Find out the latest updates on Malaysia’s progress at the 2022 Thomas Cup

You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for Malaysia’s latest progress at the 2022 Thomas Cup.

The most prestigious men’s team badminton competition returns from May 8–15, 2022. The 2022 Thomas Cup now into its 32nd edition will kick off in Bangkok, Thailand where the top 16 nations will compete in the biennial event where Indonesia will be defending their crown.

The 2020 Thomas Cup only took place in Denmark between October 9 and October 17, 2021 – a lengthy postponement caused by the pandemic. Malaysia emerged from a competitive group containing Japan, England and Canada, advancing into quarter-finals before they were beaten by eventual winners Indonesia.

The tournament served up a nail-biter between Japan’s then world No. 1 men’s singles player Kento Momota and Malaysia’s All England 2021 winner Lee Zii Jia. Ng Tze Yong also rose from relative obscurity to nearly upsetting Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in their quarter-final encounter.

Malaysia’s participation in the 2022 Thomas Cup:

Malaysia qualified for the 2022 Thomas Cup by marching towards victory at this year’s Badminton Asia Team Championships. To prepare for the upcoming competition, BAM has organised a centralised training camp. 13 men have been enlisted, including Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Only a maximum of 12 names will be selected for the final squad, which must be submitted to the world governing body by April 22.

Malaysia are drawn into Group D, once more with Japan and England, as well as United States, after New Zealand withdrew.

A nine-time runners up, Malaysia are one of the most successful teams in the history of Thomas Cup, with five titles. However, the last triumph dates back to 1992. Japan were winners of the 2014 edition.

The final squad to spearhead Malaysia’s tilt at the 2022 Thomas Cup

Malaysia’s schedule in the 2022 Thomas Cup group stage

May 9 (group stage – Malaysia vs England)

Lee Zii Jia defeated Toby Penty 21-10, 21-15; Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Ben Lane-Sean Bendy 19-21, 21-15, 21-16; Ng Tze Yong defeated Johnnie Torjussen 21-16, 19-21, 21-11; Goh Size Fei-Nur Izzuddin defeated Rory Easton-Zech Russ 21-13, 21-9; Leong Jun Hao defeated Cholan Kayan 21-11, 21-18.

Malaysia beat England 5-0 in the Group D opener.

May 10 (group stage – Malaysia vs United States)

Liew Daren defeated Enrico Asuncion 21-13 21-16; Ng Tze Yong defeated Don Henley Averia 21-11, 21-9; Aidil Sholeh defeated William Hu 21-16, 21-17; Chia Weijie-Goh Sze Fei defeated Adrian Mar-Henry Tang 21-12, 21-8; Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin defeated Enrico Asuncion-William Hu 21-16, 21-8.

Malaysia beat the United States 5-0 in the second Group D tie.

May 11 (group stage – Malaysia vs Japan)

Lee Zii Jia defeated Kento Momota 21-17, 21-8; Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin defeated Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi 21-19, 21-16; Kanta Tsuneyama defeated Liew Daren 21-16, 22-20; Aaron Chia-Teo Ee Yi defeated Akira Koga-Yuta Watanabe 22-20, 21-17; Kenta Nishimoto defeated Leong Jun Hao 21-6, 19-21, 21-15.

Malaysia defeated Japan 3-2 in the Group D decider to top the group, heading into quarter-finals. Malaysia face India next.

12 May 2022 (quarter-finals – Malaysia vs India)

Lee Zii Jia defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-9; Satwiksairaj Rankiredd-Chirag Shetty defeated Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 21-15; Kidambi Srikanth defeated Ng Tze Yong 21-11, 21-17; Aaron Chia-Teo Ee Yi defeated Krishna Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Panjala 21-19, 21-17; Prannoy H.S defeated Leong Jun Hao 21-13, 21-8.

Malaysia lost to India 2-3 in the quarter-finals.

