Money horoscope: Every zodiac sign’s success rate in finance

From the tenacious Taurus and the ambitious Leo to the balanced Libra, know your money horoscope to understand your success rate when it comes to finance, as per the zodiac signs.

Achieving financial success is one of the aspects of life that ensures an individual’s and their family’s well-being. However, what quantifies as financial success can vary from one person to the other. While some people are content with modest lifestyle goals, others yearn to live lavishly. But is this all karmic or do the stars have a role to play in it? Well, while many believe that diligence and hard work are essential to climbing the ladder of success, others rely on astrology to know what lies in the future when it comes to money matters.

Western astrology explains how planets influence personalities, negative and positive traits, careers and much more through the 12 zodiac signs. In the same way, these signs affect an individual’s fortune. Based on the planets governing the zodiacs or houses people are born in, their fortune can grow or diminish.

Here are the zodiac signs and their success rate in finance

Aries (March 21st — April 20th)

This go-getter cardinal sign denoted by the ram, believes in confronting challenges head-on and emerging triumphant. Ruled by Mars, Aries is recognised as an entrepreneurial sign driven to succeed. As a result, they make excellent leaders who have an instinctive understanding of venturing into a task only to accomplish it.

However, the ‘infant of the zodiac’ needs to be a tad careful about their impulsive nature when it comes to managing finances.

Famous personalities: Mukesh Ambani (chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries), Kris Gopalakrishnan (co-founder of Infosys) and Larry Page (co-founder of Google and Alphabet Inc.)

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

The grounded bull sign governed by Venus is blessed with abundant wealth and wisdom. Taureans are all-rounders who surprisingly hold faith in economising money to lead a luxurious life. They are tenacious and can make meticulous financial plans for a successful future. However, Taureans’ urge for financial security can occasionally make them anxious for money, which could adversely affect their mental health.

Famous personalities: William Clay Ford Jr. (executive chairman of Ford Motor Company), Mark Zuckerberg (founder, chairman and CEO of Meta) and Alex Ikonn (co-founder of Intelligent Change)

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

The celestial Twins ruled by Mercury can attain financial success but their dual nature may be in their way. They stockpile money one day and spend it recklessly the other day. This fairly implies that Geminis have the power to maintain material wealth but in moderation. Additionally, the underlying fearlessness in the air sign can sometimes lead individuals to make risky financial decisions, like investing in unstable markets, which can result in unforeseen losses or expenses.

Famous personalities: James Carr Walton (heir of Walmart), David Thomson (chairman of Thomson Reuters) and Lakshmi Mittal (executive chairman of ArcelorMittal)

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

The success of Cancerians depends on their ruling planet Moon. While some effortlessly succeed in attaining financial stability, others eke out a living. Usually, a Cancer is frugal, but they sometimes end up spending carelessly. However, at some point, they also get emotionally attached to money, and they find it difficult to let it go.

Famous personalities: Sir Richard Branson (founder of Virgin Group), Elon Musk (CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. and owner, CTO and chairman of Twitter) and the late Steve Jobs (co-founder of Apple Inc.)

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Governed by the Sun, Leos — denoted by the lion — are enthusiastic, optimistic and confident. This makes them natural leaders who can make audacious financial decisions like investing in small-cap mutual funds or buying shares or commodities in highly volatile sectors. Regardless of the industry they professionally start in, their capacity of earning money and expanding financially is limitless. However, Leos should be cautious of vicious debt cycles since they can jeopardise their financial growth.

Famous personalities: Narayan Murthy (co-founder of Infosys), Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google) and Sachin Bansal (managing director of Navi Group and former co-founder of Flipkart)

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Influenced by Mercury, a planet which has a strong relationship with money, Virgos tend to be particle creatures with a clear vision of their finances which lead them to financial success. They have a strong ability to see both the finer details and the big picture of their finances. Additionally, they believe in diversifying their investments to be financially safe.

However, those born under the astrological sign should learn how to overcome their tendency to control things when it comes to money management.

Famous personalities: Warren Buffett (chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Jack Ma (co-founder of Alibaba Group) and Lawrence Joseph Ellison (co-founder, executive chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle Corporation)

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

The cardinal air sign represented by the scale seeks harmony in all facets of life. Libra’s calm demeanour makes them great money managers. Governed by Venus, the planet of love and luxury, people belonging to this zodiac indulge in extravagance and ensure to have enough emergency funds for dire times. They know how to budget their investments just perfectly to enjoy early retirement.

However, Librans can sometimes be indecisive in making critical financial decisions. Thus, they must learn to curb this aspect of money management.

Famous personalities: Liliane Bettencourt (heiress of L’Oréal) and Dilip Shanghvi (managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries)

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

This passionate and strategic water sign influenced by Mars is financially savvy, as they are naturally good at accounting and taxation. Additionally, Scorpions are more likely to inherit money from their ancestors. Adept at understanding finances and drawing out financial budgets, Scorpions could, however, fall into debt traps and incur massive expenses that could affect their mental well-being.

Famous personalities: Laurene Powell Jobs (founder and chair of Emerson Collective and XQ Institute), Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft) and Nita Ambani (chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation).

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

The path to financial success for the mutable fire sign typically involves a lot of challenges. This is because Sagittarius is philosophical and nomadic in nature, as opposed to financial stability that comes with some sort of permanence and continuity. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion, and denoted by the archer, the zodiac can pave its way to financial prosperity but only with the help of a mentor who has an understanding of the truths of life.

Famous personalities: The late Andrew Carnegie (Scottish-American steel industrialist), Manish Malhotra (founder of label Manish Malhotra) and Gopichand Hinduja (chairperson of the Hinduja Group)

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Represented by the mystical sea goat, this cardinal earth sign is ruled by Saturn and is known for being a trailblazer, which demands a lot of patience and hard work. Thus, Capricorns are susceptible to financial success, albeit later in life. This is because they are all about making things happen. Perhaps, easy and quick money is not Capricorn’s cup of tea since the ruling ringed planet is associated with karma.

Famous personalities: Jeff Bezos (chairman and founder of Amazon), the late Madam C. J. Walker (founder of Madam C. J. Walker Manufacturing Company) and Twinkle Khanna (film producer, author and interior designer).

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The most unconventional sign of the zodiac is this air sign ruled by Saturn and Uranus. Yes,

Aquarians have a reputation for being change agents with big visions. This encourages them to take risks in order to earn more. Also, they have an instinct to discover smarter ways to save and invest money. As a result, their unique perspective and astute instincts help them climb the financial ladder to success.

Famous personalities: Oprah Winfrey (American talk show host and television producer) and Michael Bloomberg (co-founder and CEO of Bloomberg)

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The dreamy water sign represented by two fishes is usually wealthy. Also, Pisceans are intuitive, which helps them establish logical and attainable financial goals. This, in turn, brings balance between financial aspirations and reality, which is otherwise not their trait.

Famous personalities: Rupert Murdoch (chairman and CEO of News Corp), Michael Dell (founder and CEO of Dell Technologies) and Peter David Jones (British entrepreneur)

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Micky White/Unsplash)