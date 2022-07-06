Malaysia Masters 2022: All the latest updates on Malaysia’s progress 

The 2022 Malaysia Masters returns from 5 to 10 July 2022. Held in the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, the Perodua Malaysia Masters is categorised as one of the seven BWF World Tour Super 500 events, which has been held since 2009.

The Malaysia Masters 2022 is springing back into action after two years. In 2020 and before the impact of Covid-19, Kento Momota and Chen Yufei won the tournament in the Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles.

Since the buzz surrounding the Malaysia Open 2022, we witnessed an exceptional battle as Malaysian players Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, along with Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, advanced into the semi-finals. For Lee Zii Jia, he was defeated by Indonesian player Shesar Rhustavito with a smashing near-hit result 21-19 19-21 21-16.

As quoted by The Star, fifth seed player Lee Zii Jia and top seed Viktor Axelsen have decided to skip the Malaysian Masters starting on Tuesday, 5 July, at the Axiata Arena.

Lee Zii Jia has decided to pull out from the tournament as he takes a step back to heal his body after a hip injury during the Indonesian Open. This decision will allow him to return fresh for the World Championships in Tokyo from 22 to 28 August 2022 and the Japan Open from 30 August to 4 September.

Malaysian Open champion Viktor Axelsen also confirmed his withdrawal from the tournament.

In total, more than 60 Malaysian players are competing. However, all eyes are set on men’s doubles Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, and Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. Check out the list of players here.

Malaysia’s progress in the Malaysia Masters 2022:

Where you can watch the tournament:

Catch our Malaysian athletes live in action on Astro’s subscription channels | Astro Arena CH 802 and Astro Supersport 4, and on Youtube via BWF TV.

6 July

5 July

Leong Jun Hao defeated Cheam June Wei 16-21 21-15 21-16; Ng Tze Yong defeated Yeoh Seng Zoe 21-12 21-13; Soong Joo Ven defeated Aidil Sholeh 14-21 21-14 21-16; Goh Jin Wei defeated Malvika Bansod 21-10 21-17; Supissara Paewesampran-Puttita Supajirakul defeated Yap Rui Chen-Yap Yee 21-16 21-8; Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang defeated Chia Wei Jie-Low Hang Yee 21-16 21-15.

Leong Jun Hao defeated Weng Hong Yang 5-21 21-17 21-13; Soong Joo Ven defeated Victor Svendsen 21-9 16-21 21-10; Febby Gani-Ribka Sugiarto defeated Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow 21-12 21-17; Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan defeated Vivian Hoo-Lim Sien 21-17 23-21; Yap Roy King-Chang Yee Jun defeated Joshua Magee-Paul Reynolds 21-14 22-20; Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing defeated Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard 21-19 21-17; Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun defeated Azryin Ayub-Lim Khim Wah 21-13 21-14.

Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto defeated Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin 21-14 22-20; Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen defeated Bagas Maulana-Shohibul Fikri 15-21 21-14 21-19; Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 21-16 21-19; Hendra Setiawan-Mohammed Ahsan defeated Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong 21-18 21-13; Pearly Tan-Thinaah M defeated Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Puella 21-14 21-14.

