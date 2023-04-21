All about the first Mercury retrograde of 2023 and its effects on zodiac signs

Mercury retrograde, in the parlance of astrology, is a significant event, impacting all 12 zodiacs. A planet governing communication, technology and travel, the direct and indirect influence of Mercury deeply affects everything from work to relationships. Mercury retrograde 2023 will occur thrice, with each cycle lasting for three weeks. The first of these events of this year is slated to occur between 21 April and 14 May in the earth sign of Taurus.

The anticipation of this astrological event itself brings a lot of worries, trepidation and general overbearing gloom and doom. But is it as terrible as it is made out to be? Though it sends all the zodiacs in a bit of a flux, one can use this period positively for personal growth.

As per experts, zodiacs need not get overwhelmed or anxious because Mercury is retrograding. Before understanding the best way to tackle this phenomenon as per your sun sign, let’s understand what it means.

Why does the Mercury retrograde?

Mercury does not physically move in a backward motion when it is retrograding. Meaning, in its 88-day orbit around the sun, this planet passes Earth and an optical illusion is created from our planet’s vantage point, which gives an impression as if Mercury is moving backwards.

What happens when Mercury retrogrades in Taurus?

The most immediate effect perceived by the zodiacs is a snag in personal and professional communications. Delays in travel plans, issues relating to technology and gadgets and the spread of gossip or misinformation are a few of the characteristic effects of a Mercury retrograde.

As for this year, the event shall take place towards the end of April, and one needs to be prepared to face it in the powerful astrological sign of Taurus. The zodiac is denoted by a cosmic bull that signifies all the worldly pleasures of the world. Hence, Mercury in retrograde could directly hit the areas of finances and security.

Although it might not be possible to halt the decisions related to matters of money and property, taking a plunge after careful consideration could be helpful. The overall point of a retrograde anyway is to pause and reflect — to think more and act less.

Mercury retrograde 2023: Effects on the 12 zodiacs and tricks to cushion its blow

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This cardinal fire sign symbolised by the ram needs to slow its natural fast pace. The key to brave this year’s first Mercury retrograde for the Aries is to analyse, strategise and curb their primal impulsive response.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Since the planet of communication is retrograding in this fixed earth sign, it is obvious that Taureans will be most affected during this three-week-long period. The usually steadfast and stable bull would search for validation from the outside, which could lead to dissatisfaction and confusion.

A mantra for this sign to survive the Mercury Retrograde 2023 is to rewind and rethink their actions. The best part of this seemingly tedious cycle is that it would contribute to the healing of the soul by the time the retrograde ends on 14 May.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Mercury retrograde shall most affect this mutable air sign after Taurus. The primary season is that Mercury is the ruling planet of this sign symbolised by the celestial twins. Intelligent, sociable and excellent communicators, the Gemini will delve deep into their psyche to look for some answers to uncomfortable truths plaguing them for a while. This is their time to heal, and it could get a bit challenging. This Mercury retrograde presents them with an opportunity to connect with their inner self and be at peace with themselves after surviving this astronomical event.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This reclusive water sign, symbolised by the crab, would be forced to come out of its shell and reconnect with people during this period, which might not be such a bad thing after all.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This fixed fire sign needs to put a check on their enthusiasm and take a step back in all areas of their life. One word of advice given to the Leo is to keep their feet firmly on the ground and not get swayed by the uncertainties caused by this event. Patience and keeping calm could help them come out of this Mercury retrograde unscathed.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

This earth sign symbolised by The Virgin needs to focus on travel, in the most literal but also physical sense. Since the reticent Virgo is ruled by Mercury, it can’t be stressed enough that they will be affected by the planet retrograding. It is predicted that Virgos will go back in time and travel to their past to get a brand new perspective. They will evolve during Mercury retrograde 2023.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Libra’s focus during this time would be fixing their relationships. This air sign, which could be termed the social butterfly among the zodiacs, will confront old friends and take up issues that have been festering for long enough. This much-needed intervention with close ones will liberate the Libran soul.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

For this enigmatic water sign symbolised by the scorpion, this period will be all about seeking karmic retribution against their foes from past or even ex-partners. Instead of getting trapped in the web of toxic relationships, they will find a way to come out of it and start with a clean slate.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Like other fire signs Aries and Leo, the Sagittarius needs to be on the backfoot with taking initiative and executing projects at hand. They need to spend more time ideating rather than taking action, and, of course, avoid rash decisions.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

This cardinal earth sign loves to plan and is career oriented. Mercury going in retrograde means that their carefully laid out plans going completely haywire. But this also would give them a chance to think out of the box and get their creative juices flowing.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

One of the most progressive of all the zodiacs, the Aquarian will be posed with a challenge to deal with the emotional aspect of their life during the time Mercury is in retrograde. This fixed air sign symbolised by a water carrier will look at their intimate relationships intensely and prioritise the ones that really matter over the others.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Though the earth signs are the ones getting most seriously affected by this Mercury retrograde, water signs, including Pisces, should be careful too. One good thing coming out of this phenomenon for the Pisces is that they will open up to new people and experiences, but this also requires them to set boundaries.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Carlos Kenobi/Unsplash)