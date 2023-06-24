Cruel summer? Visit these best ice cream spots in Kuala Lumpur & Selangor for a chilled treat

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts around the world, and for a good reason. With its creamy texture and refreshing taste, it is the perfect treat that can be enjoyed during any season. However, when the weather gets warm, there’s nothing like indulging in a delicious ice cream cone to cool off and bring a smile to your face. If you are looking for a sweet treat in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, you are in luck. Thanks to the abundance of options available, you can always find a unique and delicious ice cream offering, even if the ice cream trucks are not roaming around your neighbourhood.

To help you narrow down your choices and find the best ice cream spots in town, we have compiled a list of our favourite places to enjoy a scoop or two. Whether you prefer classic flavours, innovative combinations, or vegan options, you will find something to satisfy your cravings.

So, sit back, relax, and let us take you on a journey through the best ice cream spots in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor for the current season. From artisanal gelato shops to trendy ice cream parlours, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Where to get the best ice cream fix in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor?

Kind Kones

Kind Kones is a fantastic vegan ice cream bar that can be found in Kuala Lumpur. They are known for specialising in cruelty-free and environmentally-friendly ice cream options. Their unique selling point is that they offer both gluten-free and dairy-free options, making it an excellent choice for customers with special dietary needs. Moreover, Kind Kones’ ice creams and sorbets are made with natural ingredients like unrefined coconut cane sugar and molasses, which not only makes them healthier but also adds a distinct flavour to their offerings. If you’re looking for a guilt-free dessert option that is both delicious and healthy, Kind Kones is the perfect place to go.

Kind Kones Bangsar Village

Address: F.29, Level 1, Bangsar Village, 1 Jalan Telawi 1, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Kind Kones Plaza Damansara

Address: Plaza Damansara, 81M, Jalan Medan Setia 1, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM, 11 AM – 10 PM (Saturdays)

Inside Scoop

Inside Scoop is a beloved ice cream parlour that has been serving homemade ice cream to the residents of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor for years. With a total of 28 outlets in the country, this establishment is renowned for its vast selection of flavours, ranging from classic vanilla to more exotic ones like cempedak and durian. The ice cream is known for its rich and flavourful taste, with cempedak bits bursting through in every scoop, and the strong taste of teh tarik. The establishment has garnered a loyal following of KL-rians, who can’t get enough of its unique and delicious offerings. The bustling atmosphere of the shop is a testament to its popularity, and it is always teeming with customers, eager to indulge in a scoop or two. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, a visit to Inside Scoop is a must-do for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Inside Scoop Bangsar

Address: 9, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 11 PM

Inside Scoop Suria KLCC

Address: OSC02, Concourse Floor, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Inside Scoop The Garden’s Mall

Address: LG-K22, The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out the Inside Scoop locations here.

The Ice Cream Bar

The Ice Cream Bar is another popular and well-established ice cream shop in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that prides itself on producing artisanal and unique ice creams. They specialise in making high-quality ice creams by using top-shelf liquors, and offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties to cater to different preferences. The shop has a minimalistic and elegant interior, which adds to the overall experience of indulging in their delicious ice creams. The founders of The Ice Cream Bar believe that the rich flavours and nuances of their liquors translate perfectly into the world of ice cream, resulting in a unique and unforgettable taste that sets them apart from other ice cream shops. So, if you’re looking for an out-of-this-world ice cream experience, The Ice Cream Bar is definitely worth a visit!

The Ice Cream Bar Desa Sri Hartamas

Address: 60, Jalan 27/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 11 PM

The Ice Cream Bar 1 Utama

Address: Lot FK105B, First Floor, 1 Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

The Ice Cream Bar Seapark

Address: 18G, Jalan 21/22, Sea Park, 46300 Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 11 PM

The Ice Cream Bar Puchong

Address: LPC GF 18, Block C, Le Pavillion, Jalan Puteri 7/13, Bandar Puteri, 47100 Puchong

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 11 PM

Visit their website to check out the Ice Cream Bar locations here.

Paolo Paolo Gelato

Paolo Paolo Gelato is a relatively new ice cream shop located in Bukit Damansara’s trendy The Five @ KPD. Despite being a newcomer to the gelato scene, it has quickly gained a following. What sets it apart from other ice cream shops is its rotating selection of flavours, which means that you will always find something new to try. One of its most popular flavours is the Bacio, a delightful blend of hazelnuts and chocolate that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Other flavours that are worth trying include stracciatella, pistachio, and lemon mascarpone. Additionally, Paolo Paolo Gelato offers weekly specials, so be sure to check their offerings regularly.

But that’s not all – every cup of gelato comes with a complimentary scoop of another flavour of your choice, giving you the chance to sample something new. This is a great way to try out an array of offerings without committing to a full serving. So, whether you’re a gelato aficionado or a first-time customer, Paolo Paolo Gelato is another ice cream spot definitely worth a visit. With its delicious flavours, friendly staff, and cosy atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to satisfy your ice cream cravings.

Address: E-GF-01, The Five, Kompleks Pejabat Damansara, No.49, Jalan Dungun, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Thursdays, and Sundays), 12 PM – 11 PM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Sangkaya

Sangkaya is a premium ice cream shop in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that specialises in coconut-based ice cream flavours, making it a unique and refreshing option for those looking for something different to indulge in. In addition to their delicious ice cream, they also offer other popular local flavours such as durian, teh tarik, and gula melaka, further adding to their diverse menu. Customers have the option to enjoy their preferred flavours in a cup, cone, or even in an actual coconut served with coconut flesh and toppings, providing a truly immersive and enjoyable experience. With its upscale atmosphere and range of tasty treats, Sangkaya is definitely worth a visit for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, or anywhere in the country.

Sangkaya Kota Damansara

Address: 12a-1, Jalan PJU 5/7, Dataran Sunway, 47810 Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM

Sangkaya Sunway

Address: 1, Jalan PJS 11/9, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 10 PM

Sangkaya Mahkota Cheras

Address: 32-G, Jalan Temenggung 13/9, Seksyen 9 Bandar Mahkota Cheras, 43200 Cheras, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9.30 PM (closed on Thursdays)

Sangkaya KL Gateway

Address: LG1.K1, KL, Gateway Mall, 2, Jalan Kerinchi, Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out the Sangkaya locations here.

Licky Chan

Licky Chan is an innovative and popular ice cream parlour that has quickly gained a reputation for its creative alcoholic ice cream flavours. The shop’s funky and playful atmosphere, complete with an orange interior, ball pit and tattoo parlour, is a unique and refreshing change from traditional ice cream shops. The building where Licky Chan is located has been preserved and is an impressive sight, with narrow corridors spread across two floors that look like they began crumbling generations ago. However, the establishment has been spruced up with fun touches, including a ball pit and a tattoo parlour playfully named ‘The Poke Guy.’

What sets Licky Chan apart from other ice cream shops is its diverse and unique selection of ice cream flavours, each with its own distinct name. The flavour combinations are unconventional yet delicious, with ingredients like Icelandic-inspired skyr with gin, mezcal with ghost peppers, or five cheeses with blueberries. The shop’s cow-to-cone philosophy embraces creativity and takes ice cream to an entirely new level.

The care and conscientiousness that goes into making Licky Chan’s ice cream is evident in every serving. The milk used to make the ice cream comes from grass-fed cows in Pahang and is pasteurised by the team at Licky Chan. Non-refined sugars are used to add sweetness to the ice cream, including some vegan varieties. Customers can sample the different flavours before choosing their order, making it a fun and interactive experience.

In short, Licky Chan is an ice cream spot that is definitely worth a visit for anyone looking for a unique and refreshing ice cream experience. With its funky and playful atmosphere, diverse and unconventional flavours, and quality ingredients, it is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth craving.

Licky Chan & The Poke Guy Dang Wangi

Address: 24, Jalan Yap Ah Shak, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10.30 PM (Mondays to Thursdays, closed on Tuesdays), 12 PM – 11 PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Licky Chan RexKL Chinatown

Address: RexKL, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 1 PM – 10 PM (Tuesdays to Thursday), 12 PM – 10.30 PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Licky Chan SS15

Address: 26, Jalan SS 15/8b, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 2 PM – 10.30 PM (Mondays to Fridays, closed on Tuesdays), 12 PM – 10.30 PM (weekends)

Crème De La Crème

Crème De La Crème is another high-end ice cream shop that offers artisanal flavours, such as their French Earl Grey Boba and Kaya Toast ice creams, as well as their Mango Passion sorbet. The dessert parlour was started by Singaporean ice cream enthusiast Lio Lim and a team of four pastry chefs. They take pride in using natural ingredients and avoiding artificial flavourings or colourings. The creamery emphasises selecting top-of-the-line components, such as machines and ingredients, in accordance with their spirit of being the “cream of the crop.”

The shop’s minimalist concrete aesthetics and vibrant neon lights draw customers in, and each of their Petit Gâteaux features intricately designed flavors and textures. The creamery offers unique flavours inspired by local Malaysian ingredients, such as the Pandan Kaya Toast, which includes dehydrated fresh pandan leaves mixed into a creamy base of coconut and eggs with a toast crumble for a crunchy bite. They also offer a sugar-free option, the Madagascar Ash, which uses high-quality natural Madagascar vanilla beans and premium bamboo charcoal powder sweetened with a natural sugar substitute called Maltitol.

Crème De La Crème Uptown

Address: Ground Floor, 35G, Jalan SS 21/60, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 2 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 2 PM – 12 AM (Fridays to Sundays)

Crème De La Crème Sunway Pyramid

Address: G1.85, Sunway Pyramid, 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Crème De La Crème USJ Taipan

Address: 3, Jalan USJ 10/1c, Taipan Business Centre, 47620 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 1 PM – 9 PM

Crème De La Crème Setia City Mall

Address: Setia City Mall, Unit No. #LG-K-104. 7, Persiaran Setia Dagang Bandar Setia Alam, Sek, U13 Shah Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

