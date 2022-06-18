The best ways to celebrate Father’s Day with your dad at home

This Father’s Day, make it a day to remember by spending quality time with your dad at home.

Father’s Day is all about honouring fatherhood and the parental bond we as children share with our dads. And the best part is that it can be easily celebrated at home.

Dedicated to such a man who we look up to and his contributions to our lives as well as society, this day celebrates a father’s perseverance through times thick or thin to care for the family. Although you can express our gratitude to your father for the stellar supporting role he has played in shaping you as a responsible individual any time of the year, this day just serves as an opportunity to do so in a special way.

There are many things that you could do to make your dad feel special on Father’s Day. For instance, planning a lavish holiday to a place he has always wanted to visit, buying him a special gift, or booking him a table at some of KL’s finest restaurants.

However, for those who wish to stay indoors and spend time with the entire family, this day can be kept simple, and yet you can have a memorable time with your father.

Here are some ideas to spend Father’s Day with your dad and family at home:

Do yoga with your dad

Bring out the finest of your yoga mats and perform the asanas with dad this Father’s Day. (Image: Anupam Mahapatra/@mister_a/Unsplash)

The International Yoga Day falls on June 21, one day after Father’s Day. So why not merge the two and get some yoga in to start your dad’s special day. Bring out the finest of your yoga mats and perform the asanas with him. You can also set up a special online session just for him or introduce him to some amazing yoga Instagram accounts to follow.

Play croquet on the lawn

Try your hand at croquet. (Image: Jonny Gios/@supergios/Unsplash)

Your lawn could be turned into space for some outdoor activity without leaving home. One of them is playing croquet. It’s a simple game, rather a leisurely one involving hitting a ball with a mallet through hoops. You and your father can not only engage in healthy competition but also catch up while you play the game.

Sing and dance through the night

A fun song-and-dance number will easily uplift the mood at home. (Image: Tessa Rampersad/@t_rampersad/Unsplash)

Singing and dancing are two of the most joyous activities. How about you sing a Father’s Day number or play one if you aren’t a good singer? Choose a song that you know dad will like and shake a leg or two. We recommend “My Father’s Eyes” by Eric Clapton, “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban or “Daddy” by Beyonce.

Binge-watch his favourite show or movies

Bond with dad over a good movie or TV show. (Image: CardMapr.nl/@cardmapr/Unsplash)

Plan a marathon of his favourite movies or shows along with some coffee, popcorn and all the snacks he likes to celebrate Father’s Day at home. Get others to join in as well and make it a family moment. If you get to choose, we suggest: Lupin season one, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), Triple Frontier (2019), Goodfellas (1990), Coach Carter (2005), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Coming to America (1998), Stranger Things, Kobra Kai and Peaky Blinders.

Find out more shows and films to watch with your dad here.

Book an online cooking class for him…

Cook up a storm. (Image credit: Sincerely Media/@sincerelymedia/Unsplash)

He may or may not love cooking, but one online class where he gets to try making a new dish can be fun. You can take the class with him or he can join other people virtually, either way, he gets to do something different.

…or order his favourite food

A delicious meal always hits the spot. (Image: Cristiano Pinto/@crispinto/Unsplash)

Order a spread of your father’s favourite cuisine from the restaurant he likes. Make it a meal to remember with all courses, from starters to dessert, and pair it with the drink he prefers.

Play video games or bond over a board game

Video games are another great way to spend time with dad. (Image: JESHOOTS.COM/@jeshoots/Unsplash)

Anyone can play video games at any age. In case you don’t know, there is a 93-year-old Japanese grandpa who has become an Internet sensation as a video game player. So, get in a friendly game with your father and see who wins. Best out of three, let’s say.

Board games, on the other hand, have their own sweet charm. Many of them have been around since your dad’s childhood. So it could be fun for him to go down the memory lane with a game of Monopoly Life or Scotland Yard. You can also challenge him to a game of chess.

Surprise him with a gift he loves

Here’s a gift dad wouldn’t say no to. (Image: redcharlie/@redcharlie/Unsplash)

Dads mostly like giving gifts. So, take this chance to surprise him with something you know he’ll like. A luxury shaving kit, classic wristwatch or a bespoke designer suit are some options. And if you want to go big, gift him his dream car or the house.

Join him on a virtual tour of the world

Go on a virtual tour with daddy dearest. (Image: Laurens Derks/@flderks/Unsplash)

Virtual tours became an important part of entertainment and a window to places we couldn’t visit during the pandemic. And it therefore remains one of the best ways to celebrate Father’s Day at home especially if your dad cannot travel but want’s to see places.

You can go on a virtual tour of many famous places in the world — from the Louvre in Paris and San Diego Zoo to the ruins of Pompeii and even planet Mars . There are virtual hikes, too, for those who have been missing adventure in life. Take your father to a destination of his choice and bond over this virtual experience.

Camp in the backyard or the lawn

Camping is always a fun activity. (Image credit: Leon Contreras/@lc_photography/Unsplash)

Set up a tent on the lawn and build a campfire. Roast marshmallows, make s’mores or set up a barbecue. Eat as you revisit the fond memories you share with your father. Gather the family around and hold a storytelling session. You can even dance around the campfire.

Look through old photo albums

Take a trip down memory lane. (Image: Lindy Baker@lindyjbaker/Unsplash)

The internet has certainly its unparalleled benefits but there are certain things that technology cannot replace. Flipping through an old photo album is one such experience. Sit down with your father and revisit your family’s history through the photos. Your father might tell you untold stories from his life and your childhood.

Call him on video

Catch up with dad over a video call. (Image credit: Surface/@surface/Unsplash)

Work commitments have forced many to live away from their families. If you cannot meet your father, make sure he gets to see you on a video call. Make this call more special by inviting other members of the family to join in.

Many of the ideas shared above can also be done even if you are not in the place as your dad. Technology cannot replace your presence but it can certainly get a lot of things done for you.

Enjoy classic Asian whiskey

Raise a toast to dad. (Image credit: Suntory Whisky/@suntorywhisky/Instagram)

Did you know that some of the best whiskies are made in Asia? Yes, Japan, India, and Taiwan are three major whisky-producing hubs. So, pour out a glass of some fine aged whisky (or whiskey, if you will) to celebrate Father’s Day at home.

Among the very best Asian whiskies are Yamazaki 25-Year-Old Single Malt and the Hakushu 12-Year Single Malt, both from Japan. Additionally, the fine Paul John Edited, from the Indian brand of the same name, and the award-winning Rampur Double Cask are must-tries.

If trying a relatively new brand of whisky is on the mind, go for 2020’s Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt from Japan or the 2022 World Whiskies Awards-winner Omar Cask Strength Single Malt from Taiwan’s Nantou.

Read to him

Read to dad for a change. (Image credit: Sincerely Media/@sincerelymedia/Unsplash)

Remember the days when your father used to read your favourite bedtime story to you? When parents grow old, such roles get reversed.

This Father’s Day, read one of his favourite books to him when he retires for the night and bring a smile to your old man’s face. Your dad will find immense joy in hearing the words from his favourite book in your voice, while fondly watching you read.

This is also a good way to celebrate this day for those who are busy during the day.

Main and featured images: Tim Mossholder/@timmossholder/Pexels

This article first appeared on Augustman Malaysia