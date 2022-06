Malaysia’s progress at the Indonesia Open 2022

The Indonesia Open 2022 returns from 14 to 19 June 2022. Located in the ISTORA Stadium, Jakarta, the tournament will begin its first round of matches on 14 and 15 June, followed by the second round, quarterfinals, semi-finals and lastly, the finals on 19 June.

With 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams, the Indonesia Open is where badminton fans can witness our prestigious players such as Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan, Thinaah Muralitharan and others in action. Since the excitement surrounding the Indonesia Masters 2022, Lee Zii Jia was knocked out of the quarterfinals by Indonesian player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Currently, the 24-year-old has advanced into the quarterfinals for the Indonesia Open 2022 after defeating Indian player Sameer Verma by 21-10, 21-13 and Thai player Sitthikom Thammasin by 21-15, 21-14.

The men’s world No. 5 Lee Zii Jia won two titles in 2022: Asian Championships and Thailand Open. Lee is set to play in five tournaments in the duration of six weeks: The Indonesia Masters 2022 (7 – 12 June), the Indonesian Open (14 – 19 June), Malaysia Open (29 June – 3 July), Malaysia Masters (5 – 10 July) and the Singapore Open (12 – 17 July). For live updates on Lee’s progress, head over to this website.

In the quarterfinals, we can witness Lee Zii Jia play against Singaporean player Loh Kean Yew. In the men’s doubles, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will go against Indonesian players Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan. As for the mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei advance into the quarterfinals with Korean players Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yoo-Jung while Chen Tang Jie and Valeree Siow will play against Chinese players Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

Where to watch the Indonesia Open 2022:

Catch our Malaysian athletes live in action on Astro’s subscription channels and on Youtube via BWF TV.

What you need to know about Malaysia’s progress in the Indonesia Open 2022:

Day one: 14 June

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai defeated Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-18 7-21 22-20. Lee Zii Jia defeated Sitthikom Thammasin 21-15 21-14. Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei defeated Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsumoto 21-14 21-19. Soong Joo Ven-Goh Liu Ying defeated Hafiz Faizal-Serena Kani 21-13 22-20. Du Yue-Li Wen Mei defeated Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow 21-10 21-14.

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi defeated Jeppe Bay-Lasse Mølhede 21-14 21-14.Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien defeated Jaqueline Lima-Samia Lima 21-10 21-5.

Day two: 15 June

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Kim Gi Jung-Kim Sa Rang 21-18 11-21 21-11. Lee Cheuk Yiu defeated Liew Daren 21-19 21-18. Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow defeated Choong Hon Jian-Peck Yen Wei 21-17 21-14. Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See defeated Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith 21-15 21-16. Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto defeated Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin 21-19 21-14.

Pearly Tan-Thinaah M defeated Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing 21-12 21-16. Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Bøje defeated Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing(7) 21-15 21-16.

Day three: 16 June

Lee Zii Jia(6) defeated Sameer Verma 21-10 21-13. Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei defeated Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai 21-19 21-19. Du Yue-Li Wen Mei defeated Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien 21-10 13-21 21-9. Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino defeated Soong Joo Ven-Goh Liu Ying 21-17 21-12. Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping defeated Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See 21-11 21-14.

Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota defeated Pearly Tan-Thinaah M 21-19 21-12. Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Ruben Jille-Ties Van Der Lecq 21-17 16-21 21-6. Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow defeated Praveen Jordan-Melati Oktavianti. Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi defeated Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-11 14-21 21-19

Day four: 17 June

Hero & featured image credit: Getty Images

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.