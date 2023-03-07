Seasonal menus and exciting restaurant offerings to check out in March 2023

Bookmark our page to enjoy this month’s offerings for new dining events and restaurants to try in KL throughout March 2023.

Ramadan may be around the corner, but these restaurants in KL are whipping up new menus to explore. If you missed our Ramadan 2023 buffet guide, you can check it out here.

Whether you’re planning for a grand birthday celebration or a humble evening for two, don’t miss out on what these restaurants in KL have to offer during March 2023, especially Mandarin Oriental’s latest menu. For a night filled with scrumptious bites and great conversations, make a reservation at Shhhbuuuleee for their one-night-only sake pairing menu.

Here’s a list of restaurants in KL to try for March 2023:

W Kuala Lumpur – TEAssentials

Ready for a scent-sational experience? Up at Woo Bar, the hotel collaborates with renowned luxury beauty boutique escentials to bring you an indulgent and finely curated afternoon tea. Not your typical tea time, the sophisticated menu incorporates different parts of the fragrance world where each bite has an aromatic correspondence to the perfumes that are also featured at the area.

Bonus points for the first 200 guests—you will receive a deluxe sampling set that hosts brands such as Amouage, Bvlgari, and Penhaligon’s, and an escentials voucher.

Available form 1 March to 23 April 2023. For reservations or more information, please email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com or call +6012 347 9088.

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur – The Evolution

Introducing The Evolution – Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur presents an exciting new menu at the award-winning Mandarin Grill. Curated by Chef Marco Caverni, the launch of its latest spread is a way to elevate dishes and further enhance the establishment’s atmosphere. Highlights from the menu include the 45-day Aged Angus Florentine T-Bone Steak, Char-Grilled Octopus, Angus Beef Tartare with Transmontanus Caviar, Argentinian Beef Wellington and Australian Lobster Thermidor with Fresh Truffle and Cream Cognac Sauce.

The Evolution begins now. For reservations or more information, please email mokul-fb@mohg.com or call/WhatsApp +60 (3) 2380 8888.

Maria’s SteakCafe Raya special

Steak lovers, you’ll love Maria’s SteakCafe’s exciting offerings for Raya featuring its limited edition Percik Sauce. From 21 March to 30 April, diners can indulge in its curated Beef and Non-Beef set, starting from RM290++.

Priced at RM315++, the Beef set (two pax) includes New Zealand Spicy Mussels with Garlic Bread and Mushroom Soup as appetisers, two Australian Grain-fed Ribeye and two Wagyu Flavoured Rice and two servings of their signature Moist Chocolate Cake.

For two pax, the Non-Beef set (RM290++) includes New Zealand Spicy Mussels with Garlic Bread and Mushroom Soup as appetisers, one New Zealand Lamb Cutlet, one Atlantic White Cod (served with tangerine sauce) and two fragrant rice. For dessert, two plates of their signature Moist Chocolate Cake.

Throughout Ramadan, the restaurant will serve their special Rose and Honey Lemon drink for all customers.

For more info, head over to the website and make a reservation here.

Shhhbuuuleee Does Jisake

Available one night only – Shhhbuuuleee invites sommelier and Master of Sake Thomas Ling to a special sake pairing night featuring 10 delicious contemporary east Asian dishes. Priced at RM298++ per pax, the menu comprises appetising bites like Sea Bream, Cold Somen, Monk Fish Liver, Stuffed Chicken Wing, Fried Quail, Smoked Chitose Tomatoes, Berkcious Pork Jowl, Slow Roasted Turnips and Beetroots, Beef Tendon and Tripe and lastly, Red Koji Ice Cream. Five types of curated Jisake will be paired with your appetising meals to complete the evening.

Date: 12 March 2023

Address: 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Make a reservation here.

