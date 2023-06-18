Best beers to add to your six-pack stash if you’re on a low-calorie diet this summer

Although malts aren’t exactly the poster children of health, kicking back with a cold one doesn’t have to be an exercise in guilt. Here’s a look at a few low-calorie beers – read, under 100-120 calories per 300-330 ml serving – that are popular choices come sweltering season.

Even before the pandemic placed health at the forefront of conversations – the alcohol industry had begun experimenting with, or championing beverages that didn’t call for a compromise on general fitness goals. Leading this contingent is the Hard seltzer – a delicious, crisp combination of sparkling water, alcohol, and flavourings. Just under 99 calories a serving, the resurgence of this heady concoction found takers amongst the younger population – who sought the buzz without the dizzyingly high levels of sugar and carbs. Meanwhile, malt aficionados leading a clean lifestyle had to subscribe to moderation to stave off the infamous ‘beer belly.’

Thankfully, there are ways to work around this predicament that doesn’t involve hopping on the sober Saturday bandwagon. Brands across the world have rolled out lighter versions of their classic offerings that come with reduced kcals and ABV figures. They do this by using higher fermentation temperatures to cut alcohol content or incorporating enzymes called ‘dextrins’ to break down stubborn elements – both of which contribute to the overall caloric count. And there are plenty of options globally – often marketed as the Light variant. Here’s a look at a few popular options.

Refreshing low-calorie beers for a healthy hop ritual

Bira 91 Light

Innovation is the name of the game at Bira 91. In fact, the popular craft brand has produced some of the most unique brews the country has to offer – consistently experimenting with ingredients and production styles. It comes as no surprise that it was the first to bring a low-calorie variant to India. Featuring barley malt, maize, and hops – this ‘lunch time lager’ number pours straw. Hints of fruit meet a piney aroma to give it a refreshing, crisp flavour.

ABV: 3.6 percent

Calories: 80 approx.

Carlsberg Lite

Having been in the business of brewed beverages for over 170 years – Carlsberg is home to some of the world’s most popular beers. The light pilsner is brewed using natural raw materials and pours light gold. Rice adds a refreshing, cereal-like flavour. This is complemented by hints of fruit and herb as well as a crisp, dry finish.

ABV: 3.2 percent

Calories: 102 approx.

Amstel Light

Founded in 1870, Amstel is known for its high quality, dependable brews. It’s also one of the biggest beer brands in the world by volume. The Light variant is a unique mix of barley and hops. Highly sessionable, it pours a deep gold. The flavour is mildly sweet, cereal-like with a dry mouthfeel. This one doesn’t feel as diluted as most light beers do.

ABV: 3.5

Calories: 95

Guinness Draught Stout

Having paved the way for stouts across the globe, Guinness is an icon in its own right. The delicious ruby brew was first produced in 1959 and features a toasty aroma with notes of cocoa and coffee. On the palate, it is creamy and rich with hints of milk chocolate. Smooth, with the right balance of sweet and bitter, this one’s as sessionable as they come. Although not marketed as such, experts hail this one for being naturally low in calories as compared to other stouts.

ABV: 4.2 percent

Calories: 125 approx.

Simba Light

As one of the first homegrown names in India, Simba has a cult-following in India. The brand offers the most quirky bottles – exploring a range of styles. The Light variant pours golden and forms a slight head. It has a crisp, slightly bitter flavour and is quite sessionable.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Miller Light

In the game of quality brews since 1975, Miller promises a breezy sipping experience. Millter Lite is one of the most popular low-calorie beers in the world. It features pure water from ancient aquifiers, cold springs, and deep lakes as well as crysal malt which brings a roasted toffee note and golden hue to the beverage. The hops, meanwhile, are selectively chosen and add complexity and aroma to each sip. Crisp and sessionable, it has a smooth mouthfeel and clean malt finish.

ABV: 4.2 percent

Calories: 96 approx.

Corona Light

A Mexican-born brand that’s been in the business of beers since 1925 – Corona has a cult following across the globe. The Light variant is a pilsner-style lager that features barley malt, non-malted cereals, and hops. Every sip is crisp and clean. On the nose are hints of honey and fruit. This one pairs well spicy, citrusy foods.

ABV: 4 percent

Calories: 99 approx.

Cheers!

(Main and feature image: Dave Weatherall. Stella De Smith/ Unsplash)

This story was first published in Lifestyle Asia India.