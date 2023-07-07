Elite education: 12 of the world’s most expensive boarding schools

At a time when luxurious homes, expensive sports cars, and designer wardrobes have almost become a rite of passage for society’s most affluent, enrolling your children in the world’s most expensive boarding schools comes as an inevitable yet incomparable investment. Apart from cultivating friendships with the offspring of royals and billionaires, graduates from these top-ranked institutes have access to the best education their generational wealth can buy. Offering thought-provoking extra-curricular activities, a diverse roster of subjects, and many other lavish perks, these schools establish that all in all, they’re not just another brick in the wall.
And, as it turns out, the creme de la creme of boarding schools are mostly situated in Switzerland. While its conducive tax policies have attracted wealthy businesspeople since time immemorial, the small country has also climbed the ladder when it comes to providing state-of-the-art facilities; ranking second-best among the different education systems in the world. Switzerland also happens to be one of the most tolerant, prosperous, eco-friendly, and progressive countries globally. It boasts no fewer than four national languages: German, French, Italian, and Romansh.
How does one assess the most expensive schools in the world?
There exists a variety of ranking systems that assess the quality of education offered by these exclusive institutions. Annually, a number of research firms meticulously compile lists of the finest academic offerings. In 2023, Fortune Education published a 250-point directory of top boarding schools around the world with a special mention of its most recognised fields. However, with quality education comes increased competition and surprisingly, a more democratic admissions system.
The best boarding schools, additionally, stand out for their academic excellence, focus on student learning, and dedication to community service. Many top-ranked boarding schools feature a strong track record of college admissions at selective schools while also offering financial aid packages to help less-equipped families.
Equipped with the likes of private boats, equestrian centres and zero-gravity space modules, scroll down to see some of the most exclusive and expensive boarding schools in the world, ranked according to their tuition fees.
The most expensive boarding schools in the world
Founded in: 2010
Founded by: Harald and Joann McPike
Annual tuition fees: USD 94,050
Student-to-teacher ratio: 4:1
Affiliated to: Western Association of School and Colleges
About the school: An independent high school that eschews regular classrooms and travels the world with its students, THINK boasts an education spanning 10 countries, over the course of three years. It’s based in New York but doesn’t have an official campus as it’s always on the move. While the school is a U.S.-registered non-profit entity, the course is centred around the school’s internally developed Changemaker Curriculum, which educates students through a blend of place and project-based learning. Unlike conventional tests, gradations and classroom infrastructure, graduates are expected to indulge in three primary components: in-country service learning, cultural experiences, and learning the local language. This extensive academic system is based on psychologist Benjamin Bloom‘s theory of mastery learning and utilises a narrative report to present a comprehensive picture of a student’s time in country.
The interesting part about THINK is its unique academic curriculum which seeks to equip students with critical thinking skills as well as the ability to work in group settings. Each semester is subdivided into eight weeks of intensive hyperlocal projects in four countries, followed by five weeks of break and one week of online studies. A balance of teacher-led modules and student-designed projects keep THINKers occupied throughout the year. At the end of the term, there are 122 learning targets divided amongst several subcategories like World Languages, Mathematical Reasoning, Applied Science & Technology, and others. All students are expected to achieve the rank of novice in each of the learning targets, whereas the rank of specialist is awarded to those who receive 70% and above. Every student is also responsible for completing at least one mastery project to meet the graduation requirements.
(Image credit: THINK Global School)
Founded in: 1970
Founded by: Richard Jackson
Annual tuition fees: USD 103,005
Student-to-teacher ratio: 6:1
Affiliated to: Independent boarding school
About the school: Housed in an Edwardian mansion on 200-acres of Surrey Hills, this private co-educational boarding school is home to students from 33 different countries. Hurtwood combines the best elements of the traditional boarding school system with the modern sixth form college, to create a phenomenal stepping-stone between school and university.
The future scientist, artist, and tech leader are all catered to at this illustrous school through 22 A-level subjects which can be studied in any combination. This practice allows each student to customise their routines as per their own strengths and preferences. Despite its focus on academic success, Hurtwood’s defining feature is its creative wing. From its state-of-the-art journalism program to 11 types of dance modules, this boarding school steals the limelight when it comes to arty co-curriculars.
The Christmas musical, for example, is a £100k ( USD 125,207.50) production with a cast of 70-80 students performing for 10 nights with a full West End band and professional musical directors, choreographers and lighting designers, reads Hurtwood’s official page. The same dynamic is applied to the Summer musical and to the February Rock & Pop concert – another £50k (USD 63,598) extravaganza featuring 20-30 students, many of whom have gone on to great things over the years.
(Image credit: Hurtwood House)
Founded in: 1956
Founded by: M. Crist Fleming
Annual tuition fees: USD 104,164
Student-to-teacher ratio: 6:1
Affiliated to: New England Association of Schools and Colleges
About the school: This private American international boarding and day school in Switzerland is one of the oldest preparatory courses in Europe. One arm of TASIS happens to be the Villa De Nobili, a 17th-century mansion that still houses the suits of armour from the Marchese De Nobili era, Italy’s Ambassador to Switzerland. The campus relocates to the Alps for “Ski Week” in the resort towns of Crans Montana and Verbier in January each year, both of which form a part of the institution’s elaborate campus.
Elementary students follow the Core Knowledge Foundation curriculum as well as an Italian Section curriculum in liaison with Switzerland’s cantonal law. Middle and high school students follow a robust, challenging programme which includes English-as-an-Additional-Language (EAL) content courses, Advanced Placement courses, and the International Baccalaureate program. Apart from a focus on academics, TASIS also places equal weightage of co-curriculars in the field of arts and athletics. Service learning and the spirit of adventure is inculcated into the ethos of the program.
(Image credit: TASIS)
Founded in: 1960
Founded by: M. Francis Clivaz
Annual tuition fees: USD 106,576
Student-to-teacher ratio: 9: 1
Affiliated to: New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and the Council of International Schools (CIS)
About the school: Located right bank of Lake Geneva, in the town of Versoix, Collège du Léman is home to roughly 1,900 students representing more than 100 nationalities. The boarding houses are composed of 15 villas which lodge the resident students, each of which are supervised by a houseparent, their assistants and external tutors. A staggeringly high number of elaborate leisure and sport opportunities are present on campus. These facilities and offerings include two sailboats for sailing on the lake, the 5000 square metre ‘Olympus’ gymnasium, three tennis courts which can only be used seasonally, an outdoors swimming pool and an archery range.
The academic structure is centred on the ‘Made for you’ approach, in which students are the tailors of their education. CDL is one of the only schools to provide all five diploma pathways. From the age of two, children have the option to learn in English, French, or a combination of the two languages. They can also switch between pathways year-to-year. This prepares them for high school, where they’re allowed to choose from international, French, Swiss, and American programmes.
(Image credit: Collège du Léman)
Founded in: 1927
Founded by: Lorna Southwell and Osyth Potts
Annual tuition fees: USD 108,646
Student-to-teacher ratio: 10: 1
Affiliated to: Cambridge Assessment International Education, CIS, International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO)
About the school: This private, co-educational international school for boarding and day students accepts students as young as 18 months and as old as 18 years. Situated in a 45,000 square metre campus overlooking Lake Geneva and the Chablais Alps, St. George’s encourages bilingual learning, offering courses in both English and French. The student body consists of more than 400 pupils, representing over 60 nationalities. The boarding section is available to students over the age of 11, with a capacity of 100.
Sports facilities include a large multi-purpose sports hall, seven outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, and playing fields. Weekend activities for boarders range from on-site activities like fitness club and football matches, to off-site activities like skiing during the winter, mountain or water-based sports during the autumn-summer terms, along with shopping trips, cultural excursions and various workshops.
(Image credit: St George’s School)
Founded in: 2002
Founded by: Adam Rainer
Annual tuition fees: USD 110,000
Student-to-teacher ratio: 1:4
Affiliated to: NEASC
About the school: Shortridge Academy is a private New England boarding school for grades 9-12 emphasising on challenging yet supportive college prep academics with a class size of 50 on-campus students throughout the year. This alternative institute focuses on a therapeutic approach by admitting students who might be going through depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and any unresolved grief or loss.
The school’s Positive Youth Development model is an integral approach that governs their educational and interventional methodology and is utilised to build the competence, confidence, character, caring, and connections for each student. Assignments focus on higher-order skills such as critical thinking, analysis of information, problem solving, innovation, and creativity.
(Image credit: Shortridge Academy)
Founded in: 2015
Headed by: Mr. Philippe Vignon (Director General)
Annual tuition fees: USD 114,800
Student-to-teacher ratio: 4:1
Affiliated to: Cambridge IGCSE, International Baccalaureate (IB), Régent Graduation Diploma
About the school: Le Régent, an IB World School and Apple Distinguished School, is the youngest entrant to the list of world’s most expensive boarding schools. Academic excellence, technology, and sports flourish at its unique Crans-Montana environment, surrounded by 4,000m peaks in the sunniest and most mountainous of Swiss cantons. Developed for children aged 3 to 18, the school offers a flexible and bespoke academic programme leading to IGCSEs, the IB and the Régent Graduation Diploma.
With over 50 nationalities finding home at this top-ranked institution, Le Régent combines a multicultural approach with the right balance of academic and extracurricular activities. A variety of art disciplines are offered which include oil-painting, print-making, ceramics, textiles, photography, mixed-media work and sculpture-making. Taking advantage of the exceptional location, the school is hot spot for after-school clubs and adventure sports such as whitewater rafting, canoeing, skateboarding, cricket, self defence, outdoor yoga, lawn tennis, football, basketball among others. The school also hands out MacBook Airs or iPads, depending on age, to encourage virtual learning.
Apart from the two spacious libraries, Le Régent is equipped with a large sports hall, two tennis courts, four squash courts, a basketball court, a beach-volleyball court, a synthetic football pitch. At the students’ disposal also happens to be the expansive Crans-sur-Sierre Golf course and the skiing area with 140 km of pistes topped by the Pointe de la Plaine Morte at 2,927m.
(Image credit: Le Régent International School)
Founded in: 1960
Founded by: Fred and Sigrid Ott
Annual tuition fees: USD 119,515
Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1
Affiliated to: IB, Advanced Placement (AP), English-as-Second-Language (ESL) programs
About the school: Located in the alpine resort village of Leysin, Vaud, LAS is no ordinary boarding school. Home to students from a whopping 60 countries, this institute prides itself on a rigorous academic program in which graduates can pursue either the American high school diploma or the International Baccalaureate, with additional options of individual IB classes to suit particular interests.
On-campus facilities include various classroom layouts to promote holistic learning, a media centre, libraries, blackbox theatre, performance hall, computer lab, a new art centre, and access to horseback riding, ice skating, tennis, hockey, and swimming. After purchasing the iconic Grand Hôtel in the upper edge of the village, the school transformed it to its brand-new IB wing. During ski season (January–March), LAS students can enrol in a resident ski program which has all of the students spend Tuesday and Thursday afternoons on the mountain, either taking lessons (given by instructors from the town) or skiing or snowboarding freely at world-class resorts such as Zermatt, Verbier and Saas-Fee.
(Image credit: Leysin American School )
Founded in: 1949
Founded by: John C. Corlette
Annual tuition fees: USD 123,000
Student-to-teacher ratio: 5: 1
Affiliated to: IGCSE, IB
About the school: Known for its extensive outdoor education programme and prowess in winter sports, the Aiglon College campus consists of approximately 40 different buildings which includes renovated hotels and existing chalets spread across 60,000 square metres. Aiglon offers courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Arabic languages. The school offers more than 60 extra-curricular programmes, created especially to cultivate a healthy mind, body and soul.
Apart from the extensive, multilingual course structure, all students are required to take part in expeditions every term. These include hiking, camping, mountain biking, kayaking, rock climbing, ski mountaineering, and other outdoor challenges. The school also has access to the Villars tennis centre, local athletics track, indoor swimming pool, ice-rink and, in the summer, Lake Léman. In the winter, students alpine ski, cross-country ski, snowboard, snowshoe, ski tour and train or race throughout the school’s local resort, offering over 112 km of slopes and glacier skiing.
(Image credit: Aiglon College)
Founded in: 1910
Founded by: Madame Bluette Ferrier
Annual tuition fees: USD 143,000
Student-to-teacher ratio: 4:1
Affiliated to: NEASC, IBO, CIS, & ECIS
About the school: Nestled at 4300 ft amidst the snow-clad Swiss Alps, this private school provides a full boarding education for students aged 11–18 years old from 50 different countries. With a unique in-class and experiential curriculum at the student’s disposals, graduates can indulge in educational trips across the world, full-school challenges and their exciting winter ski programme. More than 90 after-school activities are offered, ranging from horse-riding to singing, ice-skating, tennis, MMA, swimming, bird-watching, yoga, boxing, drumming, debating and much more.
Their expeditions programme takes students to culturally invigorating locations such as Cambodia, Iceland, Japan, and Antarctica in order to develop key adaptation skills. Among its noted alums are royals like Princess Marie of Denmark, Guillaume Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Jacques Villeneuve. Beau Soleil has repeatedly ranked on various lists of the world’s most exclusive academic institutions.
(Image credit: Collège Alpin Beau Soleil)
Founded in: 1889
Founded by: Elrich Schmidt
Annual tuition fees: USD 145,500 to 162,000
Student-to-teacher ratio: 2: 1
Affilited to: IGCEs, A-Levels, AP, IB and GIB DP Programme (German International Baccalaureate).
About the school: Often touted as the most expensive boarding school in the world, Rosenberg is a masterclass in quality education. With a mid-sized student body of around 300 students drawn from 48 nationalities, this institute prides itself on being donation-free, unlike many of its contemporaries. Covering an area of 100,000 square metres, student accommodation options come in the form of restored art-nouveau villas, segregated by age and gender.
At the heart of its many courses is the Rosenberg International Curriculum (RIC), which enables students to supplement core classes with a variety of co-curricular subjects. More than 60 such courses are available, examples being ‘Wealth Creation & Investment’, ‘The Art of Strategy & Game Theory’, ‘Biotechnology’, and ‘Applied Robotics’. A a tour conducted by TES magazine revealed that students had created a fully functional space habitat module on campus, establishing the students’ academic prowess. Alongside this, a strong focus on creativity and interpersonal skills are also interwoven into the course.
Recently, the school was in the news for embracing ChatGPT and AI at a time when most other schools are seeking a blanket ban. Anita Gademann, Rosenberg’s director and head of innovation, told Business Insider, “We are very determined to ensure that whatever we teach our students is relevant for them – relevant for the world they’re going to go into in the future. It would be hypocritical to say ‘Don’t use AI‘ and then pretend that we’re going to send them ready for their lives as adults.”
(Image credit: Institut auf dem Rosenberg )
Founded in: 1880
Founded by: Paul-Émile Carnal
Annual tuition fees: Upward of USD 157,000
Student-to-teacher ratio: 5:1
Affiliated to: NEASC, IBO, CIS, & ECIS
About the school: Constantly ranked among the world’s most expensive (and exclusive) boarding schools, Le Rosey is no stranger to the biggest business tycoons, leading industrialists and royals of the world. As one of the oldest, most prestigious academic options in the world, the school divides its year seasonally amidst two picturesque locations: the manorial 69 acre estate in Rolle and the idyllic chalets of Gstaad. If the summer campus is home to sports and arts facilities like 10 clay tennis courts, a 82 ft indoor pool and wellness centre, a 25-metre outdoor pool, three football pitches, a synthetic rugby pitch, a wood chip running track, a shooting and archery range, an open-air theatre, and a computer-regulated greenhouse; then the winter months are spent at Gstaad’s ice hockey rink, bowling alley, 250 kilometres of alpine ski slopes, 120 km of cross-country ski tracks, and 65 km of snowshoeing trails.
Off-campus facilities include a private equestrian centre housing 30 horses, an indoor riding school, a dressage area, and a clubhouse. Their sailing centre is equipped with 10 dinghies, three motorboats, three yawls and a 38 ft yacht. Talk about impressive! Simultaneously, Le Rosey offers a rigorous bilingual and bicultural education with the principal language of instruction being French or English depending on the choice of the student. The focus of the curriculum is holistic growth with over 30% of the school’s graduates finding their spots in 25 of the world’s leading universities including Ivy Leagues like Harvard, Yale and others.
(Image credit: Institut Le Rosey, Rolle)
(Main and featured image: TASIS, Leysin American School)
