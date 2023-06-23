Cheers! Champagne Telmont officially launches in Malaysia

Champagne Telmont arrives on Malaysian shores with exquisite champagne rooted in generations of savoir-faire and a love of Mother Nature.

It’s time to peek into the history of the legendary maison and catch a glimpse of the exclusive launch event.

Henri Lhôpital founded the House of Telmont at a curious time, just a year after the Champagne riots of 1911. In a period following poor weather conditions leading to lower crop yields, vine-eating bugs, and limited government regulations that resulted in vocal uprisings by frustrated wine growers, Henri courageously pursued his dream to create the finest bubbly in the village of Damery, near Épernay. The legendary founder bequeathed a fortune of ancestral know-how that carried over four generations of successors committed to mastering each stage of winemaking. The House revels in its singularity, reflected by its motto: “Nec Pluribus Impar”, unlike any other.

Environmental Ambitions

In the House’s view, its champagne’s excellence comes from a deep respect for nature, above all. Today, “In Nomine Terrae” – in the name of Mother Nature – expresses Telmont’s commitment to act for the good of nature, showing respect and gratitude to the very earth that births the grapes. Over the coming decade, Telmont aims to become a 100% organic champagne House, aiming to reduce the House’s environmental footprint at every juncture from production to distribution with complete transparency, eliminating transparent bottles, packaging, and gift boxes.

In 2017, Telmont took its first steps towards organic conversion by obtaining its first AB Certification for a portion of the vineyards of its estate. Today, 72% of the estate’s 24.5 hectares are certified in organic agriculture or are amid conversion, aiming to be complete by 2025. Since October 2020, Telmont and the Rémy Cointreau Group have formed a unique partnership, with the latter purchasing a majority share while affirming the efforts and values of Telmont.

“I’m proud of the wine-growing legacy which has been handed down in my family from one generation to the next. This heritage enables us to be in close contact with the earth and people, to work with the soil and create our wines the Telmont way. When Rémy Cointreau joined the adventure, contributing their proven commitment to terroir and savoir-faire, it added a new dimension to the quest for excellence, which has driven our family for years,” says Bertrand Lhôpital, Cellar Master and Head of Viticulture of the House of Telmont.

An Experience without Equal

Telmont proffers wines with a unique presence, maintaining the balance between being ethereal yet structured. Telmont allows its unique terroir to express itself through its fine wines, with the backbone of Telmont’s champagne style rooted in its tension and freshness with a balanced acidity that ensures a long, gratifying finish. Neither overly opulent nor one-dimensional, it combines airy charm with a grounding presence.

“My first tasting experience of Telmont Champagne was a beautiful discovery. The wines had a unique personality, presence, complexity, and maturity, all the while preserving a remarkable ethereality. Backed by the Rémy Cointreau Group and alongside Bertrand Lhôpital, I feel very lucky to be leading this incredible adventure. Telmont is a house with character, boasting a legacy of craftsmanship and strong ambition, poised to become the standard bearer of a new relationship with nature. We have one foot rooted in tradition and one in modernity, and both feet on (and in) the earth,” remarks Ludovic du Plessis, President of the House of Telmont.

A Toast to New Beginnings

On 15 June 2023, Telmont hosted treasured guests at Bar Trigona, Four Seasons KL for the historic launch. The special occasion featured four of Maison Telmont’s most exquisite champagnes, now available to Malaysians. The Réserve Brut, Réserve Rosé, Blanc de Blancs 2013, and Vinothèque 2013 accompanied a delectable menu prepared by Four Seasons KL in an unforgettable pairing session.

The exclusive launch was attended by some of KL’s most epicurious celebrities, who share Telmont’s noble mission of sustainability and appreciate the joy of fine food and drink. Among the dazzling crowd of VIPs were Lynn Lim, Natalie Prabha, Bay Doucet, Mark Odea, Pui Yi, Roen Cian, Carey Ng, Zhe Ning, Josh Kua and many more.