5 of the best wedding photographers in Malaysia to capture your special day

The best wedding photographers are highly sought-after in Malaysia, and for good reason.

The wedding photography industry in Malaysia is extremely competitive, and it can seem overwhelming trying to pick the right one for your upcoming nuptials. Moreover, wedding photography is not an easy job. It requires the right combination of skill, personality, technique, and creativity.

So how do you decide? Don’t rush the process. We recommend browsing through the portfolio of some of Malaysia’s top wedding photographers to get a sense of their style and artistic direction. Then, arrange a meeting and ask as many questions as you need to before deciding upon the best photographer for your wedding. It’s also important that you vibe with your photographer and they are able to understand your vision, so be sure to arrange a physical meeting before paying a deposit.

To get you started, we’ve compiled five of the best and most popular wedding photographers in Malaysia. From lavish celebrity weddings to intimate outdoor receptions, these photographers are experienced in photographing all kinds of wedding events.

Here are 5 of the best wedding photographers in Malaysia:

Jenny Sun

Based in both Sydney and Kuala Lumpur, Jenny Sun is a popular international wedding photographer. She is known for stunning wedding portraits that are vivid and colourful, immortalizing the most important moments beautifully. From browsing reviews, we also gather that her personality is as sunny as her name suggests, making her easy and comfortable to work with.

Stories

Founded by photographer Grace Tan, Stories is a team of passionate photographers and videographers who often go above and beyond for their clients, specialising in lifestyle photography including wedding, maternity, and family photography. Having photographed several Malaysian celebrities and personalities such as Marian Caunter, SM Nasarudin, SM Faliq and Chryseis Tan, the team is well-experienced in capturing the best moments from a candid lens.

Amazing Group

Founded by the award-winning photographer, Keda.Z, who is also the Founder and CCO of KEDA.Z Photography and CEO of Amazing Academy, this Group is comprised of a team of “amazing” photographers who take pride in visually stunning pre-wedding and wedding day photographs against magnificent backdrops. With an impressive client roster of Malaysian personalities and inspirational figures, the team ensures that your wedding photos will be truly memorable.

Kid Chan

Kid Chan is the co-founder of Kid Chan Studio, a branding and photography studio that works with multinational companies as well as celebrities like Jackie Chan, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, and Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza. His wedding photography works include capturing prominent weddings such as those of Kavita Sidhu, Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza, Elaine Daly and many more. His experience and passion for skilled photography have made him one of Malaysia’s top photographers today.

Daren Chong

Daren Chong is an international photographer specialising in pre-wedding, wedding and destination wedding shoots. For his stunning portfolio of glamorous wedding photos, he has received a number of awards and accolades. With his skills and eye for capturing artistic photos that evoke a sense of romantic bliss, it’s no wonder he is a highly sought-after wedding photographer in Malaysia.

