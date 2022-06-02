Art events and exhibitions you don’t want to miss this June

June is looking like an exciting month to head out and check out some inspiring art events and exhibitions.

Hit pause on your favourite TV series and check out the highly-anticipated Le French Film Festival and art exhibitions in Kuala Lumpur. Presented by the Alliance Francaise Kuala Lumpur and the France Embassy in Malaysia, the film festival offers exciting experiences for everyone to enjoy. From french films to baking workshops, you’re in for a treat.

Stranger Things fans, head over to Kwai Chai Hong and get ready to be awestruck by the incredible mural installations dedicated to the award-winning series.

Browse through Maybank’s Balai Seni Art Series for a wonderful curation of virtual artworks by 27 homegrown artists. For a unique experience, A+ Works of Art introduces a special exhibition in collaboration with the UP Vargas Museum, Philippines. ‘Synthetic Condition’ featuring more than 10 talented artists from Taipei to London, explores how contemporary art is created using cosmologies through technology, techniques and procedures of synthetics.

Bookmark this guide and stay tuned for more updates this June.

Here are the best art events and exhibitions to visit in June 2022:

Le French Film Festival

9 June – 26 June 2022 (Kuala Lumpur)

After a two year hiatus, Le French Film Festival 2022 is making its comeback. Happening from 9 to 26 June, the LFFF22 offers an immersive experience filled with 21 award-winning films, baking workshops, music performances, exhibitions and more. Movie buffs can enjoy a beautiful curation of french movies, ranging from comedy to drama by booking your tickets through the GSC app, website and the e-kiosks. We recommend Aline, Annette and Proxima.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to a plethora of events and workshops. If you crave a French brunch experience, look for Chef Nathalie’s gastronomic spread by Nathalie Gourmet Studio PJ. You can also book yourself a spot at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara’s Nizza restaurant for a hearty brunch while sipping on Mumm champagne. Take your kids along with you and they will be treated to a private screening of the movie Poly.

In partnership with PAUL, you can grasp artisanal techniques and tips for whipping the perfect desserts through their baking and pastry workshops — light refreshments will be served in between. Not only that, mixology classes with Lillet and Martell are available too.

For more info, head over to the website and explore the list of events here.

Stranger Things at Kwai Chai Hong

27 May – 12 June 2022







Listen up, Stranger Things fans! To celebrate the return of the award-winning series, Netflix Malaysia has collaborated with Malacca-born artist Amir Andhar to create awe-inspiring murals at Kwai Chai Hong, China Town. Step into the Upside Down and test your knowledge of the series by spotting various easter eggs. The mural installations are sectioned into different rooms for every eager fan to explore. You can spot multiple references from the rift to the Creel House clock and the iconic alphabet Christmas light. Don’t miss out, and be sure to drop by between 9 AM to 12 AM daily until 12 June 2022.

Tune in to Stranger Things here.

Light & Dark Exhibition

1 January – 30 June 2022

Curated by Balai Seni Maybank, the Light & Dark virtual exhibition features a line-up of 27 artists specialising in various media and approaches. From digital illustrations to paintings, the collection will take place from now to 30 June 2022. Guests can discover the finest artworks through the artist’s portrayal of their everyday lives throughout the pandemic period.

Discover the exhibition here.

Synthetic Condition by A+ Work of Art Asia

7 May – 25 June 2022

Curated by Carlos Quijon Jr. and in collaboration with UP Vargas museum, ‘Synthetic Condition’ includes artworks by talented artists across Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and more. Head over to A+ Works of Art on Jalan Sentul, KL, and discover how contemporary art is designed using cosmologies through technology, techniques and procedures of synthetics. The exhibition explores a plethora of articulations with chroma key, collages and composites, metahistorical film, a video game, homegrown crystals and textile sculptures.

Address: D6-G-8 d6 Trade Centre, 801, Jalan Sentul, 51000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 7 PM

‘Epistolaristics’ by GMBB on the 3rd Floor (Units 3-15 to 3-17, 3-47)

30 April – 5 June 2022

‘Epistolaristics’ is curated by Alfonse Chiu of the Centre for Urban Mythologies and co-presented by Gerimis Art Project under the Glossaries for Unwritten Knowledge. The visual arts exhibition in GMBB features artworks by six talented and unique Orang Asal artists and filmmakers — Tiyan Baker, Albert Bansa, Jesse Joy, Mariane, Ashly Nandong and Charles Rentap Mclean. As a tribute to the arts and culture, this exhibition explores the diverse possibilities of the Orang Asal narrative through various art forms: contemporary art, filmmaking, performance and embroidery.

Address: GMBB, No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM

