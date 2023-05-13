With the government-mandated closure of entertainment venues, clubs and bars, happy hour at our favourite watering holes is no longer an option. Our solution? Mixing up our own DIY classic cocktails in the comfort (and safety) of our homes. Since we’ve all been cooking up a storm in the kitchen and readying ourselves to be the next Masterchef, it’s about time we brushed up on our cocktail making skills too.

To help you out, we’ve compiled 10 ultra-easy classic cocktails that you can make at home. The best part is, you only need three ingredients for each. It’s even simpler than trying to secure a slot on your online grocery delivery system.

So take it easy, order some takeout from your favourite restaurants, and shake up some easy three-ingredient cocktails for tonight – or even during lunchtime. We don’t judge and won’t tell your bosses – just don’t put it on your timesheet.

A quick note on measuring “parts” in a cocktail recipe…

“Parts” here refers to any equal amounts used in your cocktail. For example, if you were to take a full jigger as one part, then three parts would be that amount, multiplied by three. It’s that simple.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

10 DIY classic cocktail recipes to try