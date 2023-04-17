Port Dundas returns to life in the fifth release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s Ghost and Rare series

Johnnie Walker exalts exceptional and rare whiskies from one of the world’s most famous Grain Whisky distilleries through the new release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas.

The fifth release within the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare series, the latest creation upholds creating special editions using irreplaceable “ghost” whiskies and other exceptionally rare expressions from the Johnnie Walker reserves to create an award-winning Johnnie Walker Blue Label experience.

“Port Dundas was one of the finest Grain Whisky distilleries in the world, and the rare expressions that we have chosen from our reserves are some of the most distinctive it has ever produced – their slow maturation allowing the delicate Grain character to blossom,” says Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender. As the first woman to hold the role of Master Blender in the brand’s 200-year history of Master Blenders, Emma draws from more than a decade of experience and a strong background in organic chemistry to perfect the science behind the flavours that define her first Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare release.

Taking on the prestigious role of Johnnie Walker Master Blender at the beginning of 2022, Emma led a team of expert whisky makers, handpicking the most distinctive expressions of maturing whisky from Port Dundas for this new limited edition. Port Dundas, nestled on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal, once shipped its distinct Scotch from Glasgow to international ports for almost 200 years. Established in 1811 – at the peak of the city’s rich commercial history – Port Dundas grew into a whisky-blending powerhouse before its closure in 2010. The Grain Whisky produced by Port Dundas defined its fame, appealing to whisky lovers that revelled in its distinctive sweetness.

To shine a light on the incredible expressions from Port Dundas, Emma selected a small number of outstanding, aged whiskies from Johnnie Walker reserves. Each matured in two varying wood types to deliver depth and add layers to the blend. Whiskies from finely aged second-fill American oak convey a touch of creamy vanilla, as Scotch from first-fill highly charred American oak sprinkles in a subtle wood spice.

To enhance the fragrant wood spice character of Port Dundas, Emma and her team handpicked two other “ghost” whiskies from the distilleries of Cambus and Brora before combining these with other very rare Scotch from five iconic distilleries. The result is an unforgettable masterpiece that showcases Johnnie Walker’s dedication to perfecting and innovating with every new release.

Bottled at an ABV of 46.3%, Port Dundas boasts creamy, wood notes that embrace the vanilla and soft smoke from the “ghost” whiskies of Cambus and original stocks of Brora. Other incredibly rare whiskies from Cameronbridge and Glenkinchie reveal notes of spiced apples. Meanwhile. Clynelish, Dailuaine, and Auchroisk round off the extravagant profile with aromas of peaches and berries.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas follow in the footsteps of multi-award-winning releases, with the most recent Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich (2021) commanding Gold at the International Spirits Challenge in 2021 and the International Wine and Spirits Competition in 2022. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal (2019) won Master at the Scotch Whisky Masters 2020 and Gold at the World Whiskies Awards 2020.

Likewise, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen (2018) and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora (2017) have likewise been well-received among whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike. Each enigmatic edition offers a fleeting chance to savour the depth of character of whiskies from shuttered distilleries whose spirit lives on in their dwindling stocks. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas are available in Diageo Malaysia’s official Shopee and Lazada stores. Each bottle in this unique release carries an individual number, adding value to any serious collection.

(All images: Johnnie Walker)

This Johnnie Walker Blue Label story was first published in Prestige Malaysia’s March 2023 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.