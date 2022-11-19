GE15: Where to watch the results live

Polling for the 15th General Election is now ongoing, voters are gearing up for change for GE15 and here’s where to watch it all unfold on Saturday.

Since the previous elections held in 2018 and the rollercoaster of changes with three new prime ministers, it was time for a shift. Held on Saturday, 19 November 2022, the GE15 is ruled by these four political parties: Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA).

With the country having a multi-party system comprising 222 parliamentary seats, a party or coalition must win a majority of 112 out of the 222 seats. In fact, this year marks the first general election, where the voting age is officially changed to over 18 as opposed to over 21 years old.

As Malaysians gear up for election day, remember to go through the list of dos and don’ts before casting your vote. Ahead of voting, check that you are registered on this website here and have your IC on you at the polling station. Another important tip is to check that your voting ballots include a serial number and certified stamp.

Once voting is over, which will occur between 8 AM and 6 PM in the peninsular and 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM in Sarawak and Sabah, the votes will be counted and finalised at the end of the day.

To encourage more voters to do their part, many F&B and retail businesses are also offering promotions and offers today and tomorrow. All you have to do to redeem these freebies and discounts is show off your inked finger.

Read our guide on where to watch GE15 in Malaysia. (Image: Manny Becera/ Unsplash)

Where can we watch the GE15 results live on 19 November 2022?

TV Channels

Astro Awani – Channel 501 or live on Youtube

TV1 – Channel 101

TV2 – Channel 102

TV3 – Channel 103

If you’re not at home and are driving back from your hometown, you can tune in to these radio stations instead.

Radio stations

BFM – 89.9

Lite FM – 105.7

Bernama Radio – 93.9

Hero & featured image credit: humanresourcesonline

