The latest updates on Malaysia’s progress at the 2022 Malaysia Open

The most prestigious 2022 Malaysia Open (otherwise known as the Petronas Malaysia Open 2022) returns from 28 June to 3 July 2022. Held in the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, the 2022 Malaysia Open is now in its 12th tournament of the 2022 Badminton World Federation World Tour, which has been held since 1937.

The Malaysia Open 2022 returns after two years. The Malaysia Open, initially scheduled for 25 to 30 May 2021, was postponed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and strict movement restrictions. As one of the five reputable Super series, the tournament will carry in total prize money of USD 675,000 (approx. RM 2,973,037). In 2019, Lin Dan and Tai Tzu-ying won the game in their respective sections.

This year, we witness the world’s number five player Lee Zii Jia live in action on home soil. The player had a strong outing in Jakarta when he made it into the semi-finals at the Indonesia Open and the quarter-finals at the Indonesia Masters. Lee is set to play in two more tournaments after the Malaysia Open (29 June – 3 July) with the Malaysia Masters (5 – 10 July) and the Singapore Open (12 – 17 July). With back-to-back competitions, Lee has also shared that he will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to focus on the BWF World Championships in Tokyo from 21 to 29 August 2022.

So far, Lee Zii Jia has won two titles in 2022: Asian Championships and Thailand Open. For live updates on Lee’s progress, head over to this website.

As quoted by New Straits Times, Soong Joo Ven will make a welcome return to the Malaysia Open, which begins on Tuesday, after a six-year lapse to mark his only second appearance in the World Tour Super 750 tournament. The 27-year-old will play mixed doubles and team up with Goh Liu Ying for their third consecutive start after the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open.

In total, 60 Malaysian players are competing, including notable players such as men’s doubles Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, mixed doubles Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, and others in the tournament this year. Check out the list of players here.

Malaysia’s progress in the Malaysia Open 2022:

Where you can watch the tournament:

Catch our Malaysian athletes live in action on Astro’s subscription channels and on Youtube via BWF TV.

Hero & featured image credit: Getty Images

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.