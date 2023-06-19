Gordon Ramsay’s first Street Pizza in Southeast Asia to open in Sunway Pyramid

Sunway Resort Hotel in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur has just recently unveiled the second Gordon Ramsay restaurant in Malaysia with the launch of the British chef’s Street Pizza concept, marking it the first in Southeast Asia.

The highly anticipated Street Pizza concept by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is set to make its debut in Malaysia, marking the restaurant’s first location in Southeast Asia. Originally established in London in 2018, Street Pizza is known for its unlimited sourdough pizzas with a variety of toppings and sides, including hot wings, dirty fries, and cocktails. The restaurant boasts a lively atmosphere, with urban art, live music, and big screens playing sports games to keep diners entertained. Moreover, guests can enjoy a seamless experience using the restaurant’s mobile app.

Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023, the Street Pizza location in Kuala Lumpur will be situated in the Sunway Pyramid shopping mall, offering an exciting new dining option for visitors to Sunway City Kuala Lumpur and guests staying at the destination’s three hotels. This is part of the brand’s vision to have a Street Pizza on every corner of the world, following its expansion in the UK—Battersea, Southwark, City of London in St Paul’s, Liverpool and Edinburgh, and internationally in Dubai, Seoul, and Doha, with Washington DC (USA) set to open later this year.

According to Alex Castaldi, Senior General Manager of Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Hotels, “Malaysians love pizza and Street Pizza offers pizza without rules. It’s not just about the awesome food, it’s also the vibe.” This statement shows the restaurant’s appeal to the Malaysian market and its potential to become a favourite among locals and tourists alike. The launch of Street Pizza follows the successful opening of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in Malaysia in 2022, which showcases the chef’s iconic dishes, such as the classic Beef Wellington.

Are you excited? Because we know, we are! A restaurant that offers a unique dining experience that combines great food with a lively and entertaining atmosphere, and BOTTOMLESS PIZZA? Sign us up!

