BLACKPINK makes history at VMAs 2022, plus Lisa wins best K-pop award

BLACKPINK proved their success at the recent VMAs 2022, with a history-making performance and other accolades.

K-pop group BLACKPINK electrified the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022 stage by performing their recent single “Pink Venom” on 28 August. In the process, the all-girl group set several notable firsts.

This was the first time the acclaimed all-girl group performed at a major US awards show, as well as the first-ever performance by an all-female K-pop group at VMAs.

It was also the first time that fans got to see a performance of “Pink Venom” — a pre-release single from their upcoming album Born Pink. While the album is scheduled for release on 16 September, “Pink Venom” dropped on 19 August.

Here are all the details about BLACKPINK at VMAs 2022

The performance

Accompanied by over a dozen backup dancers, the group’s four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — performed a set of dance routines before ending their performance with a display of smoke on the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center where the VMAs 2022 was held.

The choreography allowed the members to showcase their talent as much as their outstanding coordination as a group. All four members were in different all-black looks. The backup dancers, too, were dressed in black. BLACKPINK fans, known as Blinks, cheered on as the group performed.

Besides BLACKPINK, other performers at the VMAs 2022 included Eminem, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Marshmello, Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg.

The show was hosted by Minaj with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

Two wins for BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK and Lisa were nominated in two categories at the VMAs 2022, and they won both.

One of the awards was for Best Metaverse Performance for Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG, a special in-game concert featuring the song “Ready For Love” the group did for the acclaimed battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The second was an individual award, Best K-pop, for Lisa for her debut solo single “Lalisa.” With this, she became the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to both score a nomination and win a VMA.

Notably, BTS had also been nominated in the two categories — for Minecraft and “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

BLACKPINK, which has been nominated multiple times at VMAs won their first ever VMA in 2020 in the category Song of the Summer for “How You Like That.” It was the first time a K-pop girl group won a VMA.

Red carpet appearance, introducing Anitta and Instagram sneak peek

Before their performance, all four members of the group posed on the red carpet. Each member appeared in a unique all-black dress.

Lisa posed in a sleeveless crop top and culottes from Celine. While Jisoo upped the glam quotient in a sheer gown, Jennie paired a black crop top with a long skirt. Rosé highlighted her Tiffany & Co jewellery over a turtleneck mini dress.

Image credit: World Music Awards/@WORLDMUSICAWARD/Twitter

Besides their performance, the four members of the group also welcomed Brazilian singer Anitta to the VMA stage. Anitta also became the first Brazilian artist to win a VMA when she took home the award for Best Latin for her hit song “Envolver.”

Before their appearance at VMAs 2022, BLACKPINK appeared in a special video for Instagram. The four members can be seen getting ready for their VMA debut, sharing breakfast, practising their dance routines at the Prudential Center and having fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Born Pink tour

Born Pink is the first BLACKPINK album following their 2020 debut The Album. As part of its release, the group will embark on a multi-nation Born Pink world tour starting 25 October.

While the 2022 leg will take them through North American and European cities, the 2023 schedule includes major Asian cities such as Bangkok (7-8 January 2023), Kuala Lumpur (4 March) and Singapore (13 May).

(Main image: Screenshot/MTV/YouTube; Featured image: Video Music Awards/@vmas/Twitter)