When looking for the most decadent milkshakes, head to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Dine in style and swagger at the new American burger place in the streets of Sunway, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes.

To commemorate the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes on 15 March, the celebration was joined by royal guests Tengku Zatashah and Dato’ Setia Aubry Rahim Mennesson, socialite darlings Marion Caunter, Rebekah Yeoh, twins Thanuja and Anuja Ananthan, Sarah Lian, Roberto Guiati, Alexis SueAnn as well as celebrities and actors like Diana Daniella, Idris Khan, Mia Nasir, Anzalna Nasir and many more. Everyone has gathered to celebrate their common love for burgers and milkshakes.

Pairing great food with great beats, the event was hyped up by pioneers of the local party music scene, DJ Blink, and an award-winning Malaysian singer-songwriter and actor, SonaOne.

From New York City to Malaysia, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes has now opened in Sunway Resort Hotel. Walk into the edgy, urban concept restaurant with a classic American luncheonette that reminds one of a New York diner. Not just an ordinary burger place, Black Tap also embraces the 80s and 90s hip-hop culture with pop music and art-covered walls.

Adding a little Malaysian twist to the American diner, the facade and interior feature mural art by iconic Malaysian street artist, Kenji Chai. Head to Black Tap now for good food and an Instagrammable, street-style vibe photo spot.

What to try at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Well, the name literally tells you their signatures – burgers and milkshakes. Sit down in the stylish burger place and devour some delicious all-American dishes. The Black Tap menu features American comfort food like burgers, sandwiches and salads.

The star menu: Award-winning Black Tap Burgers is a must-try if you’re there for the first time. The Greg Norman Burger is also proudly a three-time People’s Choice Award Winner at the NYC Wine & Food Festival’s “Burger Bash”.

A perfect pair with the burgers and desserts for some, the sensational CrazyShake milkshakes. Sip on the milkshakes topped with sweet treats and tempting toppings as you enjoy a sweet time with your friends and burgers at Black Tap. Not a fan of milkshakes? Set tipsy from some of the best craft beers from around the globe.

Click here to find out more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.