the study of the unexplored twilight zone between 30 and 200 meter depths in order to answer major questions: when endangered in near-surface waters, how does life adapt to pollution, global warming and human activity? Could these deep zones serve as sanctuaries and nurseries to repopulate the littoral zones?

Two months ago, UTP dropped anchor off the French island of Guadeloupe, in the Caribbean, to study the deep-sea animal forests of the mesophotic zone (between 30 and 200 metres depth), a section still largely unexplored, continuing to pursue these burning questions. I was embedded alongside Rolex Award Laureate Luiz Rocha and the husband and wife UTP founders to witness the fruits of their labour.

Here we were, amidst the seas not far off the coast of Basse-Terre with the Saintes archipelago out on the horizon and with the volcanic summit of La Soufrière as our backdrop, we watched as an internationally diverse crew work with singular focus, prepping for deep dives using equipment known as “rebreathers” to explore an environment arguably more hostile than space. You see, in space, you’re ensconced in a literal life support suit, anything happens out in space, they can pull you back in from your EVA (extra-vehicular activity) with relative rapidity. In the depths of the ocean, something goes wrong with your “life support”, well then, you still have to undergo decompression at assigned depths else suffer the consequences of a sickness that is physiologically more torturous than outright drowning. Yet, these men and women, roll the dice everyday with a process that is still more art than science. “All the knowledge we have about diving comes from World War II naval divers,” says Ghislain. “We don’t even have separate data tables for women divers like Sylvia Earle,” laughs Rocha in response. (Ed’s Note: Sylvia has been a Rolex Testimonee since 1982 and a pioneer of ocean exploration for nearly 60 years. Since 2009, through her Mission Blue initiative supported by Perpetual Planet, Earle has encouraged communities and governments to shield marine life that is at risk from human pressures through protected areas.) The humour is dark aboard our vessel but it underscoring the urgency of their mission and why they choose to continue despite the danger they deal with on a daily basis.

One of the most important things we discussed over the last few days was the paradigm shift from conservation of species to conservation of functions. Could you discuss more on this?

Current conservation strategies are targeted at preserving species, without aiming at the maintenance of ecosystem functions. In a physically highly connected world, looking at one but not the other is dangerous. One approach is to simply catalog the species of sponges and fish and simply maintain things as they are but we prefer to study the ecosystem and understanding what are the limits and function of that system and how do we maintain it. Look at what’s happening with industrial overfishing, do we understand what it means when one species is completely depopulated and how that will impact other species in the ecosystem?

Luiz, your perspective?

Species biodiversity is not just a reflection of the wealth of the ecosystem, it’s also the foundation, there are several keystone species. Whatever you remove might lead to entire collapse, the danger is that we don’t know by our interference what we are actually doing to that ecosystem. The standard definition of biodiversity focuses too heavily on counting the number of different species, when perhaps it should concentrate on what each of those species contributes to the ecosystem.

We currently understand that phytoplankton consumes light and removes CO2 from the atmosphere and that at greater depths, instead of consuming light, these marine animal forests consume protein. It is not readily apparent that they are interconnected, what do we actually know about this?

I don’t think we have enough information to answer that question. This is why we are out here exploring, we don’t know enough about these mesophotic forests. What we do know is that phytoplankton forms the base of the ecosystem in the shallows but we don’t know how It depends on each other. We know they are connected but not by how much and how much they depend on each other. The problem is we know what we do in the shallows affects the deep and vice versa but the real question is to what degree. More importantly, when or how will either collapse and what happens to one or the other? Both mesophotic and the shallow depend on nutrients that come from elsewhere and we don’t know the relationships.

With limited resources, is this the most important aspect to focus on?

From my (Emmanuelle’s) point of view, the ocean has been forgotten in the discussion about climate. There is more now but we still don’t know a lot and so we need to conduct more research, especially from our point of view on marine animal forest situated in the mesophotic zone/area, better understand how it works and how to protect it because we cannot always wait to have the results in in order to protect because we can lose precious time. And so I think, yes, there must be urgency to protect a dedicated area and the marine animal forest is a good place to start.

(Main and feature image: Rolex/Franck Gazzola)

This article was first published in Augustman Singapore.