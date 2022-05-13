4 art exhibitions to check out in KL this May 2022

KL is home to some of the best art galleries and exhibitions in the country. As we transition into the endemic phase, more events are kicking off, including art exhibitions.

With the long weekend coming up, we’ve put together four amazing art exhibitions to include in your schedule. Explore unique artworks by six talented Orang Asal artists portrayed through various art forms at the GMBB. If abstract art is your passion, head to the Wei-Ling Gallery in Brickfields for ‘Abstraction Now!’.

For a unique experience, A+ Works of Art introduces a special exhibition in collaboration with the UP Vargas Museum, Philippines. ‘Synthetic Condition’ featuring more than 10 talented artists from Taipei to London explores how contemporary art is created using cosmologies through technology, techniques and procedures of synthetics.

Here are 4 art exhibitions in KL to check out in May 2022:

Abstraction Now! By Wei-Ling Gallery, 5 – 28 May 2022

Image credit: Wei-Ling Gallery/ Annabell Ng – Euphony (2022)

Located in the Wei-Ling Gallery, ‘Abstraction Now’ highlights the unique styles of abstraction through the eyes of five local artists: Annabell Ng, Choy Chun Wei, Hamidi Hadi, Sabri Idrus and Zulkifli Lee. The exhibition focuses on how abstraction is adopted and translated into art pieces that are pushing boundaries.

Address: 8, Jalan Scott, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

Synthetic Condition by A+ Work of Art Asia, 7 May – 25 June 2022

Curated by Carlos Quijon Jr. and in collaboration with UP Vargas museum, ‘Synthetic Condition’ includes artworks by talented artists across Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and more. Head over to A+ Works of Art on Jalan Sentul, KL, and discover how contemporary art is designed using cosmologies through technology, techniques and procedures of synthetics. The exhibition explores a plethora of articulations with chroma key, collages and composites, metahistorical film, a video game, homegrown crystals and textile sculptures.

Address: D6-G-8 d6 Trade Centre, 801, Jalan Sentul, 51000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 7 PM

‘Epistolaristics’ by GMBB on the 3rd Floor (Units 3-15 to 3-17, 3-47), 30 April – 5 June 2022

‘Epistolaristics’ is curated by Alfonse Chiu of the Centre for Urban Mythologies and co-presented by Gerimis Art Project under the Glossaries for Unwritten Knowledge. The visual arts exhibition in GMBB features artworks by six talented and unique Orang Asal artists and filmmakers — Tiyan Baker, Albert Bansa, Jesse Joy, Mariane, Ashly Nandong and Charles Rentap Mclean. As a tribute to the arts and culture, this exhibition explores the diverse possibilities of the Orang Asal narrative through various art forms: contemporary art, filmmaking, performance and embroidery.

Address: GMBB, No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM

ILHAM Art Show 2022, 17 May – 23 October

ILHAM Gallery presents the inaugural ILHAM Art Show 2022 from 17 May to 23 October 2022, a triennial exhibition platform initiated to give artists in Malaysia the opportunity to experiment and make new work. The ILHAM Art Show 2022 includes works that explore complex narratives, from the personal to the political, from the historical to the conceptual. The works which incorporate traditions and technologies, both old and new, address various subjects from contested histories, migration, and concepts of time to imagined worlds, rituals of healing, and connections to culture and land.

For more information, click here.

Address: Ilham Gallery, Levels 3 and 5, Ilham Tower, 8, Lrg Binjai, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 7 PM

Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Ray Chan