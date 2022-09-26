The best race-themed events to explore during F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022

Lights out and away we go – Singapore Grand Prix returns after a two-year hiatus with unique F1 experiences and events for anyone to enjoy across the city.

Singapore Grand Prix is back, more prominent than ever. Whether you’re watching the race at the circuit or outside, the city offers many exciting events and experiences for any F1 fan. Due to the pandemic, we’ve been deprived of the thrilling action on the track.

Two years later, we’re celebrating the return of the Singapore Grand Prix by immersing ourselves in an exciting line-up of race-themed experiences and events. From dining events to race-themed movies, here’s what you need to know before planning your electrifying F1 Singapore Grand Prix week.

Gearing up for Singapore Grand Prix 2022 (Image credit: Unsplash/Shawn nang)

F1 Singapore: All the events happening during Singapore Grand Prix 2022?

If you’re in Orchard Road

23 September – 2 October 2022

Apart from shopping for the ideal race day outfits, make a pitstop at the Heineken Silver Smooth Pit Stop outside Ngee Ann City, where visitors can enjoy unique performances by percussionists and flash mobs. Also, a sustainability exhibition showcasing artworks created with recycled cardboard will be on display, including a five-metre-long race car.

Explore the nightlife scene at Clarke Quay

23 September – 2 October 2022

In the mood for a party? Don’t miss out on Retro Rocks and Girls’ Night Out, where Singapore’s finest DJs will show you a good time with their best tunes. For the fashionistas, a race-inspired fashion show and a race-themed carnival featuring group fitness workouts will be available for anyone to participate in.

Head over to Kampong Gelam for a dose of culture and heritage

23 September – 2 October 2022

Located across five main areas – Aliwal Street Carpark, Haji Lane, Sultan Gate, Baghdad Street, and Sultan Gate Park – enjoy a fun-filled day comprising daily stage performances by local acts such as Bushmen and Raw Energy. For light snacks, the inaugural Food Yard food trucks at Aliwal Street Carpark will be on-site, featuring more than 15 vendors. Dedicated to the adrenaline-seekers, you can enjoy the All-Style street dance battles, along with freestyle BMX bike challengers and indulge in an immersive F1 roving truck for a thrilling experience. You can also catch a family-friendly film under the stars at the silent cinema.

Test your driving skills at Sentosa

23 September – 2 October 2022

Before you hit the track, live your F1 dream by hopping into a racing stimulator for the ultimate red bull racing experience. For family-friendly fun, head to the Central Beach Bazaar for music performances. For the movie buffs, race-inspired films will be screened too.

Image credit: Instagram/The Lego Group

World-first gathering of McLaren supercars

30 September – 2 October 2022. Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre

Are you a McLaren supporter? You’re in luck because you can pop by Suntec Convention Centre for a “McLaren: The Legacy Lives On” showcase. Catch a glimpse of the latest McLaren Artura, the first high-performance Hybrid supercar. Besides that, a collection of McLaren production cars, dating from 2011 to the latest models, will be on display for the first time – featuring two never-before-seen models too.

At Orchard Road, you can also admire a life-sized LEGO version of the McLaren Formula 1 race car. Once you’re done taking photos, you can have a chance to experience what it’s like to sit in an F1 lego car, which took almost 1,900 hours to construct and is made up of some 288,000 bricks.

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 404. 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Operating hours: 30 September, 5 PM to 9 PM | 1 & 2 October, 10 AM – 9 PM.

Entry fee: Free + open to public

L-R: Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon (Image credit: Williams Racing)

Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi

26 September – 2 October 2022.

Get in the spirit of racing by meeting F1 drivers Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi at Suntec City. The best part? It’s completely free. The experience also features a range of exhibits and activities, including exclusive merchandise and e-sports rigs. For more info, head over to the website.

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 404. 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Live your F1 dream by participating in sim racing and electric karting

23 September – 2 October 2022

Presented by HyperDrive Cities, the inaugural hybrid event features exciting online and offline experiences for any F1 fans, including sim racing and electric karting.

Dining events happening during Singapore Grand Prix 2022:

Image credit: Penfolds

Here’s a toast to good times with Penfolds

23 September – 2 October 2022

In the mood for a great time? Head over to The Penfolds Lounge. Inspired by the tropical beach clubs, the lounge is converted into a beach bar at the Mandarin Gallery, Orchard Road. To promote their latest Penfolds Max’s Rose 2021, visitors can enjoy a sneaky taste of the wine at $10 per glass before it’s released across the city.

Address: 333A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238897

Head to The Penthouse for a thrilling night race experience

Rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors is hosting a one-night-only event on 2 October 2022. At 6 PM, guests will be spoiled with free-flow champagne, exquisite cocktails and premium spirits. Before the race, a unique dining cuisine will be served all night long. Don’t worry about missing out on the race, as the venue offers a one-of-a-kind 180-degree view of the race at the sixth-storey rooftop of the National Gallery Singapore. End the night with a celebration at their exclusive after-party till 2 AM. For more info, check out the website.

Address: Level 10, 1 George Street, Singapore, 049145

Price: $1,880

Celebrate F1 weekend by tuning in at Thirty-Six Brewlab & Smokehouse

30 September – 2 October 2022.

Drinks and F1? What could be better? The three-day race weekend is about to be exciting as the bar offers a four-hour free-flow package at $98++ featuring thirst-quenching drinks pints by Lion Brewery Co, house wines and signature cocktails. Head over to the website for more info.

Plan your weekend wisely by checking out the live screening schedule here:

Friday, 30 September 2022

Free Practice 1 – 6 PM to 7 PM

Free Practice 2 – 9 PM to 10 PM

Saturday, 1 October 2022

Free Practice 3 – 6 PM to 7 PM

Qualifying – 9 PM to 10 PM

Sunday, 2 October 2022

Warm Up – 6 PM to 8 PM

Primary Race – 8 PM to 10 PM

Address: 36 Club St, Singapore 069469

Limited tickets for the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 are still available on the website.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Guo Xin Goh; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Shawn Nang

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur