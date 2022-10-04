It’s confirmed: All the live concerts and shows to plan for in 2023

In 2022 we saw a surge of live concerts and shows return to Malaysian shores, and now, we look into what 2023 might have in store for us. Read on to discover concerts set to show in KL in 2023.
As we bid a (hopefully) permanent farewell to virtual events, more and more concerts, comedy shows and other events find their way back to our shores.
This includes K-pop girl band Blackpink
. The announcement made back in August 2022 by the ultra-famous group marked the return of live events and concerts in KL, as more and more huge acts were announced for 2023. However, they are not the only ones set to rock the stages in Malaysia, as plenty more will be flocking their way to KL to entertain Malaysians.
Here’s a guide to all the concerts and other events in Malaysia confirmed for 2023:
Blackpink confirmed ‘Born Pink’ concert in Malaysia for 2023 – 4 March 2023
Fans of the global sensation K-pop group are in for a treat: Blackpink is set to hold a concert in Malaysia on 4 March 2023. This gig is part of Blackpink
‘s “largest world tour in the history of K-pop
girl groups,” and fans in Malaysia are getting a taste of what the show is going to offer.
Set to take the stage at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, concert-goers will be experiencing this show in a newly-refurbished stadium, as the site is scheduled to undergo repair and refurbishment work before the concert.
Information about ticket purchases is not available yet.
OneRepublic
It’s official: Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band OneRepublic is coming to Malaysia in 2023 as part of the Asian leg of the ‘OneRepublic: Live in Concert’ tour. For one night only, the band will be rocking the stage at KL Convention Centre on 1 March 2023.
The concert will not be focusing on any particular album, but instead will feature many of their single hits from recent drops such as “West Coast” and “I Ain’t Worried”, a song that played in the hit film, Top Gun: Maverick
. Alongside those songs, sing along to familiar tunes like “All The Right Moves”, “Secrets”, “Apologize”, and more.
Tickets are available for purchase right now.
Jay Chou’s ‘Carnival’ World Tour arrives in Malaysia on 15 January 2023
Mandopop star Jay Chou is coming to Malaysia as part of his ‘Carnival’ World Tour. If you’ve heard of the show’s postponement, fret not, as it’s only pushed a week later, and if you’ve purchased tickets, it should be good for the 15th.
The sold-out show will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and is priced between RM288 to RM938. This show marks Chou’s eighth concert tour and is to celebrate the multi-award-winning singer’s two decades in the music industry.
At the moment, tickets are sold out.
Featured and hero images: Blackpink