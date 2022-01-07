Everything to know about ‘The 355’, an espionage thriller film

The wait for the release of one of the most-awaited female-led spy thriller is over. Releasing on 13 January 2022 in Malaysia, Simon Kinberg directorial The 355 promises an adrenaline-fuelled, action-packed plot in this star-studded movie.

Read on to know more about The 355, an espionage thriller film

The plot

The action-thriller revolves around a top-secret weapon falling into the mercenary hands and four formidable forces joining hands to save the day.

CIA agent Mason Brown aka Mace (played by Jessica Chastain), joins forces with a rival German agent Marie Schmidt (Diane Kruger), computer specialist and former MI6 ally Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o) and Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz). Together, the quartet undertakes a dangerous mission to retrieve the top-secret weapon.

Going by the official synopsis on the film’s website, the lethal quartet will travel across the globe — “from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai.”

Tracking their every move is Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), a Chinese agent who will eventually join the four women to combat their common enemy.

Other cast members

The 355 also stars Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez, Emilio Insolera, Jason Wong, John Douglas Thompson, Hiten Patel, Leo Staar and Oleg Kricunova.

Is The 355 based on a real-life event?

The plot of the story isn’t exactly based on a true story but going by Chastain’s character depicted in the trailer, the notion of Agent 355 originated way back during the time of George Washington — the first president and founding father of the United States of America.

In the trailer, Mason says: “George Washington’s first female spy during the Revolution. They called her Agent 355 because they didn’t want the world to know her real name. But her legacy lives on.”

As per Collider: “Agent 355 was the code name of a female spy for the Patriots at the time of the American Revolution. She was a part of the Culper Ring (a network of spies organized by Benjamin Tallmadge and George Washington). Agent 355 was one of the first spies for the United States. The number, when decrypted from the system that the network used, translates to ‘lady’. No one knew of the original woman behind 355 and her real identity remains unknown to this day.”

In an interview with Decider, Chastain explained how the term Code 355 is used as a universal slang for a female spy working for either CIA or other organisations. According to the same report, it was Chastain who came up with the original idea of the film.

