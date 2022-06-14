Alliance Francaise KL welcomes Francophiles to its 20th edition of le French Festival

Are you a huge fan of the French world? Then make your way to the much-anticipated Le French Film Festival 2022, organised by none other than Alliance Francaise KL, the official language institution for French in Malaysia.

As of writing, the cultural event is already in full swing, halfway through its KL stay. With two more weeks to go, we definitely recommend you go and check out the fun they have in store for its visitors, especially after its two-year-long hiatus. The immersive experience takes you from the French’s cinematic spectacles over at GSC Mid Valley, to live performing art shows across town, to gastronomical adventures built up with authentic French delicacies.

What to do at Alliance Francaise KL’s French Festival:

Gastronomy

Artisan Bread Baking & Pastry Workshops

Necessary tools and equipment will be furnished on site.

Your gateway to discovering the French Art de Vivre is here. Join the bread baking sessions at PAUL Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to learn artisanal techniques and tips to create an authentic French-styled bread. By the end of the day, you’ll be proudly walking home with your very own baguette.

Baking workshop slots for 15 and 22 June are still available. The pastry workshop slot for 20 June is still available. Admission is RM150. Book here.

French Brunch with Chef Nathalie

Cheffe Nathalie in her element.

Your Sundays are about to get better, with Cheffe Nathalies’s delicious desserts. Here, you get to enjoy a free flow of numerous sweetness and other delicacies.

The brunch is set for 19 June at 10:30 am or 1 pm. Make your way to Nathalie Gourmet Studio PJ to enjoy the brunch. Admission is RM200 for adults and RM80 for those below 12 years old. Message 0179632010 to book.

Martell and Lillet Cocktail Workshops

Iconic drinks, reinvented.

For a spectacular night of mixology, head to REXKL to attend these boozy workshops. at 4 pm, Lillet takes you on a journey of redefining the French wines and macerations with an Asian twist. Later at 6 pm is the Martell Cocktail Workshop. Enjoy the unique taste of Martell as the workshop takes you from the Queen Mary to Concorde, from neat, on ice to cocktails and long drinks.

Admission is RM190 each.

French Fine Dining at the Nizza, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Nizza features a wine cellar with access to a cigar lounge, pool deck, and bar.

Perfect for date night, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara welcomes patrons to a night of French-Italian delicacies. With a promise of unique culinary experiences, the menu is poised to please you alongside signature beverages and cocktails.

Only available on 17 June at 8 pm, admission is RM300. Book here.

Performing Arts

My Words on Your Lips

Made for fans of theatre and aspiring thespians.

Inspired by Cyrano de Bergerac, this original play is performed in English, with some French peppered in at special moments. It explores why French is considered the language of love, while also commenting on society’s obsession with outward appearances.

Catch the play at Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) on 16 June at 8 pm. Admission is RM60 for the public and RM40 for Alliance Francaise KL members.

Fete de la musique

Make the most of the musical night at REXKL.

Opening its doors to the public, la Fete de la musique is a celebration of all musical expressions since 1982. Make your way to REXKL on 18 June, at 7 pm to enjoy a night of eclectic, hand-picked selection of artists and musicians. Admission is free.

Cinema

From award-winning comedies and dramas to darker thrillers, there is a total of 17 films are available for your viewing pleasure. All films are screened in French, but worry not, as every film comes with English subtitles.

Check out the full movie showtimes here.

However, if you’re from outside of Klang Valley, Alliance Francaise KL is set to take le French Festival 2022 to a town near you. From 30 June to 10 July, the festival will be in Penang. For three days (7 to 10 July), it will be entertaining those in Johor Bahru. Finally, in Kota Kinabalu, the festival awaits from 14 to 17 July.

All images credit: Alliance Francaise KL