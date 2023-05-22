The Macallan Double Cask by Erik Madigan Heck is a creative collaboration capturing a complex journey of the senses

In a riveting collaboration, The Macallan invites acclaimed artist Erik Madigan Heck to capture the essence of The Macallan Double Cask Collection through his unique view.

The renowned American photographer has made waves throughout the art world for his surrealist photography, reflecting a deep appreciation for Fine Art conventions. It is little wonder Erik identifies himself as a painter who employs photography as his medium. His work appears as a contemporary extension of the Romantic era. As Romanticism values intense emotions with beauty as the ultimate ideal, Erik is exceptionally well-suited to bring to life the unique flavour profile of The Macallan Double Cask range, which proffers a complex sensorial journey.

Just as Erik harmonises in-camera effects with digital post-production to paint with light, creating evocative and alluring images that are timeless yet futuristic, so does The Macallan combine wood and fire to achieve intense flavours. The Macallan Double Cask collection masterfully balances single malt whisky matured in American and European sherry seasoned oak casks, refined in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Armed with generations of experience, professional cask makers carefully toast the barrel to produce a char that adds colour, depth, and an unforgettable flavour to the spirit.

Through the lens of his signature style and colour expertise, Erik reveals his interpretation of the Double Cask Collection through a series of mesmerising still-life photographs. He also ventured to The Macallan Estate to produce abstract images that convey a unique story as it celebrates the inherent nature around us, the importance of wood and The Macallan ultimate sensorial experience.

The Macallan Double Cask by Erik Madigan Heck

The first image, captured by a duck pond, expresses the reflection of trees in the water. Rich blue hues harmonise with a soft moss green and autumnal splashes of red. The still life conveys the complex yet delicate process of creating The Macallan Double Cask, marrying the calm colours with hues that call to mind the fire that births the collection. Erik offers a visual reflection of an ecosystem rooted in flavour, aroma, and an embrace of natural hues.

The second photograph sees a rich blue meld into a deep crimson wood texture with the faintest streak of white light. The colour distribution balances out red and blue, with the cool tones representing American oak while the warm hues reflect European oak.

The last photograph, captured at The Macallan barley fields, depicts a cloud of red smoke rising into the wild blue yonder. The most surreal depiction, toying with fog, light, and depth, is Erik’s artistic representation of The Macallan’s core experience – rich, fruity, and full-bodied in flavour.

The Macallan Double Cask Collection

The Macallan Double Cask Collection features a range of exceptional single malt whiskies ideal for an evening at home or shared with friends in a bar. Erik captures the distinct profiles of each in these stills inspired by the classical Flemish-style paintings of the 17th century. He focused on giving the flavour notes of each delectable expression a vibrant visual that portrays taste, colour, and texture.

The selection includes The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old and The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old. All three creations originate from the perfect partnership of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks.

In the Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, the single malt takes on a distinctly warm character, the scent of vanilla and sweet oak pairing with candied lemon citrus and smooth fudge. Its colour, warm like the harvest sun, contrasts with the two-tone purple chiffon fabric Erik chooses to denote the marriage of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks. Subtle hints of vanilla are also evident in the still, with vanilla pods unobtrusively poised on vibrant fruit amid creamy toffees that reflect the taste of the gently spiced whisky.

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old matures in specially selected hand-crafted American and European oak casks seasoned with dry Oloroso sherry. The golden hue hints at the sweet warmth of its flavour, imparting the aroma of dried fruit and butterscotch with notes of chocolate and smooth oak that lead into a medium finish. Erik employs a regal colour palette to express the opulently smooth butterscotch and sweet spices. The focus of apples in the still hints at the whisky’s signature baked apple scent, enhanced by the flavour of sweet raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old develops a delicate vanilla taste from sherry-seasoned American oak enhanced by the subtle spice of European oak. Erik depicts the distinguished spirit surrounded by plush gold velvet as a tribute to the whisky’s harmonious balance of flavour and long, warm finish. The golden scheme enhances the amber honey hues of the fine drink as it reflects signature notes of treacle toffee, sweet ginger, dried fruits, and nutmeg.

Ultimately, Erik does splendidly in extolling the complex and refined nature of The Macallan Double Cask Collection while inviting curiosity from art and whisky lovers alike to experience the sensorial journey for themselves. Discover more at themacallan.com.