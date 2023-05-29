GastroMonth 2023 makes its way to Malaysia, offering a culinary treat for foodies

Calling all foodies! GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023, a festival of gastronomic wonders taking place from 1 to 30 June, has just landed in Malaysia.

Introduced by FunNow Malaysia, the inaugural month-long event will feature more than 40 restaurants from the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023, ranging from One Michelin Star to Bib Gourmand and Michelin Selected.

Benson Chang, General Manager of FunNow Malaysia, stated, “With the launch of the first GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the aim is to support our food and beverage community, provide more accessible culinary experiences to Malaysians, and further establish Malaysia as a gastronomic destination on the international map. This is a great opportunity for food enthusiasts from across the country and world to discover and enjoy our delicious culinary scene.”

These eateries, including Malaysia’s four One Michelin Star restaurants, will be delivering exclusive menus and culinary experiences created specifically for GastroMonth 2023. Darren Chin, of the One Michelin Star restaurant DC. by Darren Chin, will be offering a special immersive omakase experience at his recently opened Cellar space.

At Dewakan, Darren Teoh and his team are presenting never-before-sold seats at their exclusive and elusive test kitchen. Take a trip up north to Restaurant au Jardin in George Town, Penang, which offers a meal to remember with a unique “Best of The Year” menu, while Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery promises to enchant with a Peranakan tasting platter unlike any other.

GastroMonth 2023 promises a distinctive dining experience for every type of diner. Additionally, throughout the event, cardholders of Visa Infinite and Visa Signature are in for a treat as they can indulge in additional benefits.

From fine dining on contemporary Malaysian and Indian fare in the heart of Kuala Lumpur to delicate Cantonese fare at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, steamy streetside bamboo noodles in George Town to casual European fare in the suburb of Bangsar, and time-honoured Chinese chu char in ChinaTown to morsels of melt-in-the-mouth sushi, GastroMonth 2023 offers an unpassable treat for food enthusiasts and gastronomes alike.

Booking for GastroMonth is now open, head to my.funnow.com to book your preferred specially curated menu. For more information, visit events.myfunnow.com.