Dragon fruit 101: How to pick the right one, cut it and eat it

Who doesn’t like exotic tropical fruits, especially if it’s cut and served on a fruit platter? Dragon fruit is one such fruit, which has become quite popular of late. This exotic looking, light tasting, watery fruit is now almost everyone’s favourite. Here’s our guide on how to eat a dragon fruit, how to pick the right one, and everything you need to know.

Also known as strawberry pear for its shape, dragon fruit grows on the Hylocereus cactus. This fruit is called so because of the way it looks, bright red skin with green scales all over. This low-calorie fruit tastes slightly sweet. In fact, it will remind you of a kiwi, with the same edible black seeds inside the pulp, only less sweeter. This fruit is also rich in fibre and has a number of health benefits. In this article, we tell you all about how to eat a dragon fruit, its benefits and more.

Benefits of dragon fruit

This tropical fruit contains a bunch of nutrients, like Vitamin C, iron, magnesium and more, in small quantities. It also has loads of antioxidants which protect your cells from free radicals. Dragon fruit is rich in betalain, hydroxycinnamate and flavonoid.

Image: Courtesy engin akyurt/Unsplash

They also have a number of health benefits because of the fibre and antioxidant content. According to the National Library of Medicine in the US, a study done on obese mice showed that dragon fruits can reduce insulin resistance and fatty liver. The prebiotic fibres in dragon fruit also lead to the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut, which improves metabolic health.

Hacks to find the right dragon fruit

We know about the benefits of dragon fruit now. So you might want to pick up a bunch of them on your next visit to the market. But how to pick the right dragon fruit, which is just the right amount of ripe.

Image: Courtesy Marco Antonio Zeferino/Unsplash

The first thing to keep in mind is to look for the ones that have a shiny, bright pink flesh on the outside and the tips are fresh and green. If you find the skin to be discoloured, avoid picking those.

The second hack in picking the right dragon fruit is to notice the texture. The fresh and ripe ones will always be bright pink in colour with smooth skin. If you find the skin to be wrinkled, do not pick those.

How to eat a dragon fruit

Dragon fruit looks quite intimidating, to be honest. But underneath the dragon-like exterior, there’s a soft and succulent inside that’s ready to welcome you with its goodness. But how do you cut and eat a dragon fruit? Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Image: Courtesy Helen Thomas/Unsplash

Choose the perfect ripe dragon fruit before cutting it.

Once you have it, just slice it in half, lengthwise, with a sharp knife.

The shell or skin has to be discarded.

You can either scoop out the flesh using a spoon, or you can chop it up to serve on a plate or in a fruit salad.

To sum up, dragon fruit is just like any other fruit, which comes with its own set of nutrients and health benefits. If you’re eating it for the first time, the fruit will look intimidating at first. But once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to cut and eat it.

Hero Image: Courtesy Heather Ford/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Milada Vigerova/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.