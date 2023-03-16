The best halal restaurants in Hong Kong offering lip-smacking food

Halal food options in Hong Kong aren’t just pork-free but also offer everything from Korean to Persian and Cantonese dishes. Here’s our pick of the best restaurants in Hong Kong with halal food options.

The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic. But it’s often used when referring to something you can consume. Compared to other cities in Asia, Hong Kong’s culinary scene is diverse, and it makes an effort to cater to specific diets. There are more than 60 restaurants that are certified by the Islamic Board of Trustees, boasting authentic halal options. Did you know Hong Kong Disneyland is the only Disney theme park in the world offering halal-compliant meals? Ocean Park has halal-certified options as well.

To save you the trouble of continuously visiting the few heavily touted options or going vegetarian and calling it a day, we have curated the best restaurants in Hong Kong that offer halal meat.

The best restaurants with halal food in Hong Kong