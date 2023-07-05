facebook

11 places serving the most delicious pao fan in Singapore

By Jethro Kang And Jocelyn Tan
05 Jul 2023
11 places serving the most delicious pao fan in Singapore
Lifestyle
11 places serving the most delicious pao fan in Singapore

Rice and seafood come in a multitude of combinations, but one of our favourites is pao fan, and these places serve the best examples in Singapore.

Pao fan may look similar to porridge, but the dishes differ in how they are prepared. While porridge sees the rice cooked in the broth, pao fan steams the rice separately. The grain is then added to a seafood-based soup, giving it the literal name of “steeped rice.”

Toppings are another way that pao fan distinguishes itself from porridge. Seafood is popular, including prawn, fish, scallop, and lobster. Fried egg floss and puffed rice are also common, both which lend a crunchy texture. Then there are more contemporary additions such as beef, pork stomach, duck, and ginseng chicken.

In recent years, pao fan reached peak popularity here as chefs and celebrities rushed to sell their version of the dish. Upscale restaurants and hawker stalls also got in on the act, and pao fan was adapted to fit different palates, from the lighter, cleaner-tasting Teochew style to the richer broth in Cantonese pao fan. While the hype has since subsided, what remains are some of the best pao fan in Singapore today. Discover them below.

Where to find the best pao fan in Singapore today:

 

1 /11

Chao Ting Teochew Pao Fan
Chao Ting Teochew Pao Fan

Part of a chain that runs Teochew restaurants Chui Huay Lim and Zui Yu Xuan, Chao Ting continues the theme by specialising in Teochew style pao fan. The broth comprises of ingredients including prawns, pork, chicken, and fish bones, and is slow-cooked for over five hours to create a base that is light yet immensely flavourful. The toppings are just as wide-ranging, from a medley of prawns and fish, to fish skin.

(Image credit: Zui Teochew Cuisine / Facebook)

Address
132 Amoy St, Far East Square, Singapore 049961 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6788 3637

2 /11

Chef Wai's Poached Rice
Chef Wai's Poached Rice

Chef Wai’s pao fan consists of a thicker broth that straddles both sweet and savoury. Toppings are diverse, including lobster, scallop, wild-caught prawn, even premium US beef, and the fried egg floss and crispy rice are served separately to prevent them from getting soggy. If you like your rice even more flavourful, the eatery lets you upgrade it to the fragrant kolo rice.

(Image credit: Chef Wai’s Poached Rice / Facebook)

Address
391A Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City Tower A Takashimaya Department Store Stall No.3 Food Village Basement 2, 238873 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8127 1681

3 /11

Forbidden Duck
Forbidden Duck

While many flock to Forbidden Duck for a taste of their Peking duck, the restaurant’s seafood rice in aromatic duck soup does not play second fiddle to the signature dish. Here, the comforting bowl is filled with fresh scallops, prawns, duck meat, and a balanced serving of crispy puffed rice for added texture.

(Image credit: Forbidden Duck)

Address
8A Marina Blvd, #02 - 02, Singapore 018984 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6509 8767

4 /11

Hua Ting
Hua Ting

Hua Ting takes a more delicate approach to pao fan. The nourishing and creamy fish broth is poured into a heated stone bowl, and crowned with an exquisite mound of rice and tender slices of dong xing grouper. Smatterings of crispy rice, toasted flat sole, spring onions, and fresh coriander are then added for an elevated touch.

(Image credit: Millenium Hotels)

Address
Orchard Hotel Singapore, Level 2, 442 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238879 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6739 6666
Book here

5 /11

Le Kitchen Seafood Pao Fan
Le Kitchen Seafood Pao Fan

Le Kitchen‘s seafood pao fan is packed with large de-shelled prawns, fresh clams, and fish slices in a light broth. For the indecisive, the duo fish pao fan oiffers the best of both worlds, while the lobster pao fan brings added indulgence.

(Image credit: @wanwaiwen / Instagram)

Address
3 Yung Sheng Rd, #03-126 Taman Jurong Food Centre, Singapore 618499 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8238 0368

6 /11

Paofan Paradise (T.K Kitchen)
Paofan Paradise (T.K Kitchen)

Pao fan does not need to only have seafood, as this restaurant proves. Their version starts from a soup base slow-cooked for over six hours, and comes with toppings such as flower crab, ginseng chicken,. X.O. fish, and white pepper pork stomach with chicken. All options come with fried rice full of wok hei for an additional smoky dimension.

(Image credit: T.K Kitchen – Paofan Paradise 泡饭天 / Facebook

Address
37 Teban Gardens Rd, Singapore 600037 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8330 7554

7 /11

San Pin Pao Fan
San Pin Pao Fan

The generous amount of ingredients at San Pin Pao Fan is enough to have us heading back to the joint time and time again. The stall, run by a former Jumbo Seafood chef, focuses on crafting an umami-filled broth that is big on flavour but will not leave you feeling overwhelmed. Bonus points for serving de-shelled prawns in the bowl.

(Image credit: @sanpinpaofan / Instagram)

Address
51 Telok Ayer Street #01-18 - Stall, 51 Telok Ayer St, #9, 048441 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8028 8667

8 /11

Shang Palace
Shang Palace

Shang Palace‘s luxurious take on pao fan involves slow-cooking lobster with a host of ingredients until the broth turns enticingly rich, then decked out with fresh seafood and both steamed and crispy rice. It hits all the marks: sweet, crunchy, savoury, meaty, and chewy, with every bite offering utter comfort and delight.

(Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)

Address
22 Orange Grove Road, Shangri-la Hotel, Singapore 258350 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6213 4473
Book here

9 /11

Si Chuan Dou Hua (Parkroyal on Kitchener Road)
Si Chuan Dou Hua (Parkroyal on Kitchener Road)

Si Chuan Dou Hua’s crispy brown rice with two-head abalone in superior stock sees a combination of brown, pearl, and white rice puffs that pop and sizzle on your table. The nourishing stock is a treasure chest of scallops, prawns, sakura ebi, conpoy, preserved vegetables, and cooked white rice. Finally, it is topped with braised abalone slices for the ultimate touch of luxury.

(Image credit: Si Chuan Dou Hua; Parkroyal on Kitchener Road)

Address
181 Kitchener Rd, Level 3, Singapore 208533 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
3138 5359
Book here

10 /11

Yan Ting
Yan Ting

Twin textures of crispy rice and steamed rice come together in Yan Ting’s pao fan. The fine dining Cantonese restaurant at The St. Regis Hotel delivers them in a fire-orange lobster broth that is beautifully subtle, and serves to elevate the generously portioned and sweet Alaskan king crab.

(Image credit: The St. Regis Singapore)

Address
29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, Level 1U, Singapore 247912 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6506 6887
Book here

11 /11

Yu Huang Premium Seafood Soup
Yu Huang Premium Seafood Soup

Yu Huang Premium Seafood Soup was founded by the former head chef of Canton Paradise. Prices are a little steep, but you are paying for quality ingredients and the expertise behind the stove. The addictive broth is concocted from a blend of pig bones, old hen, and dried scallop, as dried sole fish and minced pork bring added depth and complexity.

(Image credit: @merrychristmasmrlawrence / Instagram)

Address
101 Yung Sheng Rd, Singapore 618497 google map
Website
Website here

(Main and featured images: Zui Teochew Cuisine for Chao Ting)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia Singapore

11 places serving the most delicious pao fan in Singapore

Jethro Kang And Jocelyn Tan

