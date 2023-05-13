With the government-mandated closure of entertainment venues, clubs and bars, happy hour at our favourite watering holes is no longer an option. Our solution? Mixing up our own DIY classic cocktails in the comfort (and safety) of our homes. Since we’ve all been cooking up a storm in the kitchen and readying ourselves to be the next Masterchef, it’s about time we brushed up on our cocktail making skills too.
To help you out, we’ve compiled 10 ultra-easy classic cocktails that you can make at home. The best part is, you only need three ingredients for each. It’s even simpler than trying to secure a slot on your online grocery delivery system.
So take it easy, order some takeout from your favourite restaurants, and shake up some easy three-ingredient cocktails for tonight – or even during lunchtime. We don’t judge and won’t tell your bosses – just don’t put it on your timesheet.
A quick note on measuring “parts” in a cocktail recipe…
“Parts” here refers to any equal amounts used in your cocktail. For example, if you were to take a full jigger as one part, then three parts would be that amount, multiplied by three. It’s that simple.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur
10 DIY classic cocktail recipes to try
Jump To / Table of Contents
What you need: Gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth.
How to make it: Combine equal parts of all three ingredients in an ice-filled glass and stir. Garnish with an orange peel.
What you need: Sugar cube, bourbon, and bitters.
How to make it: Place a sugar cube (or equivalent) into a glass and saturate with two dashes of bitters and a dash of water. We like Angostura bitters, but feel free to use whatever you have. Muddle until the sugar is dissolved, then fill the glass with ice and top off with 44ml of bourbon. Stir to combine, and garnish with an orange or lemon peel.
What you need: Rye whiskey, bitters, and sweet vermouth.
How to make it: Combine two parts rye whiskey, 3/4 parts sweet vermouth, and two dashes of bitters into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well, and then strain into a chilled glass.
What you need: Vodka, Kahlua (or any coffee liqueur), and cream.
How to make it: Pour 5 parts vodka and 2 parts Kahlua into an ice-filled glass. Top off with 3 parts fresh cream and stir to combine.
What you need: Bourbon, coffee liqueur, and bitters.
How to make it: In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine two parts bourbon, half parts coffee liqueur, and two dashes of bitters. Stir until the concoction is cold, and then strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with an orange peel.
What you need: Bourbon, mint, sugar.
How to make it: Using a tall glass (preferably a highball glass), muddle four mint leaves, one teaspoon sugar, and two teaspoons of water. Fill the glass with cracked ice, add two parts bourbon, and stir well.
What you need: Gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and olive juice.
How to make it: Combine half parts of dry vermouth, 3 parts of gin or vodka, and a splash of olive juice (to taste) in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well, and then strain into a chilled glass.
What you need: Campari, club soda, and sweet vermouth.
How to make it: Pour one part Campari and one part sweet vermouth into an ice-filled glass. Stir to combine, and then top off with club soda to taste. Garnish with an orange slice.
What you need: Vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.
How to make it: In an ice-filled glass, pour in four parts ginger beer, 1.5 parts vodka, and 5ml of lime juice. Gently stir and garnish with a lime slice.