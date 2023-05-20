Vegetarian Indian foods that helps burn belly fat

Which is one of your biggest enemies when it comes to your lifestyle? The answer is unarguably, belly fat. Desk jobs and a sedentary lifestyle are the major reasons behind the accumulation of fat in your body and this has become a cause of concern now. But even the most stubborn belly fat can be burned away with the right diet and workout. Here are some of the best vegetarian Indian foods which you can incorporate into your diet to burn that belly fat.

If you are a vegetarian and all the hype around keto and other protein-rich diets makes you feel like fitness is a distant goal, let’s burst that myth. Indian cuisine is the OG guide to healthy eating. With lots of fruits and vegetables dominating the cuisine that is loaded with fibre and essential nutrients, it is actually quite easy to burn belly fat. If this piqued your interest, stay tuned and find out more.

Vegetarian Indian foods to burn belly fat

Leafy greens

How often have your mother and grandmother begged you to consume different kinds of leafy vegetables (locally known as saag)? Innumerable times, right? Why? Because it is extremely important to include leafy greens like spinach, kale, lettuce, and other such leafy veggies in your diet. Due to the high iron and nutrient content, leafy greens like spinach boosts metabolism and increases the rate at which the body burns calories. You can just simply add a bowl of leafy greens to your daytime meals and you would see the difference in no time.

Mushrooms

One of the most loved vegetarian Indian food, mushrooms are not only delicious and versatile, but they also come with fat-burning properties as well. Your journey towards a flatter tummy starts with mushrooms which regulate the glucose levels in your blood. They are also rich in protein and help boost metabolism, all of which results in fat loss.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas or chana are known for their high protein content. Just one cup of cooked or boiled chana contains about 15 grams of protein. But the health benefits do not end here. Chickpeas are also a great source of iron, complex carbs, fibres, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, and a bunch of other plant compounds. These make chickpeas a great vegetarian Indian food for burning belly fat.

Lentils

A staple in Indian households, lentils or dal are a great source of protein. One cup of cooked dal contains 18 grams of protein. If you are bored with the same dal in your meals, you can boil and toss some lentils in a hearty bowl of salad as well. Good sources of fibre and slowly digested carbs, lentils keep you full for a long time while burning your belly fat. They are also rich sources of folate, manganese, and iron.

Chillies

You must have heard before that spicy food is a great way to burn fat. What better vegetarian Indian food than chillies to amp up the spice content in your food? But what’s the science behind it? Well, the heat generated when you consume chillies utilises more calories and ends up oxidising layers of fat in the body.

Carrots

A wonder vegetable, carrots are one of the most popular veggies in the Indian household. It is low in calories and is a perfect vegetable to add to your diet when you are trying to burn belly fat. Rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres, carrots make for the quintessential weight loss vegetarian Indian food. Add it to your salad or curry (sabzi) or you may even blend it in your smoothies.

Pumpkin

Largely consisting of water, pumpkin is low in calories and still contains many nutrients and fibres. It is another versatile vegetable that can fit anywhere, providing you with its many benefits. It thus aids in a flatter tummy.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India