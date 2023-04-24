Vegan calcium sources you should add to your daily diet

In the past few years, we’ve seen people embracing a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle by choosing sustainable and cruelty-free products. And this has led to a great shift in the food industry too. The growing market for plant-based foods suggests that veganism is more than just a passing trend. From meat made from soy protein to seafood grown from stem cells, there’s now a plethora of plant-based options available — all offering a taste similar to the real deal and with their share of similar nutritional benefits. That’s not all. Also available in the scene right now are myriad vegan calcium sources that make sustainable alternatives to milk.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which comes under the US health department, an adult body (19-50 years old) needs 1000 mg of calcium daily. For kids and elders, the requirement is even higher. Calcium is a crucial mineral for our body. It plays a vital role in strengthening and maintaining teeth and bone health. Moreover, it regulates blood pressure, muscle contraction, and blood clotting, and is instrumental to cardiovascular health. So, not achieving the recommended dosage of the mineral can lead to several health problems.

While calcium has long been associated with milk (which contains almost 300 mg of calcium in one cup), one doesn’t necessarily need to turn to cow’s or goat’s milk, or milk-based products to get their daily dose. After all, this isn’t a viable option for those who are lactose intolerant or strictly following a plant-based diet. Enter vegan calcium sources, which range from nuts to beans and in some cases, contain even higher amounts of calcium. If you’re not sure where to begin, we’ve put together a list below.

Plant-based foods that make excellent vegan calcium sources

Soy foods

Image Credit: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Soybeans are superstars in a plant-based diet. You can add them to your diet in many creative ways. Edamame, which is immature soybeans, have a higher percentage of the mineral. Calcium-fortified soy milk contains an equivalent amount of calcium to cow’s milk. Moreover, it has vitamin D and less saturated fat than full-cream lactose milk. Other plant-based milk options like oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk have a decent amount of calcium present as well.

Other food products made using soy such as soy yoghurt, calcium set tofu, tempeh, miso, natto, and soy sauce also act as vegan calcium supplements. Additionally, minimally processed soy foods are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and nine essential amino acids which makes them a healthy addition to your plant-based diet.

Seeds

Image Credit: Castorly Stock/Pexels

Adding seeds to your diet can help attain a significant portion of your required daily intake (RDI). The amount can vary according to the variety but most seeds and their butter contain a good amount of calcium.

Two tablespoons of chia seeds provide enough calcium to satisfy almost 18% of the RDI. It also contains zinc, copper, and other trace minerals. Tahini, sesame seed butter, contains 64 mg of calcium in only one tablespoon.

Some other seeds variants that contain a handsome amount of the mineral are sunflower seeds, poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds. While choosing your seeds or seed mix try to go for unsalted ones as salt can diminish the calcium levels in your body. Also, to avoid excessive calorie intake, it’s better to take only a handful amount of kernels in one serving.

Nuts

Image Credit: Mockupo/Pexels

Like seeds, nuts are also another great source of calcium, especially almonds. A hundred grams of almonds contain 264 mg of calcium which is more than what cow’s milk offers. While a handful of almonds can help you attain your RDI, do note they’re rich in fat too.

Walnuts, brazil nuts, pistachios, and hazelnuts contain calcium as well, though not as much as almonds. Nuts are a good source of fibre, healthy fats, and other minerals like potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and copper. Moreover, adding nuts to your daily diet helps you lose weight, promotes good metabolism, and lowers blood pressure.

Pulses and beans

Image Credit: Tijana Drndarski/Unsplash

Beans and pulses are known to be rich in protein but they act as good vegan calcium sources too. Not only soybeans but other kinds like kidney beans, goa beans, chickpeas, and lentils can help achieve your daily calcium dosage.

Other than protein and calcium, cooked beans and pulses are rich in iron, zinc, potassium, magnesium, and folate. But they have some antinutrients such as phytates and lectins present which can curb your body’s ability to absorb other nutrients. Soaking or fermenting them before cooking can help lower their levels.

Leafy green vegetables

Image Credit: Monika Grabkowska/Unsplash

They don’t say to ‘eat your greens’ for nothing. Green leafy veggies are rich in calcium, especially cruciferous ones like cabbages, Chinese cabbage, bok choy and broccoli.

One cup of cooked broccoli has almost 45 mg of calcium, and one cup of raw bok choy contains 75 mg of calcium. Spinach, raw kelp, kale, okra, raw collard greens, and Brussels sprouts are some other calcium-rich vegetables.

Boiling the vegetables help reduce the levels of antinutrients present in them and promotes better calcium absorption in your body.

Dry fruits

Image Credit: Valeria Boltneva/Pexels

Munching on dry fruits is an excellent way to get your calcium dosage. The calcium content in 100g dried goji berries is about 190 mg, and 100g uncooked dried figs contain about 160mg.

Prunes, jujube, plum and apricots are some other calcium-dense dry fruits. These sweet snacks are rich in antioxidants and fibre and provide many health benefits. Mixing them with yoghurt or making a jam out of them is a delicious way to fulfil your calcium requirement.

Fresh fruits

Image Credit: Mateusz Feliksik/Unsplash

Fresh fruits are also very calcium-rich. Fortified orange juice takes the crown with 349 mg of calcium present in one cup serving. Tangerines and oranges contain about 72mg of calcium in a cup.

Prickly pears, blackberries, mulberries, kiwis, and guavas provide some easily affordable calcium. Fresh fruits are packed with fibre, vitamin C, minerals, and antioxidants which makes them a superb addition to your diet.

Herbs and spices

Image Credit: Zé Maria/Unsplash

Herbs and spices are rich in nutrients and some of them contain a handsome amount of calcium as well. Apparently, the calcium content of dried herbs is even higher than fresh ones. One tablespoon of dried basil has almost 15mg of the mineral. Some other dry herbs that are a good source of calcium are dried savory, marjoram, thyme, rosemary and sage. Cinnamon contains about 100mg of calcium in 10g. These herbs and spices help with many other health issues including high blood sugar and hypertension.

Bread

Image Credit: Debbie Widjaja/Unsplash

Did you know that bread can be a great calcium source? The amount varies depending on bread type and flour choice. A hundred grams of wholemeal flour contains 32mg of calcium, white bread flour has 134mg, white plain flour has 96mg, and brown flour contains 120 mg of the mineral.

Malted white bread is somewhat of a high-calcium bread choice. Wheatgerm bread, naan bread, and brown bread also have a good amount of the mineral present in them.

Blackstrap molasses

Image Credit: Badagnani/CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia commons

This natural sweetener made from sugar cane is high in nutrient value. Only one spoonful of blackstrap molasses can cover more than 10% of your calcium RDI. It is also packed with iron, selenium, vitamin B6, magnesium, and manganese.

Eating blackstrap molasses can improve your digestion and bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Antoni Shkraba/Unsplash)