Classical concerts to catch at MPO in May and June 2022

Love classical music? If you’re a fan of the best compositions ever made, you don’t want to miss out on Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO)’s lineup this May and June.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is lining up three stirring concerts, reprising some of the greatest classical and romantic compositions of all time.

Following the sold-out performance of the Italian operatic epic ‘Carmen’ and a packed Raya schedule beginning with ‘Cahaya Aidilfitri – A Tribute to S. Atan’, the MPO will continue to thrill fans with music from the oeuvres of Felix Mendelssohn, Antonín Dvořák and Johannes Brahms. If you are especially fond of the violin, these are the concerts you don’t want to miss.

Here is Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s (MPO) schedule for May and June 2022:

‘M For Mendelssohn’

The MPO will channel Mendelssohn’s commanding poise to take you on a journey around Europe where its picturesque geographies and diverse cultures inspired the German composer to conjure a series of instrumentals from evoking the invigorating Mediterranean sunshine and its grandiose architecture to echoing the unrelenting winds and waves thumping the Scottish coastline. Expect the ‘Hebrides Overture’ to start the concert on an energetic note, before the ‘Fair Melusine Overture’ offers a respite, with the ‘Symphony No. 4’ ending the evening on sweetly.

‘M For Mendelssohn’ is set for 21 May 2022, 8.30pm.

‘Dvořák’s Serenade’

Some of Dvořák’s most famous orchestral works will be serenading concert goers. The Czech composer is said to have composed the score for ‘Serenade for Strings’ in Vienna in as little and remarkable as a dozen days. The MPO will perform his work in two separate sessions – ‘Serenade for Winds’ and ‘Serenade for Strings’ – for you to truly appreciate his opuses laced with folk music influence tinged with romanticism.

‘Dvořák’s Serenade’ is set for 28 May 2022, 8.30pm.

‘The Hungarian Dances’

Two for the price of one as the MPO sets out to reproduce the finest works of Carl Maria von Weber and Johannes Brahms in an evening dedicated to upbeat gypsy-style folk dance music. The symphony begins with ‘Oberon Overture’​ and ‘Bassoon Concerto​’, which paves the evening for ‘Hungarian Dances No. 1, No. 3 and No. 10​’, followed by ‘Hungarian Dances No. 4​’, ‘Hungarian Dances No. 7​’ and finally ‘Hungarian Dances No. 6 and No. 5’ to draw the proverbial curtains to a close. ​

‘The Hungarian Dances’ is set for 4 June 202, 8.30pm.

