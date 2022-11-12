A grand night of Metamorphosis at the Prestige KL Ball 2022

The past couple of years had been a challenging time for the world, but having adapted and evolved, Prestige now moves forward into a new luxury. It is fitting then that the theme of Prestige KL Ball 2022 was Metamorphosis; it signifies the change – transformation – into an elevated form.

Sponsored by Chopard, Cosme Decorté, Jacob’s Creek, Martell, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, and The Westin Kuala Lumpur, Prestige KL Ball makes its grand return this year, held at the aforementioned The Westin yesterday evening, with performances by the Hyperactive Drum Squad and renowned violinist Josh Kua.

The highlight of the night was the Prestige Achievement Award, presented to accomplished artistic gymnast Farah Ann Hadi. Dedicated to the sport for most of her life, Farah Ann has won seven gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games. Moreover, she became the first Malaysian female artistic gymnast to qualify for the Olympics in 20 years, representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Another highlight of the Prestige KL Ball 2022 was the much-anticipated Best Dressed Awards. Sponsoring the prizes for the evening was Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa with two gift vouchers, each valid for a two-night stay in an Overwater Pool Villa for two persons; The Melium Group with a gift voucher; Noritake also with a gift voucher; and Samsonite with two sets of Samsonite Proxis Spinner Luggage in Honey Gold and Petrol Blue.

The Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa gift vouchers, presented by Rubin Khoo on behalf of the resort, went to fluid fashion icon Nazreem Musa and stylish fashionista Marion Caunter. Meanwhile, the Melium Group voucher and Noritake voucher were presented by Farha M. Shaid, General Manager at Melium Sdn Bhd, and Mereen Teo, Director of Artelia, respectively, to respective winners, the multi-faceted beauty Whulandary Herman and fashion forward Lee Jim Leng. The Samsonite luggage set, presented by Mr. Ambert Khoo, Country Head of Samsonite (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, went to sweet couple Farah Ann Hadi and Brian Chan.

After the Best Dressed Awards, guests tucked into a bespoke purple creation that echoes the delicate colour of Cosme Decorté, who sponsored the KL Ball door gift, allowing guests to later pamper themselves with the Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, DECORTE AQ Meliority Intensive Revitalizing Emulsion, and DECORTE AQ Meliority Intensive Revitalizing Lotion included in the bag.

The dessert signalled the end of the dinner, but the evening’s fun was far from over. Guests later adjourned to the After Party held at the Straits Rooms, which had been transformed into a fun party space with installations, DJ heating up the dance floor, and a supper bar. The fun continued with guests dancing the night away and mingling in a true celebration of a grand, glorious night.