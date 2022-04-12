Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating Hari Raya with special performances

If you’re looking for an entertaining performance this Raya, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is continuing its revitalization with a local and genre crossover for Hari Raya 2022.

Missed out on the acclaimed shows ‘Carmen’ and ‘Totoro Goes to the Carnival’ in March? Don’t despair. The MPO is returning with a bang to ring in Hari Raya Aidilfitri with a string of powerful performances in collaboration with some of Malaysia’s music icons in May 2022.

Here’s what’s on the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) calendar this Raya 2022:

‘Cahaya Aidilfitri – A Tribute to S. Atan’

On 14 May 2022, the orchestra will pay homage to legendary Malaysian composer S. Atan. Sparks are set to fly at ‘Cahaya Aidilfitri – A Tribute to S. Atan’ as the MPO sets the stage for popular artists Dato’ Jamal Abdillah, Jay Jay and Azlina Aziz to croon out Raya staples ‘Cahaya Aidilfitri’, ‘Dari Jauh Ku Pohon Maaf’, ‘Joget Hari Raya’, ‘Salam Aidilfitri’ and more.

The concert commences at 8.30pm.

Tickets are priced – Premium: RM329, A Reserve: RM219, B Reserve: RM153 and C Reserve: RM109 Suite: RM526/seat and RM592/seat.

‘Ruffera’

On 2 July 2022, Malaysian R&B and hip-hop stalwarts Ruffedge will delight fans with a performance to be remembered. The one-night-only concert, ‘Ruffera’, will see beautiful ballads, funky beats and vocal harmonies reverberated throughout the hallowed confines of the Petronas Philharmonic Hall. Infectious numbers on the playlist include ‘Tiada Lagi Cinta’, ‘Bila Rindu’, ‘Tipah Tertipu’, ‘Lemas’ and ‘Da Bomb’, cementing Ruffedge’s deserved status as one of very few popular artists to have conducted their concerts at the cradle of classical music.

The concert commences at 8.30pm.

Tickets are priced – Premium: RM200, A Reserve: RM180, B Reserve: RM140 and C Reserve: RM100 Suite: RM320/seat and RM360/seat.

‘Aishah & MPO: A Symphonic Rendezvous’

On 6 August 2022, evergreen songstress Aishah will showcase her powerful vocals with the MPO in support. ‘Aishah & MPO: A Symphonic Rendezvous’ is a highly anticipated concert years in the making. Her chart-topping pop hits will be reimagined into symphonic renditions. Already promised to concert goers are ‘Seloka Rindu’, ‘Fatwa Pujangga’, ‘Kemaafan Dendam Yang Terindah’, ‘Janji Manismu’ and ‘Camar Yang Pulang’.

The concert commences at 8.30pm.

Tickets are priced – Premium: RM329, A Reserve: RM 219, B Reserve: RM153 and C Reserve: RM109 Suite: RM526/seat & RM592/seat

