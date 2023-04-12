Johnnie Walker Blue Label explores the deep inspiration behind the magnificient works of artist Karwai Chan

In collaboration with Prestige, Johnnie Walker Blue Label endeavours to uncover Karwai Chan, a self-taught artist and painter whose artistic pursuits capture deep emotions reflected in her enigmatic works.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an unrivalled masterpiece that combines Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies to create a velvety combination of vanilla, honey and rose petals that melds into a zesty orange flavour with hints of hazelnut, sherry, and dark chocolate. It is an artful mix that echoes the work of self-taught artist and painter Karwai Chan, whose bold paintings capture the essence of life’s most challenging and successful moments and associated intense emotions.

Her talent for realism and colour shines through expressive portraits of celebrities and Formula 1 personalities, from McLaren and Lamborghini to Aston Martin and more. Over the last few years, her exceptional viewpoint has caught the interest of art collectors. She attracted commissions from large international companies to depict the appeal of limited-edition supercars and more.

Karwai has defined a niche for herself as a contemporary artist, showcasing incredible skill for capturing the beauty of manmade creations as much as honest human passion. “As I create my artworks, I connect to my subject’s story. I feel the emotions of each subject deeply. I aim to portray those feelings as closely as possible, so when anyone else looks at my work, they can feel those emotions too.”

Born in Hong Kong, Karwai shifted to Malaysia at the tender age of fourteen. “I grew up influenced by two different cultures,” the artist mentions, proud of her mixed heritage and ability to speak Malay like a Malaysian. The youngest child in her family, Karwai was aware of a communication gap between her two elder siblings, with a decade between them. By creating evocative portraits and abstract pieces, the young artist stumbled onto a meaningful bridge to overcome the distance. “My family got to know me better through my art. I felt it was the only way I could communicate then, and over time I fell in love with it and chose to pursue it seriously as an artist.”

The child of a single-parent household, Karwai admits that her mother was initially concerned with her choice to pursue an art career. “Even with her worries, my mother never stopped me from following my passion, which I count as a huge blessing.” Although glad for the support from her family, Karwai’s journey was not without tribulation.

As a teenager, the young artist was the target of high school bullies, relentless in their efforts to isolate Karwai, subjecting her to physical, verbal, and emotional abuse – going as far as to publish humiliating encounters online. Painting became a haven and an outlet for the sensitive artist, who found solace in expressing herself through drawing as she coped with teenage solitude.

An optimistic soul, Karwai refuses to allow past trauma to hold her back. “I wish to inspire others to stay strong and know they are never alone in their journey,” she shares. Today, Karwai celebrates her 26th birthday with her first solo showcase at Qing Gallery. “Superheroes: Redefined” is a salute to fighting spirits, whether through ordinary people or superheroes.

The 21-piece collection commemorates Karwai’s ability to break away from her past as a victim of bullying, manifesting pure strength through paint and canvas. Using UV paint, Karwai hides underlying messages in several pieces. Not just visually stunning but deeply meaningful, the works in her solo exhibition explore themes of female empowerment, challenging colonialism, and the importance of never judging a book by its cover. “Wonder Woman is my favourite piece as it speaks of female power. I covered her face with a plastic bag, masking her beauty and perceived worth – but her power remains, no matter how she appears,” the artist explains.

Despite her great personal success and blossoming career, charity efforts stay close to the artist’s heart. In 2019, Karwai painted five distinctive pieces featuring local frontline heroes in recognition of their sacrifice. Her works sold for a collective five million Ringgit, with the entirety of profits donated to assist national efforts to fight the outbreak. Her efforts earned praise from then Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Everyone has dreams, but not everyone has the means or luxury to chase them. I wish to remind them that I am a self-taught artist. I also started from nothing. I hope to spread kindness and fill my world with love.”

Photography & Videography: Weng Bay

Makeup & Hair: Joey Yap & Nicole Ng

Location: Qing Gallery

This Johnnie Walker Blue Label story on Karwai Chan was first published in Prestige Malaysia’s April 2023 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.