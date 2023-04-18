Get glowing and going at The GlowHouse KL

Imagine this: It’s a Saturday morning, you have just finished your pilates, the nearest decent cup of coffee is way too far and you’re in a hurry to get your hair done for lunch with your gal pals. Cue The GlowHouse KL.

The GlowHouse KL, located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur at Platinum Park, is the ultimate all-in-one wellness destination and home to LUMI Café, Blowdry bar COCOdry and Tone Pilates. The GlowHouse KL makes the experience simpler by providing a one-stop location for all your wellness requirements. It was created for busy Malaysians who value self-care but struggle to find the time for it.

Everyone with a hectic schedule can understand that finding the time to engage in self-care can be particularly difficult while trying to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

With this in mind, GlowHouse founders Kim May Chee of COCOdry, Tan Boon Yao of Tone Pilates and The Babel Group, and Chryseis Tan of LUMI Beauty and LUMI Café set out to design a place where individuals could give their physical and emotional health the attention they deserve without having to sacrifice their time.

At The Glowhouse KL, you can get all your needs taken care of without having to spend hours travelling between facilities. The founding trio has created an urban sanctuary that meets the demands of contemporary city-goers using their combined experience in exercise, aesthetics, and gastronomy.

You may feel comfortable knowing that you are in capable hands at The GlowHouse KL. Every element of the facility, including the café, pilates studio, and blowdry bar, has been thoughtfully created with your comfort and wellbeing in mind.

Start by working your body at Tone Pilates, the offshoot of KL’s most luxurious gyms – Babel. Tone Pilates is a reformer pilates studio that offers two classes for beginners and intermediates dubbed Engage and Tone, respectively, for both group or personal trainings.

If you’re in a rush to get your hair done or just simply unmotivated to style it yourself, head over to COCOdry, who has established itself as the first blowout bar in Malaysia since its debut in 2019 and focuses on the concept Wash, Blow and Style. COCOdry’s vibrant energy is reflected in its range of blowout styles and all-natural scalp and hair services like the signature “Tai Tai Life”.

Top it all off at LUMI Café with the perfect brew. The menu at LUMI features sandos, açaí bowls and an assortment of refreshments. It’s also a discovery haven where merchandise and skincare products from LUMI Café and sister brand LUMI Beauty are made available for everyone to sample and indulge in.

Whether you require a quick blowout, toning session or a bite to catch up with friends, The GlowHouse KL has something for everyone looking to unleash their glow.

For more information visit glowhouse.club.