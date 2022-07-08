Inaugural Malaysian NFT summit is coming this August

Coming up next: Malaysia’s first-ever NFT conference. With dozens of speakers from all around the world slated to take the local stage, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re a neophyte or a whizz at all things non-fungible, the event is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the community. Named the M1NTED Week, local and international enthusiasts will be flocking to Kuala Lumpur for the week-long experience, from 22 to 28 August.

The M1NTED Week is organised by The Livescape Group, which takes inspiration from other successful NFT-related events such as NFT New York City, NFTCON, and Miami NFT Week to bring the excitement to local shores. “We have extended the original duration of M1NTED to a whole week now, thanks to the very encouraging response that we received,” said Group CEO Iqbal Ameer.

What to expect at M1NTED, the first-ever Malaysian NFT conference:

The first five days of the experience are set to take place across different venues across Kuala Lumpur. Lot 10 Rooftop, Kedai KL, Battle Arena, After Dark Social Club, and Tiffin at the Yard are all taking part, and you can watch these places transform to welcome their enthusiasts. Finally, the conference will culminate at KLPAC and Tiffin at the Yard on the final two days.

The venues aren’t the only variety to look forward to — each day, M1NTED will be highlighting different aspects of NFTs: 22 August, art; 23 August, fashion; 24 August, music; 25 August, gaming; 26 August, F&B.

Aside from these general topics, visitors can look forward to discussions that include ‘A New Era of Local Artists – Pt. I’, and ‘What are Non-Fungible Tokens: How They Can Revolutionise and Reshape the F&B Industry’.

This Malaysian NFT conference is going to be a real who’s who of the NFT world. Reputable experts such as American Henry Kim (On1 Force), Canadian duo Stephen Dowler (Monstercat) and Vandal (DAORecords), and India’s Akshey (Doodle Estate) are going to speak on the subject matter. Closer to home, you’re going to be hearing from the likes of Tigerpunks, whose NFT is creating awareness of our tiger’s dire situation.

With more and more Malaysians dipping their toes into the crypto-universe, the M1NTED Week is just what enthusiasts need to continue growing its community.

Featured and hero images credit: Pexels