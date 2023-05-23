Ramen diner debuts sacrilegious-looking durian ramen

The culinary world proves that some ingredients can be friends and compliment each other well. In this case, however, it’s more like the relationship between Cinderella and the Evil Stepmother—presenting the durian ramen.

This ramen diner has launched a sacrilegious-looking durian ramen

Everyone’s eyes are on Malaysian dining spot MenyaShishido (more like MenyaShishidon’t) as they unveiled their newest menu, durian ramen. They described the new durian ramen dish as a “flavour bomb,” and we definitely agree, in the sense that it feels destructive to our senses.

“Durian flesh combined with our Signature Tonkotsu Soup gives a very unique creamy taste that compliments our Ramen to highest level,” said MenyaShishido in a social media post. Served in a whole, hollowed-out durian, the ramen and broth is topped with chashu, egg, some spring onions, and, of course, durian.

This is probably one of the few times the proclaimed King of Fruits deserves a guillotine, but some of the local food bloggers and influencers have already tried the dish and did not say bad things about it.

Upon its unveiling, the durian ramen got the reception we can collectively expect. “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” reads one comment. “I thought my sore throat today is bad. Until I saw this… This is worse.” says another. One even said, “The world should end today.”

Prior to this Shakespearean tragedy of a dish, MenyaShishido has come up with other fun creations to dazzle the public including Croissant Ramen, Chocolate Ramen, and cold ramen topped with boba.

What do you think? Would you try it?

For more information on violating your taste buds, check out MenyaShishido.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main and featured image credit: menyashishido/Instagram)