Mother’s Day 2023: Pamper your mum on this special day with a luxury spa and wellness package

Flowers are thoughtful, but the ultimate Mother’s Day gift is the gift of time to herself. Check out these luxurious spas and wellness packages you can bring your mum to!

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate and honour the matriarch of the family. After all the hard work and sacrifices over the years, your mum deserves a break to unwind and rejuvenate. While flowers and chocolates are thoughtful, there’s nothing quite like the gift of time to oneself.

This year, why not treat your mum to a luxurious spa experience at one of these top-notch places in Malaysia? These luxurious spas offer a range of services designed to help your mother relax and rejuvenate. From ancient health practices to modern techniques, your mum can indulge in an array of treatments designed to enhance her mental and physical well-being.

Make it a day she will always remember by treating her to an unforgettable spa experience at one of these five luxurious spas!

Ultra-luxe spas and wellness packages for the ultimate pampering session for Mother’s Day

Beauté Library

Beaute Library is a company that caters primarily to women who desire beautiful and healthy skin through a holistic skincare approach. It was founded by an amazing woman who is also a mother, and they recognize the importance of celebrating Mother’s Day and the role of mothers and mother figures in our lives. They have curated a range of products and treatments that are customer favourites and best sellers, which would be the perfect way to treat your mother on this special day. These include the Beauté Chronologie, the 24K Nano Gold Age Reversal Facial, and the Crystal-K Skin Renewal Treatment – all designed to provide a luxurious and personalised experience for customers with specific skin concerns and needs in mind.

The Beauté Chronologie is an essential facial treatment that represents their most comprehensive range of fundamental treatments, developed and perfected through continued research into Asian skin conditions. This 13-step comprehensive treatment is completely personalised, allowing the customer to choose from four advanced dermal devices for skin regeneration and four Specialty Floral Masks for skin nourishment.

If your mother is looking for a treatment that combats signs of ageing, the 24K Nano Gold Age Reversal Facial is the perfect choice. The purest of 24K Gold Flakes is incorporated into the treatment, providing healing and restoration benefits that increase collagen production and tighten the skin while decreasing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. A gold-plated Ultrasound machine that uses high-level sound wave technology penetrates deep below the surface of the skin, allowing both water and fat-soluble active substances to enter the skin easily and increasing skin absorption by 10X.

For those who desire the famous Korean Glass Skin, the Crystal-K Skin Renewal Treatment is the perfect choice. This treatment provides a hydration boost like never before and offers wholesome skin rejuvenation from the inside out. Paired with needleless RF technology, their EGF + HA booster leaves your skin looking plump, dewy, and bouncy. The skin rejuvenation serum boasts 4 properties, namely the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Arginine Essence, and Hydrolysed Elastin – all working in unison to stimulate cell growth, repair the skin at a cellular level, and increase the moisture in the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa

Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa, located near the Gunung Mulu National Park UNESCO World Heritage Site, is offering a range of wellness packages for Mother’s Day. These packages are provided by Ayus Wellness, which incorporates indigenous Borneon knowledge into their practices to offer a unique experience. The retreats are available for three, five, or seven nights, and offer a variety of activities designed to enhance mental and physical well-being.

Guests who choose to embark on this wellness journey can expect to participate in forest immersion, which involves spending time in nature to help restore balance and promote relaxation. The retreat also includes healthy meals, integrative yoga, massage treatments, clear-water bathing, and medicinal walks. These activities have been carefully curated to offer a holistic approach to wellness, combining ancient health practices with modern science.

Ayus Wellness has designed these packages to provide guests with a unique and unforgettable experience. By drawing on indigenous Borneon knowledge, they offer a one-of-a-kind retreat that is tailored to enhance mental and physical well-being. The retreat is set within a 60-million-year-old rainforest, providing a natural and peaceful environment for guests to unwind and rejuvenate—which is a perfect gift for any mother who deserves a break from the stresses of everyday life.

The St. Regis Langkawi

The St. Regis Langkawi is offering an exclusive Mother’s Day spa package called “Make Memories with Mum” that is sure to provide a luxurious and memorable experience for both mothers and daughters. The package includes a 120-minute body massage using aromatherapy oils that are designed to alleviate body aches, calm the nerves, and revitalise both the body and mind. Following the massage, guests will enjoy a 30-minute facial that uses natural ingredients to restore and rejuvenate the skin. The experience culminates with a luxurious bath ritual infused with royal spice to detoxify the body and promote relaxation.

After the spa treatments, guests can relax in an over-water hammock while watching the sunset and enjoying crafted cocktails or mocktails, followed by a scrumptious dinner at the resort’s restaurant Kayuputi. The “Make Memories with Mum” package is the perfect way for mothers and daughters to bond and spend quality time together while being pampered and indulged in a luxurious setting. It is a thoughtful and unforgettable way to show appreciation for all the hard work and sacrifices that mothers make for their families, and to give them the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation on their special day.

The Ritz-Carlton Langkawi

The Ritz-Carlton Langkawi has prepared three delightful Mother’s Day packages that are perfect for mothers and daughters who want to spend quality time together while indulging in luxurious spa treatments. These packages are designed to provide a relaxing experience in the resort’s award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, which offers guests professional therapy in calming cocoon-shaped sanctuaries that are inspired by Malay fishing nets.

The “Me Time Mum Massage” and “Me Time Mum Facial” packages are perfect for mothers who want to unwind and rejuvenate. These packages provide guests with professional therapy that can help restore equilibrium within the body, mind, and soul. Guests can also take a hike through the ancient rainforest or kayak through the mangroves if they feel adventurous. Alternatively, they can lounge on the room’s sundeck while listening to the sounds of the forest and ocean.

For mothers and daughters who want to bond and have fun together, the “Mum & Daughter Manicure and Pedicure” package is the perfect choice. This package provides a fun bonding experience for mothers and daughters while pampering their hands and feet.

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa has put together a special package for Mother’s Day called “Like Mother, Like Daughter,” which is designed to provide an unforgettable spa experience. This package features a 90-minute spa treatment that includes a traditional Urutan Malaysia treatment, a relaxing scalp, neck, and shoulder massage, and a Malaysian signature massage that is sure to revitalise both the body and mind. Upon completion of the spa treatment, guests can indulge in an afternoon tea experience at the Breeze Lounge, adding an extra touch of luxury to the day.

In addition to the spa treatment, the package also includes complimentary beachfront yoga sessions and a guided walk with an in-house naturalist who will teach guests about the resort’s flora, fauna, and animals. The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa offers four stunning pools and a beautiful beachfront where guests can lounge, take a dip, or engage in various recreational activities.

The Westin Desaru Coast Resort

For a special Mother’s Day treat, why not pamper your mum with a luxurious anti-aging facial treatment at The Westin Desaru Coast Resort Heavenly Spa? This opulent experience uses Pevonia’s Myoxy-Caviar and Pearl product line, which is specially formulated to enhance skin oxygenation, moisture, and suppleness while reducing wrinkles and giving the skin a vibrant glow.

After indulging in this rejuvenating facial treatment, your mum can enjoy a relaxing 30-minute foot massage that can help relieve water retention in her calves and ease foot fatigue. If your mum enjoys golf, she can also play a round at Els Club Desaru Coast. Alternatively, she can soak up the sun and relax on the beach or take a bike ride to explore the beautiful Desaru Coast.

This luxurious package is the perfect way to show your mum how much you appreciate all that she does. It’s a thoughtful and unforgettable way to give her the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation this Mother’s Day. So, why not treat your mum to this special experience and make her day truly memorable?

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur