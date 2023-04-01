Le Du, Sézanne, and Nusara lead Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

Find out who made it to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year, from Le Du and Gaggan Anand to Den and Odette.

The highly anticipated day has finally arrived! Following last week’s announcement of the 51-100 list, the full 2023 ranking for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (1-50) has been unveiled. This time, the ceremony — its tenth edition — was held in Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa and hosted by Anita Kapoor. Last year, Den took the the highest spot on the list, followed by Sorn, Florilège, Le Du, and The Chairman. How different does this year’s gastronomic revelation look compared to 2022’s? Well, for starters, Le Du of Bangkok was announced as the best restaurant in Asia. An impressive feat for sure.

In addition to the 1-50 ranking and the ones specified below, other special recognitions include Jakarta’s August receiving the American Express One To Watch Award as well as Asia’s Best Female Chef Award which went to Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore. The latter was presented by 2022’s winner, Natsuko Shoji of Été. Here’s a little fun fact: nine is the special digit this year with both Bangkok and Singapore having the same number of entries.

Image Credit: The Asia’s 50 Best/The World’s 50 Best

Check out the complete Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 (1-50) list below.

1. Le Du (Bangkok)

2. Sézanne (Tokyo)

3. Nusara (Bangkok)

4. Den (Tokyo)

5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok)

6. Odette (Singapore) / Asia’s Best Pastry Chef for Louisa Lim

7. Florilège (Tokyo) / Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award for Hiroyasu Kawate

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Sorn (Bangkok)

10. Narisawa (Tokyo)

Image Credit: Sézanne

11. Labyrinth (Singapore) / Highest Climber Award

12. Sazenka (Tokyo)

13. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama)

15. Mosu (Seoul)

16. Masque (Mumbai)

17. Meta (Singapore)

18. Fu He Hui (Shanghai)

19. Indian Accent (New Delhi)

20. Ode (Tokyo)

Image Credit: Zén

21. Zén (Singapore) / Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

22. Sühring (Bangkok)

23. Onjium (Seoul)

24. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

25. Euphoria (Singapore)

26. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

27. Les Amis (Singapore)

28. Mingles (Seoul)

29. Neighborhood (Hong Kong)

30. Avartana (Chennai) / Highest New Entry Award

Image Credit: Ensue

31. Ensue (Shenzhen) / Beronia Asia’s Best Sommelier Award for Della Tang

32. Cenci (Kyoto)

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (Bangkok)

34. Da Vittorio (Shanghai)

35. Potong (Bangkok)

36. Born (Singapore)

37. Wing (Hong Kong)

38. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok)

39. Wing Lei Palace (Macau)

40. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)

Image Credit: Metiz

41. Mono (Hong Kong)

42. Toyo Eatery (Manila) / Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

43. Sichuan Moon (Macau)

44. L’Effervescence (Tokyo) / Icon Award for Shinobu Namae

45. Mume (Taipei)

46. Baan Tepa (Bangkok)

47. Born & Bred (Seoul)

48. Metiz (Makati)

49. Caprice (Hong Kong)

50. Refer (Beijing)

Congratulations to all the restaurants on this year's list!

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Le Du)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.