Who is the richest BTS member and what is their net worth?

BTS have been enjoying an extravagant lifestyle for a decade — thanks to their global dominance in the music industry. Ever wondered what the net worth of the South Korean boy band is and who is the richest BTS member? Let’s have a look.

In May 2019, BTS, short for Bangtan Boys, became the world’s biggest boy band. A CNN report noted the similarities between the Korean pop group and the English rock boy band The Beatles when the latter debuted on US television in 1964. BTS, too, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, sporting slim-fit suits and bowl-cut hairstyles, which, however, was intentional.

Today, the seven-member Korean pop group, comprising JungKook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM, are reigning on Billboard charts, has been performing worldwide and even has a fanbase who identifies themselves as the A.R.M.Y.

BTS debuted in 2013 under the South Korean entertainment label HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) and have multiple hits, like “Butter”, “Dynamite” and “Run BTS,” to their name. In 2019, BTS ranked fourth on the list of ‘25 Most Influential People On The Internet’ by Time magazine.

Not just that, BTS and Bang Si Hyuk were also featured on the cover of Time magazine after HYBE was chosen as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Companies’ in 2022.

This further vocalised the group’s success in the global entertainment industry. Owing to their international fame, the Seoul band became the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2021. Its members have also fronted other renowned labels in the world of fashion, technology and Formula E.

What is BTS’s net worth?

Citing a Forbes article, Sportskeeda states that BTS’s net worth was estimated to be around USD 120-150 million in 2023. Interestingly, this estimate was made before the initial public offering (IPO) of HYBE Entertainment.

Besides their 68,385 shares of the talent agency stocks, BTS make a sizable amount of revenue from album sales (digital and physical), world tours, streams, merchandise and commercials.

With Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), BTS also set a record for the best-selling album in South Korea, selling over 4,440,800 copies, as of March 2021. The boy band became the first Asian act to win the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards 2021 and performed alongside British rock band Coldplay.

Along with dominating the global charts for music, they also have five Grammy nominations as of 2023. These include Album of the Year (2023), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2023), Best Music Video (2023), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2022) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2021).

However, in June 2022, BTS announced they will be pursuing their respective solo careers while rejecting claims of going on a hiatus or splitting up. This only means that individual members’ net worth is going to rise.

Starting with the richest BTS member, here are their individual net worth

J-Hope

Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, is currently the richest BTS member, whose net worth is estimated at around USD 24-26 million, according to reports.

The K-pop idol has amassed his wealth through BTS music production, album sales and songwriting. The group’s main dancer is also a soloist with several records to his name. In 2018, he released his first solo mixtape, “Hope World”.

Besides music production, J-Hope has been featured in many commercials with national and international brands, such as PUMA’s Blaze of Glory (BOG) Sock sneaker campaign, LG and Samsung.

His high-end brand collaborations also contribute to his net worth. The rapper became Louis Vuitton’s house ambassador on 24 January 2023. The news followed after J-Hope’s appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Paris.

Suga

The group’s lead rapper was involved in music production before joining BTS. He has worked with many international artists, such as Halsey for “SUGA’s Interlude” in 2019, and participated in solo projects with his alias Agust D.

Being the second-richest BTS member, Suga has an estimated net worth of around USD 25 million, as per reports. The rapper has written and produced over 70 songs for BTS, IU, Psy and other musicians. He has collaborated with Korean artists like Heize, Epik High and Reflow as well.

Suga’s earliest collaborations with international musicians are Halsey, Juice WRLD and ØMI. Other than music, he is the face of Korean brands like FILA, Samsung, Hyundai and LG.

Other than music, Suga has also ventured into the fashion world.

The rapper-singer became Valentino’s global brand ambassador on 17 January 2023. He is now the face of the brand’s Maison Valentino Essentials campaign for men. He also joined the brand’s ‘Di.VA’ ambassador family alongside the likes of British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Li Ronghao.

The BTS rapper recently added another feat to his list of achievements — Suga was named NBA’s global ambassador on 5 April 2023.

As the face of the professional basketball league in North America, Suga will engage in numerous promotional activities and participate in several league initiatives.

RM

Born Kim Namjoon, RM (Rap Monster) is the frontman, songwriter and rapper of the boy band. He produces his solo music as well. According to Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), RM has 215 song credits registered under his name, as of 2023.

He has worked with musicians such as American rapper Warren G for the 2015 hit single, “P.D.D,” and the South Korean hip hop group MFBTY for the 2015 song “Buckubucku”.

Besides royalties, stocks and solo music projects, RM has appeared in ads for multinational businesses like the Florida-based K’hawah Coffee and travel retail company Lotte Duty Free.

RM’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 20-22 million.

Jungkook

The group’s maknae (Korean for the ‘youngest person in a group’) is among the most searched members of BTS alongside V. Recently, he collaborated with American singer-record producer Charlie Puth for “Left And Right.”

According to Sportkeeda, the multi-talented South Korean celebrity’s net worth is estimated to be between USD 20-22 million.

Jungkook has co-produced BTS music and has been involved in making hit songs like “Love is Not Over” and “Magic Shop.”

As the group’s main vocalist, he has appeared in South Korean TV shows like Flower Crew (2016) and Celebrity Bromance (2016).

Additionally, Jungkook was also announced as Calvin Klein’s global ambassador in 2023. As per reports, sales for Calvin Klein skyrocketed after the release of Jungkook’s campaign with the brand.

V

Kim Taehyung is the second-youngest member and songwriter of BTS. A Times Now report stated that V holds the record for being the most searched Asian celebrity on Google for the first half of 2022.

Not just that. According to Guinness World Records, it took just 43 minutes for BTS member V to reach 1 million followers on Instagram. The figure jumped to 10 million in just 4 hours and 52 minutes.

Like all the members, V also owns shares in HYBE and has a diverse portfolio spanning acting, dancing, modelling and playback singing.

The BTS member has several accolades to his name. He has released solo music projects, such as “Singularity,” “Sweet Night” and “Winter Bear”, and starred in the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

According to Sportskeeda, V’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 22-20 million.

Jin

The boy band’s oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, has made his fortune through business projects and music.

South China Morning Post reported that the K-pop idol started his Japanese restaurant venture alongside his brother in 2018 and owns several buildings and apartments in Seoul, South Korea.

Jin is also active as a soloist with “Awake”, “Epiphany”, “Tonight” and “The Astronaut”.

The singer-songwriter earned his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “The Astronaut”. The song debuted at No. 51 and garnered 4.9 million US streams. It also managed to have 44,000 downloads sold in its first tracking week, reported Billboard via Luminate.

His net worth is reported to be approximately USD 20 million, and he hails from a wealthy family. He also owns HYBE shares and receives royalties from song credits.

Jimin

Park Ji-min, popular as Jimin of BTS, is the group’s lead vocalist and dancer. The heartthrob has many records to his name, including the singles “Filter,” “Lie” and “Promise,” and the solo album ‘Face’. He is one of the group’s most sought-after members.

With his fashion sense and melodic voice, Jimin has created a separate fanbase for himself in the A.R.M.Y.

Reports suggest that his net worth is estimated at USD 20 million, including his share in HYBE stocks, apartments in the prestigious Nine One Hannam complex in Seoul, and royalties from BTS music as well as solo projects.

Jimin mostly receives his due from advertising revenue, as he has worked with companies such as FILA, Coway and Samsung.

Additionally, Jimin is also associated with luxury brands such as Dior and Tiffany and Co as their global brand ambassadors.

After being announced as Dior’s face on 16 January 2023, Jimin became the first Asian man to hold the position for the fashion brand.

As part of his ambassadorship with Tiffany and Co, Jimin makes appearances in the brand’s ad campaigns and at key brand events. He was announced as Tiffany’s global ambassador on 2 March 2023.

