Here’s your ultimate guide to all the live concerts and shows confirmed for 2022

Can’t wait to attend live concerts and shows again in KL in 2022?

Let’s face it, virtual events just aren’t the same as attending the real thing. Thankfully, with Malaysia transitioning to the endemic phase, live events and concerts in KL are coming back in 2022.

This includes Justin Bieber. While the superstar might have broken the Internet when his ‘Justice World Tour’ was resurrected for October 2022, he wouldn’t be the only artist to croon before a live audience in KL this year. Plenty more will be progressively jetting in to entertain Malaysians who have been musically deprived.

Here’s a guide to all the concerts, comedies and other events in KL confirmed for 2022:

‘Lost in Karak’ from 26 till 30 May 2022

The myths of lost souls patrolling the Kuala Lumpur–Karak Expressway in the depth of the night, as well as that of a yellow vehicle piloted by a phantom driver, are purportedly among the country’s most infamous paranormal activities. This May, an immersive pop-up horror experience jointly presented by Pepsi, Hauntu and The Livescape Group will breathe life into the hair-raising tales of the highway bisecting the Titiwangsa Mountains, through a series of compelling storytelling, lifelike characters and terrifying effects.

Taking place at The Linc 11am-10pm, ‘Lost in Karak’ isn’t for the faint-hearted. But that’s the reason you will be there – you aren’t terrified, are you? Tickets are priced at RM29 per pax before May 1, or RM39 per pax after the promo ends.

Get yours here.

Nigel Ng’s ‘Haiyaa World Tour’ on 17 June 2022

Thanks to a hilarious yet brutally scathing put down of a fried rice recipe originally aired on BBC, the YouTube comedian turned Internet sensation has been sought out by Michelin-star chefs for peer approval. The August Man Malaysia cover star will return to his homeland to dish out more laughter – this time before a live audience at the KL Convention Centre.

Adopting the Uncle Roger persona, Nigel has raked up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. But why watch YouTube when you can be humoured in person?

Tickets range from RM128 to RM228. The show starts at 8pm.

Get your tickets here.

Boys Like Girls live in Malaysia on 15 October 2022

American rock band Boys Like Girls are lending their edge to KL. Originally slated for July 2021, the Asia-Pacific leg of their world tour was pushed to October 2022. They are set to appear in KL a week before Justin Bieber’s tropes. While details including the venue, tickets, etc are scant as of writing, it is expected that they will perform their 2006 eponymous album in its entirety.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice World Tour’ on 22 October 2022

Postponed ad infinitum due to the global Covid outbreak and subsequent complications on tour, ‘Justice World Tour’ is finally back on the card for Beliebers in Malaysia. Justin Bieber is known for successive chart-topping numbers ever since he burst onto the scene as an adolescent with the infectious ‘Baby’.

His versatile talent has taken him from dance pop to ballads and even Christmas specials. The set list will include ‘Where Are U Now’, ‘What Do You Mean?’, among others.

If you’re clamouring for a ticket, we wish you luck. They have long been sold out. The concert is held at the National Stadium.

Russ’ ‘The Journey Is Everything’ on 3 November 2022

Live concerts in KL continue late into 2022 as American rapper Russ is bound to spellbind fans again in Malaysia with his groovy beats and rapid delivery. Supported by fellow rap artist Bugus, Russ will hit the stage at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon. His prior appearance in Malaysia was at the Good Vibes Festival 2019 held in Genting Highlands.

The rapper’s hit singles include ‘What They Want’, ‘Losin’ Control’ and ‘Best on Earth’. Tickets go on sale 15 April 2022, starting from RM155.

Get your tickets here.

LANY’s ‘The Journey Is Everything’ in November 2022

Are you excited about this full roster? On 25 May 2022, the band took to social media to announce the Asian tour, which includes a stop in Kuala Lumpur! Most recently, the band released their fourth album titled ‘gg bb xx’ in September 2021. If you didn’t manage to catch them in KL in 2019 for their ‘Malibu Nights’ tour, then now is your chance.

Dates, venues and ticketing details are yet to be announced.

