Mingle with the stars at these celebrity-frequented restaurants

If you’ve long wished to bump into a celebrity in their natural habitat, chances are you’ve been looking in the wrong places. While visiting on a film set or staking out a red-carpet event might carry more potential for such encounters, the local bistros of Los Angeles and London could also be the next best bet. In fact, a number of restaurants around the world have become famed for being favoured by the likes of actors, directors, supermodels and influencers, making them integral pivots to global celebrity culture. From the snow-capped mountains of Aspen to the bustling Mumbai seaside, we take a deep dive into some of the most celebrity-frequented restaurants where getting starstruck comes as part of the menu.

For Hollywood big-wigs, a stroll around LA’s Beverly Hills, New York’s Upper West Side, and Las Vegas’s The Strip will most likely render excellent results. Eateries located in London‘s posh Primrose Hill, eclectic neighbourhoods of Soho, and the quaint by-lanes of Covent Garden are also some of the most prominent celebrity sighting grounds for fans. For Bollywood megastars, Mumbai is your one-stop shop with stars commonly dining in Bandra, Juhu, and Andheri. Korean celebrities, although harder to run into, have mostly been spotted in Seoul‘s Gangnam, Cheongdamdong, and Apgujeong areas. Apart from these bustling metropolitans, idyllic European cities like Venice, Rome, and Berlin, as well as Southeast Asian melting pots like Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Bangkok, also feature on this illustrious list of celebrity-frequented restaurants.

Check out the 10 most celebrity-frequented restaurants around the world

1. Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro

This Brazilian regalia, built in 1923, has become synonymous with Rio De Janeiro’s mounting skyline. As a part of the city’s celebrated Copacabana beach, this art-deco-style hotel houses an impressive 243 rooms with 127 suites and an option to select from 3 culinary experiences. Designed by French architect Joseph Gire, the Copacabana Palace is one of the most luxurious properties in the world, offering panoramic ocean views and fanciful features like marbled washrooms.

Whether you’re devouring a delectable Carioca meal at Pergula, dining at the in-house Michelin-starred Mee restaurant, or sipping cocktails at the Ristorante Hotel Cipriani, the chances of sighting a few Hollywood whos-who is not uncommon. Celebrities like Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry, Lana Del Ray, and Will Smith have endorsed their love for the palatial property, transitioning into the hotel’s regular clientele. If you’re in Rio looking for a dose of star power, we recommend grabbing a drink or two at the historic Copacabana Palace.

Copacabana Palace, Avenida Atlântica 1702, Rio de Janeiro, CEP 22021 001, Brazil, +55 21 25487070

2. Nobu, Malibu

Here’s one of the most iconic celebrity-frequented restaurants in the world. Ever since the first outlet opened its doors on La Cienega Blvd back in 1987, Nobu has been a preferred pitstop for A-listers. Since its opening, another 40 outlets of the Japanese sushi chain have sprouted up around the world — from Milan to Cape Town and Dubai. Yet, it is the architecturally driven, seaside location of Malibu that rakes up the biggest of names. Perhaps, it is the restaurant’s delectable assortment of black cod with miso, sushi, and squid pasta that keeps the affluent enticed and the celebrity spotters waiting on standby.

A few names on the permanent rotation at Nobu are the Kardashian-Jenners. Often photographed at the restaurant with celebrity friends like Hailey Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, the Kardashian-Jenners can be largely attributed with Nobu’s social media virality. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Demi Lovato and Jaden Smith too, add to the glittering star cast of regular attendees. Securing a reservation is nearly impossible for common folk, so camping outside the glitzy valet drop-off is your best bet.

Nobu Malibu, 22706 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265, United States, +1 310-317-9140

3. Vertigo and Moon Bar, Banyan Tree Hotel, Bangkok

#BLACKPINK spent their time watching sunset at one of the best roof top bar in bangkok. This place located at 61th fl of Banyan Tree Hotel, called Vertigo and Moon Bar. #BLACKPINK_HOUSE © pam888bp pic.twitter.com/aYAJ8iAoQ8 — BLACKPINK PH 🇵🇭 (@BLACKPINK_PH) January 19, 2018

With Blackpink’s cult-like following, most of the band’s food runs have witnessed viral turnouts at various eateries in the days succeeding their visit. While the K-pop group has expressed their liking for several of Bangkok‘s more affordable eateries like Palanchai BBQ and Cafe Thieves and Bar, the one standout stop for the ladies has been Banyan Tree’s alluring rooftop bar. Located on the 61st floor, the spot promises some of the city’s best views, that can be relished over a boozy sundowner or a scrumptious dinner. The open-air seating combined with the towering island bar and hints of glass architecture create a breezy and effortlessly chic ambience fit for globetrotting celebrities like Blackpink.

When the group happened to be in Thai capital, their first choice for an evening of unwinding was the Vertigo and Moon Bar. Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, dressed in easy summer dresses, posed for candids against the scenic skyline. If you’re seeking celebrity-frequented restaurants in the heart of Bangkok, you now know where to go.

Vertigo and Moon Bar, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand, +66 2 679 1200

4. Ajax Tavern, Aspen

Skiing down Aspen’s snowy slopes has become a yearly fixture on most celebrity schedules. Naturally, the rigorous activity stems the need for equally satisfying meals. Thankfully, the influx of wealthy jet setters has prompted the emergence of several high-end restaurants, Ajax Tavern being one of them. Attached to the 5-star Little Nell hotel, this cosy eatery featuring vinyl booths is popular for its truffle fries topped with Grana Padano, and wagyu beef — which it sources from a local farm and prepares in various ways including in a burger, sandwich and as a tartare.

According to reports, the quaint slope-side joint has welcomed prominent names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Orlando Bloom, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and “Bachelor” stars Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell.

Ajax Tavern, 685 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, United States, +1 970-920-6334

5. Soho House, Mumbai

If big Bollywood names like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor are what you’re interested in, heading to Juhu’s newest international fixture could be the sighting opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Inspired by the city’s rich cultural heritage, Soho House Mumbai features an extravagant 11-storey townhouse packed with 38 bedrooms, a gym, a rooftop pool, and a 32-seat screening room. Guests can enjoy the unforgettable seaside view with a side of North Italian delicacies at Cecconi’s or modern Japanese dishes at Pen Yen.

Franchised to the many Soho Houses around the world, this 2018 wonder has managed to attract many of Mumbai’s rich and famous. While established Indian celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna, and Malaika Arora are already on the club’s lists of loyal customers, newer stars like Ananya Panday, Alaya F, and Ishaan Khatter have all been RSVP-ing as well.

Soho House Mumbai, 16, Juhu Tara Rd, Chandrabai Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, 022-6213 3333.

6. The Chiltern Firehouse, London

The decommissioned Manchester Station fire station in Marylebone has found itself in the midst of a major pop culture moment. Celebrating the station’s fiery, red brick tapestry, Chiltern has had an impactful run on the back of its meticulously curated menu by chef Richard Foster. Hotelier André Balazs with his stellar portfolio featuring LA’s hip Chateau Marmont and The Mercer Hotel in New York, lends his name to this deconstructed marvel.

If the 66-year-old mogul’s elaborate parties are to be considered, the Chiltern Firehouse is one of the most renowned celebrity-frequented restaurants and has seen many a supermodel, actor, and artist gracing its Victorian-style interiors. Many of Hollywood’s household names often hop over to this London location to escape the media glare. Lindsay Lohan, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman, and Kristen Dunst are just some of more reputed names who have been spotted there. The Firehouse is also a frequent outing for London’s elite — David Beckham and family included. If a report published in the UK’s Evening Standard is to be quoted, this hot spot presents you with the opportunity to “..end up sandwiched between Gwyneth Paltrow and Harry Styles at the bar.” Talk about a star-studded guestlist!

The Chiltern Firehouse, 1 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PA, United Kingdom, +44 20 7073 7676

7. Ray’s and Carbone, New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray’s (@raysbarnyc)



No list of most celebrity-frequented restaurants in the world is complete without the mention of New York. The Big Apple has always enjoyed its usual flurry of stars making their way to their favourite hangout spots. For pop culture icons like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Drake and Jennifer Lopez, Carbone is a second home. The Italian-American joint situated in the upscale Greenwich Village has hosted Hollywood A-listers since it opened its doors in 2013, and is famed for its signature spicy rigatoni. Helmed by Queens-raised chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone, along with partners Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi, Carbone pays homage to its Italian roots with an old-school, Sopranos-esque decor. Even Adele, the Kardashians, the Biebers, and the Beckhams have all dined here.

Ray’s located in the Lower East Side, on the other hand, is one dive bar approved by Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Of course, American actor Justin Theroux being one of the partners doesn’t hurt either. If you’re looking for a star-studded New York trip, most would recommend hitting up these two spots.

Carbone, 181 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012, United States

Rays, 177 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, United States

8. Geumdwaeji Sikdang, Seoul

If you’re looking for a BTS-approved restaurant to dine in for your night in Seoul, this Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery located in the city’s Sindang-dong area is a favourite of members Jungkook and Jimin. Although the K-pop band swears by the Yoojung Ssambap at the less glamorous Yoojung Sikdang ( as seen on the show Rookie King), the flower pork neck charred to perfection over coal briquettes is a dish not many South Korean stars can resist. The traditional joint comes with signature cast-iron grills that allow guests to partake in a more elaborate gastronomic experience. The quaint space even features a large, relaxing balcony-side seating area.

Recommended by BTS and boasting a menu autographed by the band members, Geumdwaeji Sikdang has secured its spot amongst Army members as a spot to check out when in town.

Guemdwaeji Sikdang, 149 Dasan-ro, Sindang-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea, +82 10-4484-8750

9. Born & Bred, Seoul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 정상원 (@sangjung31)

A reinvented butcher’s shop in the Majang Meat Market area of the capital, Born & Bred quickly catapulted to prominence since its debut in 2015. Founded by beef connoisseur Jung Sang-won, this restaurant has become synonymous with the region’s signature hanwoo-style beef and offers a staggering range of dishes which includes fun takes on classics like the katsu sando as well as the Philly cheesesteak.

Food critics may have given this restaurant their stamp of approval by bestowing it a spot on Asia’s 50 best restaurants, but it was only when Blackpink’s Lisa and Jisoo, and Bigbang’s Taeyang hung out at the cool, new spot that fans took notice. Standing amidst Born & Bred’s rich contemporary interiors, the trio posed with the owner in relaxed outfits, clearly enjoying their moment away from the limelight.

Born & Bred, 1 Majang-ro 42-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea, +82 2-2294-5005

10. Bastian, Mumbai

Establishing its prominence amidst the busy streets of Bandra West, the very Instagrammable Bastian is an age-old favourite for the city’s many affluent seafood enthusiasts, and is also one of the most popular celebrity-frequented restaurants. At any given time, paparazzi will greet you at the door waiting for an exclusive tete-e-tete with an exiting A-lister. Owned by actress Shilpa Shetty, this Grecian-style bistro is renowned for its charred octopus, pan-seared scallops, and sautéed calamari, finding fans in Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Ananya Panday.

Bastian, Kamal Building, B/1, New, Linking Rd, next to Burger King, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, 022 5033 3555

(Main and featured image: Jennie/ Instagram, Rose/Instagram, BTS/Instagram )

This article was first published in PrestigeOnline Singapore.