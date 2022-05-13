Family activities and shows to add into the calendar this May and June

Planning wholesome family activities can be a daunting task — especially when you have to take into consideration multiple persons’ preferences and schedules. However, for these couple of months, we’ve got you covered with options that will be part of fond family memories.

Yes, you’ve watched Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — so what now? From side-splitting shows to decadent symphonies, you will not want to miss out on these listed events. Whether you’re a new comer to the world of comedy or jazz, remember that there’s a first time for everything. Even if you are already frequently consuming these materials, you’re bound to enjoy these high-end features.

Another plus side is that you will be supporting Malaysia’s entertainment world, an industry that has been struggling to get back on its feet even as lockdown sanctions are lifted.

For the months of May and June, these are the family activities, events and shows to experience with your loved ones:

The Great British Circus

Image credit: Great British Circus/Instagram

This set of performers are planning their big comeback after the pandemic, and they are touring several locations in Malaysia to dazzle their spectators. From acrobatic feats that will astound you, to high-octane stunts, be ready to have a night full of wonderment with the entire family. The Great British Circus also partners with multiple local charity organisations to truly allow everyone to experience the joy of live entertainment — so your ticket purchases also go into their effort.

The crew is anticipating record breaking attendance, so be sure to snap up those tickets fast! Some are already sold out. The show will be in Bukit Jalil from 3rd June until 26th June.

Book your tickets here.

Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa World Tour Live in KL

Image credit: Nigel Ng/Instagram

Prepare for a night of comedy with viral sensation Nigel Ng, the creator of global personality, Uncle Roger. Taking place at the Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre, the live stand-up comedy show will only be there for the night of 17 June 2022. Tickets are already on sale, and by the looks of it, only a limited amount of tickets are left. Prices start from RM128 – RM228.

Due to the nature of the show’s content, be forewarned that the venue will only allow entrance to those 16 years old and above.

Book your tickets here.

1 Orchestra, 20 Film Themes

Image credit: Singapore Symphony Orchestra

If your friend’s and family’s interests vary hugely, then perhaps it’s time to book your tickets to this orchestra. Taking place at The Platform @ Menara KEN TTDI, this show brings soundtracks to your favourite classic films to life in a 60-piece bonanza. Led by its own music director and conductor Eugene Pook, this occasion will be one for the books.

For its finale, a 30-piece choir by the talented Young KL Singers will be a delight to the ears — easily one of the best family activities to do yet. The show is available on 21 and 22 May 2022.

Book your tickets here.

Malaysian Jazz Piano Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALAYSIAN JAZZ PIANO FESTIVAL (@mjazzpianofest)

Mark your calendars! The Malaysian Jazz Piano Festival is coming over to tickle the ivories at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) this 24th – 26th June 2022. The aural showcase is going to be a 120-minute-long experience.

With more than a month to go til curtain call, little is known about the show. But keep your eyes peeled for updates on their Instagram page for more information.

Book your tickets here.

Don’t Like It Here? Then Leave

Image credit: Theatresauce

Releasing from 19th – 22nd May 2022, this theatrical piece is directed by Kelvin Wong. After three sold out shows of its 2022 season, you might not want to miss out on another one of Theatresauce’s productions. This particular project is an exploration of anxieties. Written collectively by the ensemble, the show peels away at the meaning of home, identity and belonging. Price starts from RM48 – RM144.

Due to the nature of the show’s content, be forewarned that the show is for mature audience.

Book your tickets here.

Featured image credit: Great British Circus/Instagram ; Hero image credit: Nigel Ng/Instagram