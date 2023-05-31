Johnnie Walker Blue Label discovers how violinist Josh Kua always strikes the right note with his impactful music

In collaboration with Prestige, Johnnie Walker Blue Label endeavours to uncover Josh Kua, an international violinist and composer devoted to connecting with global audiences through his expressive music.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a refined composition of Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies—a harmonious blend of vanilla, honey, and rose petals that give way to the rich aroma of sandalwood, tobacco, and citrusy kumquats. The sophisticated masterpiece invites a pleasure-filled experience comparable to indulging in the soul-stirring melodies of violinist, composer, and model Josh Kua.

The 34-year-old virtuoso took his first steps into the music industry in 2009 as an independent artist, steadily building a following on Instagram and YouTube. Josh has performed in countries like Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, China, and Malaysia, while catering to brand events from Chanel, Gucci, Cartier, Hugo Boss, and Yves Saint Laurent. “When I first began, music was just a part-time passion during my holidays from university. It started as a hobby, and most of the opportunities were in Asia, with my earliest jobs in Malaysia,” Josh explains. Although he holds a double degree in law and commerce from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, music remains close to his heart.

The Malaysian-born artist discovered his raison d’être at the tender age of four when he saw a live orchestra performance on television and fell in love with music. “When I started learning the violin as a child, it was through the Suzuki Method,” Josh explains. The philosophy believes people can learn to play an instrument in the right environment, relying on listening, imitation, and repetition to hardwire skills. “We began with posture, which is important. I did not touch a real violin at first but used a makeshift violin to practice holding it. My mother crafted it from a used cereal box with a ruler taped to it, and the bow was a wooden spoon.” Josh discovered a natural aptitude for music, especially in listening and playing by ear, which he believes laid the foundations for his career today.

As his music took off, so did his career as a commercial model, participating in campaigns for name brands like Nivea, Coca-Cola, Honda, and Carlsberg. Despite his smouldering good looks and impressive work ethic, Josh admits the spectre of racial prejudice lingered close, presenting unexpected challenges, especially as a racial minority in Australia, where he has lived since he was three. “With modelling, the options I got abroad were based on my Asian appearance. I never saw these opportunities in Australia and still would not compare the markets.” Even so, Josh is aware that with globalisation, doors are opening. “We are seeing more Asian representation in the media and entertainment. The K-Wave and trends in Hollywood since ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ are slowly taking effect in Australia. I am just waiting for it to spill more into theatre and the entertainment industry.”

The pandemic presented the biggest challenge of Josh’s career, with lockdowns rendering most of his work impossible between lockdowns, travel bans, and cancelled performances. “I had many thoughts about my career path then, pausing to affirm that I am doing something I enjoy. I realised music is my strength, and I can envision myself doing it long-term even if it keeps me on my toes because there isn’t a lot of income stability. Maintaining relevance is always challenging, and good PR is as important as creating stories that resonate with the market,” the self-described realist admits.

Although Josh dreams of collaborating with Lady Gaga who has hugely impacted his work, he also admires Beyoncé for her stage presence and showmanship. “As a performer, you must be able to read the audience and adjust to the mood. I often recall when Beyoncé got her hair stuck in a fan on stage and did not miss a note. She just kept performing. I thought, if she can do that, I can deal with a string snapping on stage and finish a song without it,” the violinist says with a laugh, having lost his E-String at least twice in his 14-year career.

To those eager to follow in Josh’s footsteps, he advises, “Hone your craft in all areas of business, expanding focus beyond your craft alone. I would also say to know yourself. Until then, I don’t think you can have an authentic perspective in your art. I only really had things to say through music after I found more of a sense of who I was.”

Josh Kua released his new single, “ALL A GAME”, in March 2023, a genre-expanding composition produced in collaboration with award-winning producer Daniel Veerapen that mashes cyberpunk and classical music in one entrancing track. “This song was about letting go of my fears and inhibitions. It’s about learning to have fun and not taking myself too seriously. This track does differ from my usual sound, but I still enjoy it, and it challenged me to do something a little different and more upbeat. I hope that people will find something to relate to that is a gateway to discovering my other music as well.”

Photography & Videography: Weng Bay

Makeup & Hair: Joey Yap

Location: Jann at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

This Johnnie Walker Blue Label story on Josh Kua appears in Prestige Malaysia’s June 2023 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.