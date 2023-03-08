KL’s Most Effective 12-Week Body Transformation Programme, The Babel Discovery

The most luxurious gym in KL now has a new revolutionary results-driven tailored programme

More than just a gym – Babel is the gateway to living well. Empowering clients to take charge of their wellbeing, Babel has been helping thousands of people reach their desired results for over half a decade now. Their new Discovery Programme is an innovative approach to align trainers and clients in tailoring the ideal goal-driven approach to wellbeing. I went for my first day with my dedicated Client Experience Manager recently, and was utterly impressed with the attention to detail my bespoke programme had been designed with.

“We believe in providing our members with the best possible fitness experience. Yes, we have amazing facilities and equipment – but the member’s journey starts with exercise programming and tailoring to suit member needs. We strive to provide the most effective personalised training programmes for every individual member through the Babel Discovery Programme,” notes Billy Waters, COO of The Babel Group.

The instant I stepped into Babel KLCC, it felt like entering a high-end spa devoted to wellness. Venturing through the entranceway – lovingly dubbed the Sugar Cube by Babel Members – the gym proffers a selection of premium athletic gear from brands closely aligned to Babel’s holistic wellness mission, including newly launched Babel merchandise. At the reception desk, Customer Relations Officers (CROs) are upbeat, friendly and ready to assist with any questions.

Ushered away into a private consultation space, Jean Liew, Assistant General Manager of The Babel Group offered an extensive walkthrough of the distinctive Discovery Programme. A coach herself, Jean keeps a close ear to the ground in ensuring members enjoy a productive experience in a spartanly maintained gym with highly qualified trainers.

“I was almost on the verge of giving up when I first found Babel through a friend’s transformation. I lost 4kgs within eight weeks! Jean showed care and compassion in creating my personalised Discovery Programme. I eat most things I am used to eating, simply by making a few simple ingredient substitutions. The personalised plan and coaching made a radical difference in my body and self-esteem! I can’t thank Jean enough for understanding me as a person, and not just a client,” shares an enthusiastic Babel KLCC member.

The Discovery Programme

I was pleasantly surprised by the level of detail and care that goes into the Discovery Programme. All clients receive a beautifully crafted 12-week personalised guide book to orient newcomers to the Babel wellness experience. A Client Experience Manager guides one through an introduction to the Discovery Programme, continuing to offer full support and guidance throughout the course with additional nutritional support aided by a certified nutritionist. The preferential training assessment, body composition analysis using the In-Body Machine, and physical assessment create a strong foundation for a uniquely personalised training experience and provides the basis of the specific recommendations within the programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BABEL (@babel.fit)

Clients choose their goals from Burn, Build, Release or Recover

Burn focuses on cardio and core fitness to have you uncovering a leaner you. Build encourages muscle gains, posture, and stability. For those looking to tackle stress and improve flexibility, Release is the way to regain inner peace. The Recover pillar is geared to those recovering from injury, improving range of motion, addressing chronic pain, and improving overall health.

“Our members’ goals are our goals, and seeing their success is our biggest motivator. Connecting members to the right coaches, the right equipment, and the right classes together with a specially curated personalised programme is one of the most effective routes in helping clients to not only Discover but to unlock their full potential,” Billy passionately emphasises.

Preference Driven, Results Oriented Programme

The programme encourages clients to establish a fixed training schedule with their coaches, allowing newcomers and seasoned athletes to set a realistic and manageable timeframe to achieve their personal goals. As it should be in 2023, Babel is all about data and progress tracking. This offers clients a tangible benchmark to observe progress from an objective perspective for the rest of the journey.

“Over a decade in the industry has taught me that there is no one-size-fits-all in fitness! Factoring in my client’s unique goals, habits, physical state, and preferences is key to a successful holistic plan. I love tailoring the fitness experience uniquely for every single client. Babel provides a great environment and baseline for me to support my clients through personalisation. That feeling I get when seeing my clients progress and achieve their goals is why we do what we do,” says Shaun, Babel KLCC Fitness Supervisor.

Innovation and Luxury meets Fitness

It is not just the programme that sets Babel apart, but the gym itself. The beautiful facility boasts world-class Technogym equipment that comfortably syncs with Technogym apps for seamless progress tracking. The Babel Group also offer its own app, allowing members a more convenient experience in booking classes, with more quality-of-life improvements in the works.

The shower and changing rooms have more in common with a luxurious boutique hotel than a typical gym, equipped with all kinds of branded amenities, Dyson hair dryers and air wraps alongside GHD straighteners and steam irons. I was amazed at the love and effort poured into catering to its affluent clientele with the best of the best.

Babel is the destination for those seeking a prestigious fitness experience, leading the way with their Discovery Programme. With the finest gym setting, an enthusiastic team of well-trained coaches and a superbly tailored programme, Babel is an indespensable opportunity for anyone willing to experience the pinnacle of holistic wellness and achieve their goals, in style.

To find out more about Babel’s Discovery Programme, visit babel.fit.

Babel KLCC

LC-G-02, Suria KLCC,

50088 Kuala Lumpur,

Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur

Babel TTDI

Rooftop Menara Ken TTDI,

Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi,

Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: Weekdays 6:30 am – 10 pm | Weekends & PH 7 am – 9 pm