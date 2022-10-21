The Goddess and The Warrior Retreat: A holistic and transformative experience for all

Ever tried a wellness retreat, or really know what it’s all about? Supparetreat are experts at offering lifechanging retreats for women, and their upcoming Goddess and Warrior retreat for both sexes is set to be their most impactful one yet.

First of all, what is a wellness retreat? Simply put, it’s a holistic approach to rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul. The Goddess and The Warrior retreat is specially catered for both men and women, couples or singles, as an integrative and inclusive healing journey for all.

What to know about The Goddess and The Warrior Retreat

This retreat focuses on exploring and discovering your needs and helping you reach for your desires. Wherever you may be playing small, in your relationships, friendships, family or career, this weekend will help you shift into more purpose, meaning, and joy. If you’re ready to take things to the next level, you’ll be ready to release whatever is no longer serving you so you can reclaim your power.

Supparetreat welcomes both men and women for the first time in this retreat and believes that both energies will allow all of us to awaken to the dance of the inner goddess and inner warrior in all of us, the yin and yang. As both masculine and feminine energies exist in us, you’ll learn how to be receptive to the imagination and unfolding of your fire, passion, sensuality, and spirituality.

Throughout the weekend, participants will learn and understand how to step into the power of leading and the tenderness of loving, while striking the right balance with a deeper understanding your true feelings and aligning them with what you want in life.









Where and when the retreat will be held

The ambience and environment of a wellness retreat is paramount, as it helps participants unwind away from their everyday surroundings. The retreat is held at The Hooton Retreat, Negeri Sembilan, for four days and three nights (24-27 November 2022).

Here, you’ll be surrounded nature’s best flora and fauna as you refresh and rejuvenate during an exotic glamping experience, just a short drive away from the bustling city.

The moment you arrive, you’ll instantly be greeted and captivated by the tranquility and serenity at The Hooton Retreat. Here, the peaceful vibes rejuvenates your soul, where you begin your day with a misty sunrise and end it under the blanket of shining stars, accompanied by the chirps of rare birds and the burbles of flowing water that enchant your senses along the way.

Rediscover your inner self and cleanse your spirit as you venture into the sanctuary of lush virgin rainforest. It’s the perfect getaway your mind, body, and soul deserve.

The Hooton Retreat

What’s on the itinerary

Activities on the three-day itinerary include Personal Astrology Reading, Manifestation Kit & Vision Mapping, Calling in Fire Ritual, Moonlight Sound Healing, Sunrise Yoga, Goddess & Warrior Bonfire Party, and more.

You can expect to be immersed in relaxation, love, joy, and positive vibes through meditation, yoga, brotherhood and sisterhood bonding activities, bonfire dancing, quiet time, star gazing, and workshops.

For more details, on the full itinerary, please click here.

Choose your VIP options

For the entire food, accommodation, transportation and retreat package, participants can choose from two VIP options:

Private Dome (RM 3895/pax) – Exclusive privacy, shared bathroom up to 2 pax, 4 day 3 night ticket, all meals and transportation included

Villa Aegolius (RM3695/pax) – Air conditioned villa with pool, private bathroom, shared for up to 8 pax, 4 day 3 night ticket, all meals and transportation included

What is Supparetreat?

Supparetreat, co-founded by Sarah Lian, is a community that aims to foster success in all facets of an individual’s life. It’s a safe space to learn, unlearn and relearn topics in our three pillars: Inner Empowerment, Life Design and Intimacy, and Relationships.

With various offerings through empowering experiences, Supparetreat provides a platform to heal, as they strongly believe that healing from within allows everyone to access their own superpower.

Read our review of a previous retreat here, and find out more on the website.

Hero and featured image credit: Jared Rice/ Unsplash

All other images credit: Supparetreat