How to be happy: Here are the 6 hacks to follow in our daily life

Happiness is the one state of mind we are all constantly chasing. And yet, the irony remains that most of us, if not all, are not truly happy. Because a lot of times, we don’t know what does that trick actually – the art of being happy. So, the simple question “how to be happy” remains unanswered in our day-to-day lives.

But more often than not, the answer lies in our surroundings. Finding happiness isn’t rocket science. What if we told you that it takes just a few hacks as a daily habit to be truly happy? If you believe that the path to happiness is all about boosting your mood, you’re already on the right track. Here are some of the best ways of how to be happy in your daily life. When you make these a practice, you will get closer to happiness as a constant state of mind!

How to be happy? We find out

Buy flowers for yourself

Simple, right? Commercial movies might have sold us the idea of buying flowers for ourselves, but it is a great way of boosting our mind. Rummaging through a bunch of fresh flowers at the flower shop, buying a few of them and coming back home and setting them up in a vase can do wonders for your mental health.

Open the curtains

Sometimes, the simplest answer to ‘how to be happy’, is right in front of you. Just pull up the curtains, open the doors and windows and let some light in. Sunlight is proven to boost your mood and drive away your blues.

Smell some citrus fruits

Citrus fruits that are rich in Vitamin C, like oranges, lemon, limes, grapefruit etc. are known to activate positive chemical reactions in your brain. These reactions ease stress and make you feel lighter, thus making you feel happy. You can add a few drops of any citrus essential oil to your bedside diffuser and watch your mood change instantly.

Add some carbs to your afternoon snack

Have you noticed your mood go down around afternoon? That afternoon mood slump somehow tends to stay. Well, try having something really good carbs for that boost of energy and mood. We are not asking you to ruin your diet if you are on one. But carbs can uplift your mood and give you that dose of happiness you are looking for.

Play some groovy music and break into a dance

And no, you don’t have to go out to fancy and expensive clubs to dance your heart out. Close the doors of your room, turn on some music, any music and dance it out. Not only does the physical activity gives you the much-needed dose of happiness, swaying to the rhythm and beat of the song puts you in sync with your mind and drains out all the stress and negativity that you were holding in.

Say the no you have been wanting to

How to be happy, you ask. We say, just say no (not to happiness, duh). Saying no to things, situations and people take a lot of courage. But when you finally do it, the liberation and freedom that comes along with it, it’s priceless. Try saying ‘no’ more. It really makes a difference.

All Images: courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.